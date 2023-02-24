Goals and Highlights: Santos 0-5 Toluca in Liga MX 2023
IT'S OVER

The match ends, Toluca beats Santos Laguna to win in the Comarca Lagunera. 
81

AND ANOTHER ONE FOR TOLUCA, GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL AND IT'S ALREADY MORE THAN A GOAL.
75

The game slows down and there is no dominator, although Santos is still looking for a goal.
69

Acevedo gets a good position and saves what could have been Toluca's fourth
65

Santos continues to have more possession of the ball, but cannot capitalize on the goal to score a goal
61

Santos does not slow down despite being behind, although Toluca is very dangerous when it gets past midfield.
58

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR TOLUCA, ANOTHER GREAT PLAY AND THEY ALREADY BEAT SANTOS!
58

Another shot from Santos, now it was Hugo Rodríguez who came from behind with his head but without danger for Volpi (Santos).
48

Santos will look to turn things around and made three changes
End of the first part

The first half ends, Toluca has dominated Santos and it looks like a scarlet victory is coming. 
41

Great intensity in the game and Santos is very strong when going for the ball.
38

Santos has been out of position since the first goal and cannot find a solution to Toluca's attacks.
36

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR TOLUCA, GREAT OFFENSIVE PLAY AND THEY INCREASE THE LEAD!
33

Toluca plays well all over the field and makes the match too difficult for Santos
27

Toluca closer to second place than Santos, as the laguneros are leaving plenty of spaces
24

Long shot by Santos goes wide of the net.
19

Santos that increases the intensity of the game after the goal conceded and has already obtained a corner kick.
15

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR THE DEVILS!

Brian García sends the ball into the back of the net.

8

ACEVEDO DRESSES UP AS A HERO!

The Gacelo sent in a header and the goalkeeper managed to keep the ball.

2

First warning from Toluca that sends a cross into the Santos area.
Match starts

The game kicks off at the Estadio Corona TSM, the Guerreros of the Comarca Lagunera face Toluca.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Santos Laguna and Toluca, matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
TOLUCA'S STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting eleven that Nacho Ambriz sends to the field to get the three points at the Estadio Corona TSM and add three more points to his bag.
SANTOS LAGUNA'S STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting eleven that Santos Laguna will send to the field of the Corona TSM Stadium to get the three points and try to continue climbing up the general table.
SO ARE THE POSITIONS IN THE TABLE

At the moment, Rayados de Monterrey are in first place in the general table with 21 points after 7 victories in 8 matchdays, followed by Tigres de la UANL with 18 points so far, Club América in third place with 16 points, Pachuca in fourth place with the same amount of points, Guadalajara in fifth place with 15 points and Toluca in sixth place with 12 points. 
THE BEST ALLIES

At the moment, the leaders in assists are Juan Brunetta of Santos Laguna and Federico Mancuello of Puebla with 4 assists, in second place are Jesús Gallardo of Monterrey, Henry Martín of América, Germán Berterame of Monterrey, Luis Chávez of Pachuca and Jesús Dueñas of FC Juárez with 3 assists. 
THE SCOREERS

At the moment, the tournament's top scorer is Club América's Mexican striker Henry Martín with 9 goals so far in the championship, in second place is Rogelio Funes Mori of Rayados del Monterrey with 7 goals so far, in third place is Juan Ignacio Dinenno of Pumas with 6 goals, in fourth place is Arturo Gonzales of Monterrey and André-Pierre Gignac of Tigres with 5 goals. 
TOLUCA'S LAST MATCH

On the other hand, the red devils of Toluca went to the Hidalgo Stadium to face Pachuca in the closing of the actions of the 8th round of the Liga MX. The match began with Edgar López's goal in the 11th minute to put the Scarlets in front, however, the equalizer was scored in the 79th minute by Chofis López. However, Nacho Ambriz's men did not give up and, on aggregate, Camilo Sanvezzo appeared to give the visitors a 1-2 win. 
SANTOS LAGUNA'S LAST MATCH

In the last match played by the warriors of the Comarca Lagunera, the team coached by Fentanes went to the Alfonso Lastras Stadium to face Atlético de San Luis in order to get three points that would put them close to the first four positions in the general table. However, the match started with an advantage for Atlético de San Luis as Mateo Kilmowicz made the whole stadium scream at the 31st minute with the goal that put the locals in the lead, but at the 56th minute Lucas González scored the final 1-1 that sealed a draw. 
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in Liga MX, Santos Laguna receives at home the red devils of Toluca to play the match corresponding to the 7th matchday of the Clausura 2023, both teams will want to get the three points after both teams are in the mid-table zone and a victory in this pending match would put them in the fight to get a place in the playoffs. 
What time is Santos Laguna vs Toluca match for Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Santos Laguna vs Toluca of 23th February in several countries:

