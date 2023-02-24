Higlights and goals of Fulham 1-1 Wolves in Premier League
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:05 PM2 hours ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
5:03 PM2 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED

 

4:55 PM2 hours ago

90+4'

José Sa avoids Fulham's second after Vinicius' header 
4:51 PM2 hours ago

90'

The referee has added eight minutes of extra time;
4:45 PM2 hours ago

84'

Wilson joins Fulham, while at Wolves, Mexican Raúl Jiménez leaves for Diego Costa.
4:39 PM2 hours ago

78'

We are entering the final stretch of the match 
4:34 PM2 hours ago

73'🟨 

Yellow card to Pereira 
4:32 PM2 hours ago

71'

Pereira's shot goes high;
 
4:27 PM2 hours ago

This was Solomon's goal

 

4:26 PM2 hours ago

⚽  GOOOAAALL

Solomon equalized the match with a shot from outside the area that beat José Sa to make the score 1-1;
4:21 PM2 hours ago

62'

Lemina's shot from outside the area goes over the goal defended by Leno 
4:16 PM3 hours ago

60'

Cunha finally has to leave injured and Lopetegui replaces the Brazilian with Adama Traore 
4:11 PM3 hours ago

57'

Cunha has been left lying on the field and we will see if the Brazilian attacker can continue;
4:06 PM3 hours ago

51'

Raul Jimenez's header goes narrowly wide
4:01 PM3 hours ago

48'

Palhinha's shot goes into the hands of José Sa 
3:56 PM3 hours ago

46'

The second half started with two changes for Fulham;
3:51 PM3 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

3:46 PM3 hours ago

45+3'

Pereiera's whip after the free kick, but José Sá sends it to a corner kick 
3:41 PM3 hours ago

45'

The referee has added two minutes of extra time;
3:36 PM3 hours ago

43'

Tete's cross-shot from full-back Tete goes wide;
3:31 PM3 hours ago

42'

Tete's cross to the far post, but the Wolves goalkeeper was alert and got the ball;
3:26 PM3 hours ago

39'

Nunes's cross that came from the second line Rubín Neves, but the Portuguese's header went over the goalkeepería 
3:21 PM3 hours ago

36'

Fulham had a chance with Vinicis's header, but José Sa
3:16 PM4 hours ago

This is how Pablo Sarabia and Raúl Jiménez celebrated the goal.

The Mexican assisted the Spaniard, who scored his first goal as a Wolves player.
Photo: Wolves
Photo: Wolves
3:11 PM4 hours ago

28'

Reed's cross from the right to Willian, but it was cleared by the Wolves defender;
3:06 PM4 hours ago

This was Sarabia's goal

 

3:01 PM4 hours ago

⚽ GOOOAALL

Sarabia gives Wolves the lead after a back-heeled pass from Raúl Jiménez 
2:56 PM4 hours ago

20'

Sarabia's shot goes into the hands of goalkeeper Leno 
2:51 PM4 hours ago

18'🟨 

The first yellow is for Palhinha after fouling Cunha, and the Fulham player will miss the next game against Arsenal.
2:46 PM4 hours ago

17'

Pereira's shot goes over the goal defended by José Sá Sá
2:41 PM4 hours ago

13'

Có rner in favor of Wolves that centeró Bueno, but the Fulham at the near postó at the near post 
2:36 PM4 hours ago

10'

Reid's run in from the right and he hung the ball, but no Fulham player arrived and it was cleared by the Wolves defender.
2:31 PM4 hours ago

5'

Early stages of the match in which both teams are testing each other's skills
2:26 PM4 hours ago

1'

The ball rolls, the first possession is for Fulham 
2:21 PM4 hours ago

All set

The players are in the tunnel ready to take the field.
2:16 PM5 hours ago

Fulham look to keep fourth consecutive clean sheet

Fulham have already managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three Premier League games this season 2022-23 and if they do so against Wolves they will achieve something they have not done since 2001, 22 years ago;
2:11 PM5 hours ago

Raúl Jiménez returns to the starting lineup

The 31-year-old Mexican striker had not started since January 22 against Manchester City.
Photo: Wolves
Photo: Wolves
2:06 PM5 hours ago

Wolves players at the stadium

This was the exit of coach Lopetegui and the players onto the Craven Cottage pitch

 

2:01 PM5 hours ago

XI Fulham

Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinícius, Willian.
Photo: Fulham
Photo: Fulham
1:56 PM5 hours ago

XI Wolves

The Mexican Raul Jimenez will start and Lemina will return after serving his suspension;
Photo: Wolves
Photo: Wolves
1:51 PM5 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Fulham and Wolves will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
1:46 PM5 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Fulham vs Wolves

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Wolves live, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage. Stay up to date with all the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
1:41 PM5 hours ago

Where and how to watch Fulham vs Wolves?

The match between Fulham and Wolves will be played at 15:00 ET and can be followed on UNIVERSO

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

1:36 PM5 hours ago

What time is Fulham vs Wolves in Premier League?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

1:31 PM5 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Wolves

Portuguese Ruben Neves, who is on the radar of several European teams, has scored five goals this season. The midfielder has not scored since February 4 when they beat Liverpool 3-0.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
1:26 PM5 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Fulham

Aleksander Mitrovic is the fifth highest scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals and one assist. The 28-year-old Serbian striker has only scored one goal in this 2023 and that was in the first game of the year;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
1:21 PM5 hours ago

How are the Wolves coming along?

Wolves come from losing their last game by the minimum against Bournemouth (1-0).  They are in the Premier League standings in fifteenth place with 23 points and only three points clear of the relegation places. 
1:16 PM6 hours ago

How is Fulham coming along?

This team has three consecutive victories and five consecutive matches without losing. Their last defeat was on January 23 where they lost 0-1 against Tottenham. They occupy the sixth position in the Premier League with 38 points, three points away from entering the European competition and four points away from the places that give access to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the next edition;
1:11 PM6 hours ago

Background

The balance of clashes between these two English teams is in favor of Wolves, who have won 43 times, while Fulham have won 22 times. The rest of the clashes, 23 in total, ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August 2022 in which they drew 0-0. Fulham have not beaten Wolves since 2018 when both teams were playing in the EFL Championship. 
 
1:06 PM6 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at Craven Cottage, a stadium built in 1896 with a capacity of 25,700 spectators.

Photo: UEFA
Photo: UEFA
1:01 PM6 hours ago

Preview of the match

Fulham and Wolves face each other in the 25th Premier League match of the season
 
12:56 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Fulham vs Wolves in the Premier League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo