Cruz Azul vs Juarez LIVE Score Updates (1-0)
Photo: VAVEL

6:32 PM3 minutes ago

25'

The Lotti miss, again the Argentinian can't take advantage of the opportunity to score the second, taking advantage of Charly's corner kick. Augusto fails to finish well in the area.
6:29 PM6 minutes ago

Antuna's goal

This was Uriel Antuna's goal, scoring the 1-0. Cruz Azul wins it for the moment.
6:27 PM8 minutes ago

19'

Bravos reached Corona's area, Molina's shot was sent to the corner.
6:22 PM13 minutes ago

15'

Blue's goal
Antuna scored the goal that opened the scoring, Lotti shot in the area with a pass from Rotondi and Uriel pushed the ball in after the rebound.
6:19 PM16 minutes ago

10'

Cruz Azul insists on attacking, only one foul is called on Cata Domínguez.
6:09 PM26 minutes ago

1'

Close call

Lotti almost scored a goal, he hit Talavera's goal, a soft shot and Bravos was saved.

6:07 PM28 minutes ago

0'

The ball is rolling at the Azteca Stadium. 
6:02 PM33 minutes ago

Alignments

Cruz Azul vs Juárez. With Tuca's reunion with his former team.
5:57 PM38 minutes ago

Already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to the start of the game between Cruz Azul vs Juárez of the Liga MX matchday 9.

5:52 PM43 minutes ago

Referee corps

This is the refereeing corps for this afternoon is Oscar Macías Romo, with Iván López, Karen Díaz and Michel Espinoza.
5:47 PMan hour ago

The wardrobe

Everything is ready for the players of both teams to arrive, the dressing rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
5:42 PMan hour ago

Tuca seeks to be champion at Cruz Azul

At his presentation conference, Ricardo Ferretti commented on the dream he has at La Noria. Today he makes his debut on the Celestes' bench. 

"How do I get to 1,000 percent. I don't live in the past, I don't live in the future, the past has passed, the future doesn't come, I have to live today. For me I haven't won anything, I want to win with Cruz Azul".

5:37 PMan hour ago

New Bravo

Kevin Pereira arrived at the border to become Juarez's latest player, commenting that he did not think twice about coming to Mexico. He arrives from Talleres de Córdova on loan.

5:32 PMan hour ago

The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Azteca Stadium, waiting for their team to warm up.
5:27 PMan hour ago

They have already arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the stadium, just minutes away from warming up, after which the action will begin in this matchday 9 game.

5:22 PMan hour ago

We're back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of Cruz Azul vs Juárez. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
5:17 PMan hour ago

Follow here Cruz Azul vs Juarez Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cruz Azul vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:12 PMan hour ago

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023.

USA Time: 6:00PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

5:07 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Juarez: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Juarez: of Saturday, February 25, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, February 25, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, February 25, 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, February 25, 2023.

21:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, February 25, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, February 25, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, February 25, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, February 25, 2023

23:00 hours

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, February 25, 2023

19:00 hours

no transmission.

USA

Saturday, February 25, 2023

18:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, February 25, 2023

17:00 hours

In VIX +.

Paraguay

 Saturday, February 25, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, February 25, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, February 25, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, February 25, 2023

19:00 hours

no transmission.
5:02 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for these players

Don't miss these two players from Cruz Azul and Juárez.

On the Blue's side, we have Carlos Rodríguez in the midfield, Charly has scored 2 goals in 7 games in 513 minutes played.

On the Bravos' side, Uruguayan Gabriel Mathias Fernandez, who in 7 games as a starter has scored 2 goals in 500 possible minutes. He has been Cristante's reference man in attack.

Photo: Cruz Azul
Photo: Cruz Azul
4:57 PM2 hours ago

Juarez's statements

Mauro Lainez believes that the Celestes have the pressure to win, because they are in a better moment.

"We are coming from a busy week, in which we had to face complicated opponents, I think we are on a par. We come to propose, to be a team that speaks for itself at home and away. For me they have the pressure, they are the ones at the bottom, we are doing things well, working day by day to improve, we are going to try to play a good match, to get the three points that will help us get closer to our aspirations".

 

4:52 PM2 hours ago

Cruz Azul's statements

It was a busy week at La Noria, with many of the Azul's characters talking about this good comeback of the light blue team.

To begin with, Erik Lira commented that they always play to win and not to draw.

"We don't play for a draw, we always play to win, we always go out to propose, there's no other way in this club, now we're thinking about the game against Atlas, then we'll see what happens in Saturday's match".

Regarding his arrival at La Noria, Tuca said that he is coming to an important team, which is an excellent opportunity for him.

"It is an excellent opportunity, one of the biggest in the country Cruz Azul, part of the big 4".

"The demand is very great because of the fans, the institution that it is, we have to work hard and give satisfaction to the people".

Finally, Joaquín Moreno spoke about Cruz Azul's last victory against Atlas. Giving credit to the players.

 "In such a short time you can do little, the full credit goes to the players, I think they have tried to reverse many opinions that were also put against them, in the end one contributes his grain of sand, but the credit goes to the players".

Photo: Cruz Azul
Photo: Cruz Azul
4:47 PM2 hours ago

The Bravos are looking for a surprise

The team from the border is looking for a win at the home of the blue team, but the Bravos are coming from a regular moment with 2 wins and 2 ties in their last matches. They are currently in the upper zone of the table with 11 points in eighth position.

Mauro Lainez believes that the pitch or the altitude should not matter, they should only think about getting the win.

"The issue is in us, believing that we can show the people that this team is ready to fight for great things".

Photo: Juarez
Photo: Juarez
4:42 PM2 hours ago

The Rebirth of the Celeste

The Cementeros are coming into this game with two consecutive victories, after a complicated start for the team from La Noria. The win against Atlas catapulted them to 13th place in the table with 7 points and a game pending.

In addition, Ricardo Ferretti is already Cruz Azul's new coach; it is not yet known if he will make his debut this weekend or until the game against Mazatlán. Joaquín Moreno, who took the reins of the team on an interim basis, will continue on Tuca's coaching staff along with Memo Vázquez. 

Erik Lira commented that it was very important to get the three points against Puebla.

"It was important to win to improve confidence and it was based on hard work".

"To continue working in the same line, to have the best disposition for the group and the coaching staff, to play in the best way, playing each match with the responsibility it deserves".

Photo: Cruz Azul
Photo: Cruz Azul
4:37 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Cruz Azul vs Juarez LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo