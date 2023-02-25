Mazatlan vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlan vs Pumas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Mazatlan vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Pumas of February 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM.
Bolivia: 10:05 PM.
Chile: 11:05 PM.
Colombia: 9:05 PM.
Ecuador: 9:05 PM.
United States (ET): 10:05 PM on FOX Sports App and Fox Sports 1.
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Azteca 7, ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 11:05 PM.
Peru: 10:05 PM.
Uruguay: 11:05 PM.
Last lineup of Pumas UNAM
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Last lineup of Mazatlán FC
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nicolás Vikonis, Oswaldo Alanís, Francisco Venegas, Facundo Almada, Roberto Meraz, Andres Montaño, Jefferson Intriago, Raúl Sandoval, Jorge Padilla, Nicolas Benedetti and Aké Arnaud Loba.
Pumas UNAM players to follow
The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of Pumas UNAM and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Mazatlán FC. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the best scorer of the season with 4 goals in 5 games played, last game he scored two goals against León and we could see him score in Saturday's game. Next up is the Mexican Adrián Aldrete (#16), he plays in the defender position, in the tournament he has achieved 1 assist which makes him the highest assister of the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Tigres UANL, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Sebastián Sosa (#13), who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 27 saves in 5 games.
Pumas UNAM in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they let three points escape which put them in eleventh position in the general table. They have 8 points after 2 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 18, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against Guadalajara at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and thus they got their fourth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Saturday.
Mazatlán FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Mazatlán FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The player Aké Arnaud Loba (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 2 goals in 7 games played, the previous game he scored a goal against Puebla and we could see him score another goal in Friday's game. Next up is the player Édgar Bárcenas (#7), he plays in the forward position and is the team's highest assister with 2 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas Unam so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper, Nicolás Vikonis (#27) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 9 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
Mazatlán FC in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got a point that put them in eighteenth position in the general table. After 0 games won, 1 tied and 6 lost they have 1 point. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 19, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Querétaro in La Corregidora and thus they got their first draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Kraken is located in the city of Mazatlán, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of the Mazatlán Fútbol Club. It was inaugurated on July 27, 2020 and cost 652 million pesos to build.