Where to watch Santos Laguna vs Toluca?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

February  23, 2023

21:00 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

February  23, 2023

23:00

  

Bolivia

February 23, 2023

22:00

  

Brasil

February  23, 2023

23:00

  

Chile

February 23, 2023

23:00

  

Colombia

February  23, 2023

21:00

  

Ecuador

February 23, 2023

21:00

  

Spain

February  24 2023

1:00

Fubo TV

Mexico

February  23, 2023

20:00

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

February  23, 2023

21:00

  
Watch out for this Toluca player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the visiting squad and known throughout Liga MX; Camilo Sanvezzo. The center forward/right winger has not only been a reference for years, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Mexico and it seems that the years have never passed him by, also, Camilo Sanvezzo is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area because his nose for goal has not lost it, being a goal security when he receives the ball.

Last Toluca lineup:

T. Volpi; B. García, A. Mosquera, V. Huerta, B. Angulo; J. Meneses, J. Venegas, M. Ruiz, M. Araujo; L. Fernández; C. Sanvezzo.
Watch out for this Santos Laguna player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the feline squad and known throughout Liga MX; Juan Brunetta. The Argentinian center forward has not only been the reference for the Warriors in this tournament, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Mexico and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down. Also, Juan Brunetta is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.

Last Santos Laguna lineup:

C. Acevado; O. Campos, Dória, H. Rodríguez, R. López; J. Lozano, A. López, A. Cervantes, D. Medina; J. Brunetta, H. Preciado.
Background:

Santos Laguna and Toluca have faced each other on a total of 57 occasions (20 wins for Santos, 15 draws, 22 wins for the devils) where the scales are tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals, Toluca has the advantage with 99 goals scored, while Santos Laguna has only scored 94 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 where Toluca defeated Los Guerreros 1-2 in the Comarca Lagunera.
About the Stadium

Corona TSM Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to professional soccer practice located in the city of Torreón, Coahuila. It is currently the home of Santos Laguna, a soccer team that plays its home matches in Mexico's First Division or popularly known as Liga MX. It has a capacity for 30,000 spectators and is one of the youngest stadiums in Mexico.

The inauguration of the stadium took place on November 11, 2009 with a soccer match between Club Santos Laguna and Santos F.C. Prior to this match, there was a concert by singer Ricky Martin to honor this great event, as well as a show by the cheerleaders of the New Orleans Saints soccer team.

Santos Laguna's Argentine soccer player, Matías Vuoso scored at minute 6' the first historic goal at the stadium, curiously the same one that scored the last one at the original Corona Stadium, Then the Brazilian Jean near the end tied 1-1, but in compensation time Carlos Ochoa scored the winning goal 2-1.

The objective is to return to the final

On the other hand, the team coached by Nacho Ambriz will want to get the three points from away territory and position themselves in the playoff positions in order to maintain their direct qualification to the final phase of the tournament, as after what happened in the last competition, the scarlets know that they have a debt pending with the fans and will try to fight for the title again to break the drought in the institution and add the 11th star.   
Looking for a victory at home

Santos Laguna will be looking to get back to winning ways and get three points at home when they host the Scarlet team in the match corresponding to the seventh round of Mexican soccer. The laguneros are currently in 9th place in the general table with 9 points from 7 games played, where they have 2 wins, 3 ties and 2 defeats. Likewise, in the statistics they have 11 goals and -12 goals against, leaving them with a -1 goal difference. In their last match they visited San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras stadium and managed to rescue a 1-1 draw to split points. 
Liga MX actions continue

After such a long wait, Liga MX is finally back with all the actions, goals, controversies, saves and celebrations that characterize it for the start of a new adventure entitled; Torneo Clausura 2023. The teams have been preparing for about a month to be at the top of their game for this tournament after having a fleeting participation in the Apertura 2022 due to the World Cup calendar, so the strategists also had the time to define their squads and find the right game system to make their teams as efficient as possible and take them far in this tournament. Likewise, the team that wins this tournament will have the opportunity to qualify for next season's CONCACAF Champions League and will also have a ticket to play in the next Campeón de Campeones against Club de Fútbol Pachuca. For this match, the warriors of the Comarca Lagunera will open the doors of the home of the pain of others to face the red devils of Toluca, who are looking for a victory to get closer to the first places in the general table, however, Santos knows that being at home and with their people, it is a duty or obligation to get the victory to get closer to the fight to try to get into the places that qualify for the direct playoffs.
Kick-off time

The Santos Laguna vs Toluca match will be played at Estadio Corona TSM, in Torreon, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: Santos vs Toluca Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
