Coventry City vs Sunderland LIVE Score (0-0)
Photo: Sunderland

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:49 AM2 minutes ago

16' WOW

Gyokeres takes advantage of a misplaced pass from the opposing defense on the midfield, advances at speed into the box and shoots over the goal
7:46 AM5 minutes ago

9' ON THE TRAVE

After a free-kick in the box, Batth gets ahead of his marker and heads the ball firmly and the ball explodes off the post
7:38 AM13 minutes ago

6'

Palmer's long shot hits the left side of the goal
7:37 AM14 minutes ago

4'

Clarke receives a good reversal on the left, invades the area and disputes with Norton-Cuffy, who gets the better of it by making a clearance from the back line
7:35 AM16 minutes ago

2'

Clarke takes a long shot, but hits it weakly. Ben Wilson saves
7:30 AM21 minutes ago

00'

Ball in play
7:29 AM22 minutes ago

⏱️

Teams on the field
7:19 AM33 minutes ago

⏱️

Moments of the Black Cats' warm-up
7:17 AM34 minutes ago

⏱️

Josh Eccles will take the field for the 50th time in a Coventry City shirt
7:16 AM35 minutes ago

⏱️

Sky Blues in the warm-up
6:48 AMan hour ago

Sunderland reserves

Bass, O’Nien, Ba, Bennette, Pritchard, Lihadji, Ekwah
6:47 AMan hour ago

Sunderland set

Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese;  Neil, Michut; Diallo, Clarke, Roberts; Gelhardt
6:42 AMan hour ago

Coventry reserves

Simon Moore, Rose, Wilson-Esbrand, Maguire, Walker, Dabo, Godden
6:37 AMan hour ago

Coventry lineup

Ben Wilson, Norton-Cuffy, McFadzean, Doyle;  Hamer, Eccles; Norton­-Cuffy Allen, Palmer, Bidwell; Gyokeres
6:32 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Coventry City vs Sunderland match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:27 AMan hour ago

What time is Coventry City vs Sunderland match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Coventry City vs Sunderland of 24th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+

Brazil 9:30 am: Star +

Chile 8:30 am: Star+

Colombia 7:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 6:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+

Peru 7:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+

6:22 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Sunderland

Patterson; O'Nien, Batth, Ballard, Cirkin; Neil, Michut; Diallo, Clarke, Roberts; Gelhardt.
6:17 AM2 hours ago

Sunderland's situation

Tony Mowbray also has a full medical department. Ross Stewart, hamstring injury, and Corry Evans, ACL, are also out for the season. Lynden Gooch and Elliot Embleton are the other members of the MD.
6:12 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Mark Robins!

"It's no surprise that when we have everyone fit, we have a better chance of running. I don't think we've ever had a lack of confidence. I think fatigue and injuries have played a big part this season, and everybody is going through that. If you listen to Tony Mowbray (Sunderland manager), he has just gone through a period where they played Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday, and now they will play early Saturday.

Everybody is talking about the same thing, rotating their teams, and that also brings risks. It is an interesting moment. It would be brilliant to understand why injuries are happening all over the country, and it's not just muscle injuries. 

They (Sunderland) are above us in the table and not far from the top six. I think it's going to be a very good soccer game tomorrow. They have a very young squad, with few players over 30. They are an incredibly talented group. They improved in January by signing Joe Gelhardt, but they also have Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo, who have made a big difference. Daniel Ballard was also a very good signing."

6:07 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Coventry

Wilson; McFazdean, McNally, Doyle; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Eccles, Bidwell; Allen; Gyokeres, Palmer.
6:02 AM2 hours ago

Coventry's situation

Fabio Tavares and Callum O'Hare have both suffered serious hamstring and ACL injuries, respectively, and will not play again this season. Mark Robins is without Ben Sheaf, a calf problem, while Jonathan Panzo is a doubt due to knee pain.
5:57 AM2 hours ago

Classification

5:52 AM2 hours ago

Black Cats

Sunderland have only tasted defeat in one of their last six league games. The midweek defeat to Rotherham United was their first away defeat since October. The Black Cats are in eighth place with 49 points, one behind Luton, the last team in the playoff qualification zone.
5:47 AM2 hours ago

Sky Blues

Coventry City has lost only one of its last five games, and is a good home team, having not lost since October. The Sky Blues are in 11th position, with 45 points.
5:42 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Coventry City vs Sunderland live this Saturday (25), at the Ricoh Arena at 7:30 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 34th round of the competition
5:37 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Coventry City vs Sunderland Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo