West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

6:00 AM2 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Ham vs Nottingham Forest match.
5:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is West Ham Nottingham Forest match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Nottingham Forest of 25th February in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

February 25,2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

February 25,2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

February 25,2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

February 25,2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

February 25,2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

February 25,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

February 25,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

February 25,2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

February 25,2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

February 25,2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
5:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Swiss midfielder and national team selection; Remo Freuler. The current Nottingham Forest MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as without his participation on the pitch, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, Nottingham Forest would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Latest Nottingham Forest lineup:

W. Hennessey; Renan Lodi, W. Boly, J. Worrall, S. Aurier; O. Mangala, R. Freuler, R. Yates; T. Awoniyi, J. Lingard, B. Johnson.
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this West Ham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Hammers' iconic center forward, Englishman Michail Antonio. The current killer of the Citizen area has amazed all and sundry in the Premier League, since he arrived at West Ham he began to break the nets and quickly won the affection of the fans, taking great advantage of the other strikers. Michail Antonio is a player with a great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents so Nottingham Forest will have to play a perfect defensive game if they want to nullify the Norwegian striker.

5:35 AM2 hours ago

Last West Ham line-up:

L. Fabiansky; T. Kehrer, A. Ogbonna, N. Aguerd; V. Coufal, Lucas Paqueta, D. Rice, Emerson; J. Bowen, M. Benrahma; M. Antonio.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

West Ham and Nottingham Forest have met on a total of 117 occasions (46 wins for the Hammers, 26 draws, 45 wins for Forest) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Nottingham Forest have the advantage with 178 goals scored, while West Ham have scored only 171 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 2 of the current season where Nottingham Forest won by the narrowest of margins at the City Ground.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The London Olympic Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of various sports at professional and semi-professional level, however, it is usually more used for the practice of soccer. It is currently the home ground of West Ham, a team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. It is located in London, England and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators, it also has the maximum distinction of UEFA Stadiums to host events of great international relevance.
5:20 AM3 hours ago

Cannot make mistakes

On the other hand, West Ham are not allowed to make any mistakes in their remaining games of the season as they are fighting on a very thin line between relegation or staying away from the red zone of the overall table.  The Hammers have struggled a lot so far this season, however, they have managed to pick up points in the last few games to keep their hopes of staying in the Premiership alive.   
5:15 AM3 hours ago

The mission: to stay clear of relegation

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest is living a completely different situation as they are currently fighting to stay away from the relegation places after having a first half of the season where most of the matchdays they were at the bottom of the overall table, now, with a couple of points separated from the teams that are fighting for not being relegated and a couple of reinforcements to save the category, Nottingham Forest will go for the three points to keep climbing positions and ensure their stay at the end of the campaign.
5:10 AM3 hours ago

Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, West Ham will dress up to receive Nottingham Forest, both clubs are at the bottom of the table but with different goals, as for now the visiting team wants to continue to take more distance from the teams that are fighting to avoid relegation and thus ensure as soon as possible their permanence in the top flight, on the other hand, the Hammers are on a very thin line between salvation and doom, so every point they get will count to avoid falling into the Championship next season, however, it is a small distance what separates these two clubs so this duel will be one of the most disputed for the three points. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a great factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
5:05 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The West Ham vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at Olympic London Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
5:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo