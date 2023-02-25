Highlights and Best moments Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool: in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Summary:
Thank you for following the match on VAVEL.COM.
We hope you enjoyed the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League match. Keep visiting the VAVEL portal to stay up to date with all the information throughout the day.
It's over
Liverpool draws 0-0 to Crystal Palace, in a Premier League match, the visitors despite having several clear chances, failed to get the goal that would give them the victory, so both clubs split points.
90'
3 minutes of compensation are added
85'
Liverpool substitution, Cody Gakpo comes off for Stefan Bajčetić.
85'
The Reds want a goal to seal the game, they don't want to leave without the win
82'
Joel Matip receives a yellow card
77'
Fabinho Tavares receives a yellow card
72'
Crystal Palace substitution, Jeff Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta for Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard
Liverpool substitution, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota for Fabinho Tavares and Roberto Firmino
Liverpool substitution, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota for Fabinho Tavares and Roberto Firmino
68'
Jordan Henderson receives a yellow card
66'
The match is very even in pace, but they fail to have an impact on the goals, even so, the Anfielders are the ones who generate the most danger.
61'
Crystal Palace defending well, trying to get out on the wings, creating danger
56'
Anfield are desperate in attack, failing to break down the defense, but have come close
51'
The Reds are increasingly dominating the ball, but in attack they are not getting anything done
46'
Liverpool change, Naby Keïta comes off for Harvey Elliott
45'
Second half of goalless draw between Crystal Palace and Liverpool begins
45+1'
End of the first half of the goalless draw between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
45'
Add 1 minute of compensation
42'
Liverpool is closer to goal, having several clear chances in front of goal
37'
Reds want the goal to seal the game, they want to boost their confidence
32'
The match is very even at this start, with great ball movement.
27'
Nathaniel Clyne receives a yellow card
24'
Naby Keïta receives yellow card
20'
Vicente Guaita is proving crucial in the home goal, stopping the Reds' attacks
15'
The home side are having few chances, but their counterattacks are lethal
10'
Reds are having more of the ball, but are failing to break the net
5'
Liverpool are slightly in control of the match, but the Eagles try to respond.
Kick-off
The match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool is ready, at Selhurst Park Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Premier League match at Selhurst Park Stadium.
Crystal Palace's next matches
The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw against Brentford in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Sat., Mar. 4. Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League
Sat., Mar. 4. Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League
Sat., Mar. 11. Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, English Premier League
Liverpool's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Selhurst Park Stadium, a Premier League clash
Our line-up to take on Crystal Palace tonight 👊#CRYLIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2023
Crystal Palace XI
This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at Selhurst Park Stadium, duel corresponding to Premier League
Starting XI ✅— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 25, 2023
🧡 @shophumm #CPFC | #CRYLIV
Liverpool's upcoming matches
The visitors are coming off a 2-5 loss to Real Madrid in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Wed., Mar. 1. Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, English Premier League
Sun. 5 Mar. Liverpool vs Manchester United, English Premier League
Wed., Mar. 1. Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, English Premier League
Sun. 5 Mar. Liverpool vs Manchester United, English Premier League
Selhurst Park Stadium
Selhurst Park is a soccer stadium in Selhurst, in the London Borough of Croydon, being the home stadium of Crystal Palace. Opened in 1924 and has hosted matches of the 1948 Summer Olympics, having a capacity of 25486 fans.
Is the Champions League over?
The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 had discouraging results for all Premier League clubs. Jurgen Klopp's side were thrashed at home by Real Madrid, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are at a disadvantage in their respective ties.
He compares him to Drogba
Former England footballer Michael Owen spoke on BT Sports about Liverpool, referring to Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, whom he compared to Didier Drogba.
"I didn't think he would be that quick and important when he came to Liverpool. I thought it was good that they paid that big money for him as I had seen him in the Champions League last year, where he was absolutely brilliant and did things that took your breath away."
"I didn't think he would be that quick and important when he came to Liverpool. I thought it was good that they paid that big money for him as I had seen him in the Champions League last year, where he was absolutely brilliant and did things that took your breath away."
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on matchday 23 of the Premier League.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match in the Premier League.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Liverpool of February 25th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool and live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in streaming, it will be shown on Blue to Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in streaming, it will be shown on Blue to Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 63rd meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead in the competition, with 14 wins for Crystal Palace, 13 draws and 35 wins for the Reds.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been total for Liverpool, who have 4 wins and 1 draw, leaving Crystal Palace without a victory.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace, 15 Aug, 2022, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace, 15 Jul, 2022, Friendly
Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool, 23 Jan, 2022, English Premier League
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace, 18 Sep, 2021, England Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace, 23 May, 2021, English Premier League
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace, 15 Aug, 2022, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace, 15 Jul, 2022, Friendly
Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool, 23 Jan, 2022, English Premier League
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace, 18 Sep, 2021, England Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace, 23 May, 2021, English Premier League
How are Crystal Palace doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Brentford, having a streak of 0 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace, 18 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 11 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace, 4 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United, 21 Jan, 2023, England Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United, 18 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace, 18 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 11 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace, 4 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United, 21 Jan, 2023, England Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United, 18 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
How are Liverpool coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Newcastle United, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid, 21 Feb, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 0-2 Liverpool, 18 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Everton, 13 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Liverpool, 4 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool, 29 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid, 21 Feb, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 0-2 Liverpool, 18 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Everton, 13 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Liverpool, 4 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool, 29 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
The English striker with Ivory Coast nationality, Wilfried Zaha of 30 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 20 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 6 goals in the Premier League and 2 assists with Crystal Palace, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
The Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah 30 years old has performed well, the striker has played 25 games in total, 25 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals and 3 assists in Premier League, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so it will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League match. The match will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium, at 14:45.