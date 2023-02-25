Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors the presence of Jordan Poole stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 20.9 points per game, achieved in 59 games played, where he has an average of 30.6 minutes played per game.
Key player - Houston Rockets
In Houston Rockets, the presence of Jabari Smith Jr. stands out. The 19-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the season he has an average of 12.0 points per game, achieved in 55 games played, where he has an average of 29.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
0- Donte DiVincenzo
00- Jonathan Kuminga
3- Jordan Poole
11- Klay Thompson
23- Draymond Green
Last starting five - Houston Rockets
1- Jabari Smith Jr.
4- Jalen Green
6- Kenyon Martin Jr.
8- Jae'Sean Tate
28- Alperen Sengün
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors lost their most recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers and have two losses in a row. The team will have the obligation to win in order not to continue losing ground, as it is in danger of losing its place among the possible playoff qualifiers. They are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference, with 29 wins in 59 games.
Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets have just lost their most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and have accumulated seven losses, keeping them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. So far this season, they have only 13 wins in 58 games.