Bristol City vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Bristol City vs Hull City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bristol City vs Hull City live, as well as the latest information from Ashton Gate Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bristol City vs Hull City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bristol City vs Hull City match live on TV and online?
The Bristol City vs Hull City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bristol City vs Hull City?
This is the kick-off time for the Bristol City vs Hull City match on February 25, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player for Hull City
One of the players to keep in mind in Hull City is Oscar Estupiñan, the 26-year-old Colombian-born center forward, has played 30 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches, he already has one assist and 12 goals, these against; Norwich City twice, West Bromwich Albion twice, Coventry City three times, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.
Key player at Bristol City
One of the key players in Bristol City is Nahki Wells, the 32-year-old Bermuda-born center forward has played 31 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has four assists and 10 goals against Luton Town, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers twice, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Birmingham City and Sunderland.
History Bristol City vs Birmingham City
In total, the two sides have met 75 times, Bristol City dominates the record with 31 wins, there have been 22 draws and Hull City have won 22 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Bristol City with 116 goals to Hull City's 99.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Bristol City with 116 goals to Hull City's 99.
Actuality - Hull City
Hull City has had a poor performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 33 matches they are in the 13th position in the standings with 42 points, this score was achieved after winning 11 matches, drawing nine and losing 13, they have also scored 38 goals and conceded 47, for a goal difference of -9.
Hull City 3 - 0 Queens Park Rangers
- Last five matches
Hull City 3 - 0 Queens Park Rangers
Hull City 1 - 0 Cardiff City
Stoke City 0 - 0 Hull City
Norwich City 3 - 1 Hull City
Hull City 0 - 0 Preston North England
Actuality - Bristol City
Bristol City has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 32 matches, it is in the 15th position in the standings with 41 points, this after winning 10 matches, drawing 11 and losing 11, leaving a goal difference of +1 after scoring 42 goals and conceding 41.
Bristol City 3 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
- Last five matches
Bristol City 3 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
Preston North England 1 - 2 Bristol City
Bristol City 1 - 0 Norwich City
Bristol City 1 - 1 Wigan Athletic
Sunderland 1 - 1 Bristol City
The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium
The match between Bristol City and Hull City will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the city of Bristol (England), the stadium is where Bristol City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1887 and has a capacity for approximately 27,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol City vs Hull City match, valid for the 34th round of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.