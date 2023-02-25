Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

What time is the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors of February 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (February 25) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors the presence of Jordan Poole stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 20.9 points per game, achieved in 59 games played, where he has an average of 30.6 minutes played per game.

Key player - Houston Rockets

In Houston Rockets, the presence of Jabari Smith Jr. stands out. The 19-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the season he has an average of 12.0 points per game, achieved in 55 games played, where he has an average of 29.9 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

0- Donte DiVincenzo

00- Jonathan Kuminga

3- Jordan Poole

11- Klay Thompson

23- Draymond Green

Last starting five - Houston Rockets

1- Jabari Smith Jr.

4- Jalen Green

6- Kenyon Martin Jr.

8-  Jae'Sean Tate

28- Alperen Sengün

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors lost their most recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers and have two losses in a row. The team will have the obligation to win in order not to continue losing ground, as it is in danger of losing its place among the possible playoff qualifiers. They are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference, with 29 wins in 59 games.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have just lost their most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and have accumulated seven losses, keeping them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. So far this season, they have only 13 wins in 58 games.

The game will be played at the Chase Center

The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at the Chase Center, located in the Mission Bay area of the city of San Francisco in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18,064 spectators.
