Cruz Azul vs Juarez LIVE Score Updates (1-0)

25'
Antuna's goal
⚽️🔵⚪️ ¡Gooool de @CruzAzul!— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) February 25, 2023
19'
15'
Antuna scored the goal that opened the scoring, Lotti shot in the area with a pass from Rotondi and Uriel pushed the ball in after the rebound.
10'
1'
Lotti almost scored a goal, he hit Talavera's goal, a soft shot and Bravos was saved.
0'
Alignments
¡EL 1er 11 del TUCA!— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 25, 2023
Así se presentan @CruzAzul y @fcjuarezoficial
Inicia la era de Ricardo Ferretti al frente de la Máquina, ¿podrán los de Hernán Cristante arruinarles la fiesta?#LigaBBVAMX ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UCdMOWlOpj
Already warming up
Referee corps
The wardrobe
Tuca seeks to be champion at Cruz Azul
"How do I get to 1,000 percent. I don't live in the past, I don't live in the future, the past has passed, the future doesn't come, I have to live today. For me I haven't won anything, I want to win with Cruz Azul".
New Bravo
The fans have arrived
They have already arrived
We're back!
Follow here Cruz Azul vs Juarez Live Score
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 6:00PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Juarez: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In VIX +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
Watch out for these players
On the Blue's side, we have Carlos Rodríguez in the midfield, Charly has scored 2 goals in 7 games in 513 minutes played.
On the Bravos' side, Uruguayan Gabriel Mathias Fernandez, who in 7 games as a starter has scored 2 goals in 500 possible minutes. He has been Cristante's reference man in attack.
Juarez's statements
"We are coming from a busy week, in which we had to face complicated opponents, I think we are on a par. We come to propose, to be a team that speaks for itself at home and away. For me they have the pressure, they are the ones at the bottom, we are doing things well, working day by day to improve, we are going to try to play a good match, to get the three points that will help us get closer to our aspirations".
Cruz Azul's statements
To begin with, Erik Lira commented that they always play to win and not to draw.
"We don't play for a draw, we always play to win, we always go out to propose, there's no other way in this club, now we're thinking about the game against Atlas, then we'll see what happens in Saturday's match".
Regarding his arrival at La Noria, Tuca said that he is coming to an important team, which is an excellent opportunity for him.
"It is an excellent opportunity, one of the biggest in the country Cruz Azul, part of the big 4".
"The demand is very great because of the fans, the institution that it is, we have to work hard and give satisfaction to the people".
Finally, Joaquín Moreno spoke about Cruz Azul's last victory against Atlas. Giving credit to the players.
"In such a short time you can do little, the full credit goes to the players, I think they have tried to reverse many opinions that were also put against them, in the end one contributes his grain of sand, but the credit goes to the players".
The Bravos are looking for a surprise
Mauro Lainez believes that the pitch or the altitude should not matter, they should only think about getting the win.
"The issue is in us, believing that we can show the people that this team is ready to fight for great things".
The Rebirth of the Celeste
In addition, Ricardo Ferretti is already Cruz Azul's new coach; it is not yet known if he will make his debut this weekend or until the game against Mazatlán. Joaquín Moreno, who took the reins of the team on an interim basis, will continue on Tuca's coaching staff along with Memo Vázquez.
Erik Lira commented that it was very important to get the three points against Puebla.
"It was important to win to improve confidence and it was based on hard work".
"To continue working in the same line, to have the best disposition for the group and the coaching staff, to play in the best way, playing each match with the responsibility it deserves".