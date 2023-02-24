Chicago Fire: A report on Georgios Koutsias

The Chicago Fire have done it.

After what felt like months of nothing, the Fire seem set to finally make another signing.

According to various Tweets from Greek soccer accounts, Chicago has agreed to a deal with PAOK for striker Georgios Koutsias, who is currently on loan at fellow Super League side Volos. The reported transfer fee is about $2.5 million plus bonuses, and there’s apparently a 20% sell-on clause built into the deal as well.

The news was celebrated by the Fire fanbase, although there was still some skepticism surrounding the move. Koutsias isn’t a name many have heard of, but he’s young, and he looks like he’s got potential.

So, who exactly is Koutsias? More importantly, is he a smart signing for Chicago?

Context

Let’s start simple.

As mentioned earlier, Koutsias is a forward who is on loan at Greek league side Volos from PAOK. He only turned 19 at the start of this month, and he has featured for the Greek national set up at the youth level, making appearances with the U-17’s, the U-19’s, and the U-21’s.

The striker made his professional debut at the start of the 2020 European season. He barely featured for the first team that campaign, although there was an incredibly impressive period where he scored eight goals in three games for the U-19 side.

The next campaign was more of the same. Koutsias didn't really play for the senior team, but instead of going to the U-19’s, he was sent to the reserve side. He was quite good for them, grabbing 10 goals in only 16 appearances.

It was time for him to get some more minutes at the highest level when this year came around, though, which is why he was loaned out to Volos. The youngster has certainly gotten more game time, already making 19 appearances in the first division. However, his goalscoring numbers have dropped heavily, as he’s only scored twice this campaign in the league. He did grab a brace in the opening round of the cup, at least.

Koutsias has a good record on the international stage, with four goals in three games for the U-17’s and three goals in six games for the U-19’s. He only has one in eight games for the U-21’s, but it might just be a matter of time until he features for the senior team anyway.

“Who am I?”

Those are his stats so far, at least. Now, to talk about the kind of player he is.

Koutsias is a bit of a smaller figure. He is 5’11”, but he’s only 165 pounds. That’s not the tiniest frame, of course, but he isn’t an intimidating presence. He’s built like João Félix, and he kind of looks like him out on the pitch.

That explains his style of play. The forward is at his best when the ball is at his feet in the penalty area. He loves a turn, threatening to pass or shoot with either foot at any given moment. He’s quick enough to create space, and once he sets himself up, he’s able to convert from close range.

He’s not just a one-trick pony. Koutsias is tall enough to make himself somewhat of a threat in the air. He picks up good positions in the box, and if the ball comes his way, he can head home. He’s not too tall, either, which means that he can make a run in behind or down the wing every once in a while.

The Greek attacker isn’t much of a creator, though. In his entire career he’s only picked up two assists, with one of them coming this season. It’s not fair to call him a selfish player, but it seems like his first option is always to shoot, and then his backup plan is to shoot again if he gets the rebound.

He still can play in different positions. He’s mostly been used at striker, but he has played as a second forward, and he’s featured on both wings as well. He’s not the most versatile player, but it’s something at least.

What he means

All of that is fine and dandy, but what does his signing mean for the Fire?

Well, long story short, he’s not a replacement for Jhon Durán in one aspect, but he absolutely is in another. Let me explain.

Koutsias is not going to be the new number 9. To expect him to be the man leading the line right off the bat would be harsh to the lad. He’s got talent, and he’s got potential, but if he’s thrown into the deep end on day one, he’ll struggle.

However, that talent and potential is what makes him so exciting. Selling Durán opened up another U-22 Initiative slot for Chicago, and that new vacancy will be filled by Koutsias. If he’s given time to grow and adjust to MLS, then he could become a real threat going into the second half of the season.

The Fire aren’t even taking the biggest risk with him. $2.5 million is a relatively minor fee, especially since the club just got about $20 million from selling Durán. The 20% sell-on fee isn’t ideal, but business is business. If Koutsias can come close to reaching his potential then Chicago should make a good profit on him down the line.

They shouldn’t try to sell him too soon, though. It made sense for the front office to move on from Durán after just one year because they received an offer that was too good to refuse. However, they never really got to benefit from his talents themselves in terms of results on the pitch.

Koutsias could develop into a quality striker in MLS, and the Fire has to make sure that he’s still here when he turns into that.

They also have to bring him some help. The youngster needs a more proven forward at the club. Someone to start games and shoulder the responsibility going forward. Someone who he can learn from. There’s a slim chance Kacper Przybyłko could be that guy, but in reality, another signing will almost certainly be needed.

Verdict

Koutsias is a very Georg Heitz signing.

He’s a pretty unknown prospect, and he’s coming in from a less popular league. He could turn out to be another Jhon Durán. Then again, he might be another Chinoso Offor.

Only time will tell, but there is definitely reason for supporters to be optimistic. There’s something there with Koutsias, and he could eventually become a player that fans fall in love with.

Let’s just hope Chicago puts him in a position to succeed.