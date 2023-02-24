Higlights and goals of Fulham 1-1 Wolves in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED
90+4'
José Sa avoids Fulham's second after Vinicius' header
90'
The referee has added eight minutes of extra time;
84'
Wilson joins Fulham, while at Wolves, Mexican Raúl Jiménez leaves for Diego Costa.
78'
We are entering the final stretch of the match
73'🟨
Yellow card to Pereira
71'
Pereira's shot goes high;
This was Solomon's goal
⚽ GOOOAAALL
Solomon equalized the match with a shot from outside the area that beat José Sa to make the score 1-1;
62'
Lemina's shot from outside the area goes over the goal defended by Leno
60'
Cunha finally has to leave injured and Lopetegui replaces the Brazilian with Adama Traore
57'
Cunha has been left lying on the field and we will see if the Brazilian attacker can continue;
51'
Raul Jimenez's header goes narrowly wide
48'
Palhinha's shot goes into the hands of José Sa
46'
The second half started with two changes for Fulham;
END OF THE FIRST PART
45+3'
Pereiera's whip after the free kick, but José Sá sends it to a corner kick
45'
The referee has added two minutes of extra time;
43'
Tete's cross-shot from full-back Tete goes wide;
42'
Tete's cross to the far post, but the Wolves goalkeeper was alert and got the ball;
39'
Nunes's cross that came from the second line Rubín Neves, but the Portuguese's header went over the goalkeepería
36'
Fulham had a chance with Vinicis's header, but José Sa
This is how Pablo Sarabia and Raúl Jiménez celebrated the goal.
The Mexican assisted the Spaniard, who scored his first goal as a Wolves player.
28'
Reed's cross from the right to Willian, but it was cleared by the Wolves defender;
This was Sarabia's goal
⚽ GOOOAALL
Sarabia gives Wolves the lead after a back-heeled pass from Raúl Jiménez
20'
Sarabia's shot goes into the hands of goalkeeper Leno
18'🟨
The first yellow is for Palhinha after fouling Cunha, and the Fulham player will miss the next game against Arsenal.
17'
Pereira's shot goes over the goal defended by José Sá Sá
13'
Có rner in favor of Wolves that centeró Bueno, but the Fulham at the near postó at the near post
10'
Reid's run in from the right and he hung the ball, but no Fulham player arrived and it was cleared by the Wolves defender.
5'
Early stages of the match in which both teams are testing each other's skills
1'
The ball rolls, the first possession is for Fulham
All set
The players are in the tunnel ready to take the field.
Fulham look to keep fourth consecutive clean sheet
Fulham have already managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three Premier League games this season 2022-23 and if they do so against Wolves they will achieve something they have not done since 2001, 22 years ago;
Raúl Jiménez returns to the starting lineup
The 31-year-old Mexican striker had not started since January 22 against Manchester City.
Wolves players at the stadium
This was the exit of coach Lopetegui and the players onto the Craven Cottage pitch
XI Fulham
Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinícius, Willian.
XI Wolves
The Mexican Raul Jimenez will start and Lemina will return after serving his suspension;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Fulham and Wolves will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow Fulham vs Wolves
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Wolves live, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage. Stay up to date with all the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Wolves?
The match between Fulham and Wolves will be played at 15:00 ET and can be followed on UNIVERSO
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Fulham vs Wolves in Premier League?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Wolves
Portuguese Ruben Neves, who is on the radar of several European teams, has scored five goals this season. The midfielder has not scored since February 4 when they beat Liverpool 3-0.
Watch out for this player at Fulham
Aleksander Mitrovic is the fifth highest scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals and one assist. The 28-year-old Serbian striker has only scored one goal in this 2023 and that was in the first game of the year;
How are the Wolves coming along?
Wolves come from losing their last game by the minimum against Bournemouth (1-0). They are in the Premier League standings in fifteenth place with 23 points and only three points clear of the relegation places.
How is Fulham coming along?
This team has three consecutive victories and five consecutive matches without losing. Their last defeat was on January 23 where they lost 0-1 against Tottenham. They occupy the sixth position in the Premier League with 38 points, three points away from entering the European competition and four points away from the places that give access to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the next edition;
Background
The balance of clashes between these two English teams is in favor of Wolves, who have won 43 times, while Fulham have won 22 times. The rest of the clashes, 23 in total, ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August 2022 in which they drew 0-0. Fulham have not beaten Wolves since 2018 when both teams were playing in the EFL Championship.
Venue: The match will be played at Craven Cottage, a stadium built in 1896 with a capacity of 25,700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Fulham and Wolves face each other in the 25th Premier League match of the season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Fulham vs Wolves in the Premier League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.