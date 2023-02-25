Necaxa vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Necaxa vs Queretaro match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Queretaro of February 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on FOX Sports App and Fox Sports 1.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on VIX+.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.
Queretaro last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gil Alcala, Miguel Barbieri, Kevin Balanta, Jonathan Perlaza, Omar Mendoza, Christian Rivera, Clifford Aboagye, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Zúñiga, Jonathan Torres and Pablo Barrera.
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gil Alcala, Miguel Barbieri, Kevin Balanta, Jonathan Perlaza, Omar Mendoza, Christian Rivera, Clifford Aboagye, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Zúñiga, Jonathan Torres and Pablo Barrera.
Gil Alcala, Miguel Barbieri, Kevin Balanta, Jonathan Perlaza, Omar Mendoza, Christian Rivera, Clifford Aboagye, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Zúñiga, Jonathan Torres and Pablo Barrera.Last alignment of Querétaro
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gil Alcala, Miguel Barbieri, Kevin Balanta, Jonathan Perlaza, Omar Mendoza, Christian Rivera, Clifford Aboagye, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Zúñiga, Jonathan Torres and Pablo Barrera.
Necaxa's last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Hugo González, Juan Pablo Segovia, Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, José Van Rankin, José Esquivel, Vicente Poggi, Édgar Méndez, Brayan Garnica, Maximiliano Silvera and Facundo Batista.
Hugo González, Juan Pablo Segovia, Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, José Van Rankin, José Esquivel, Vicente Poggi, Édgar Méndez, Brayan Garnica, Maximiliano Silvera and Facundo Batista.
Players to watch from Querétaro
The next three players are considered key to Querétaro's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Necaxa. The player Pablo Barrera (#18) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the best scorer of the season with 1 goal in 7 games played, last game he scored a goal against Chivas and we could see him score in Friday's game. The following is the Argentine Jonathan Torres (# 9), he plays in the forward position, in the tournament he has achieved 1 assist which makes him the highest assister of the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Necaxa so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper, Gil Alcala (#1), who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 25 saves in 7 games played.
Queretaro in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got 1 point that put them in the seventeenth position of the general table and only surpasses Mazatlán. They have 4 points after 0 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve in the remainder of the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 19, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Mazatlán FC in La Corregidora and thus they achieved their fourth draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Friday.
Necaxa players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Necaxa's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Querétaro. The player Édgar Méndez (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 4 goals in 7 games played, last game he scored against Monterrey and we could see him score another goal in Friday's game. Next up is the player Ricardo Monreal (#30), he plays in the striker position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Querétaro, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Hugo González (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 37 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
Necaxa in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they let go of three points that put them in twelfth position in the general table. After 2 games won, 1 tied and 5 lost, they have 7 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can dominate the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 18, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 defeat against Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium and thus they got their fifth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Victoria Stadium is located in the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,500 spectators and is the home of Club Necaxa. It was inaugurated on July 26, 2003 and cost 23 million pesos to build.