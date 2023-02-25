Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AM3 hours ago

What time is Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund of 25th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

4:50 AM3 hours ago

Speak up, Terzic!

"So we are sure that we will be refreshed and ready for the next task with a lot of self-confidence. It gets quieter when you don't have a game during the week and you have a little more time. In the English weeks we spend a lot of time in the meeting room and do analysis. What we need to improve and what was good in the previous games.

The fact that Hoffenheim are now at the bottom of the table was not expected. We know the potential of the players. Every week will do the new coach more good. They can be really dangerous.

Apart from the known absences (Morey, Duranville, Moukoko, Adeyemi), everyone else is ready to play. Haller benefited from the break against Hertha. We also won the two games in which Karim was suspended. There are enough quality options that can compensate (his absence) in the same way.

"It's good that our fans can enjoy this phase and can't wait to get back. We are happy that things are going so well now, but that doesn't automatically mean that we will win the next games. We keep working hard."

4:45 AM3 hours ago
Photo: Borussia Dortmund
Photo: Borussia Dortmund
4:40 AM3 hours ago

Probable lineup for Dortmund

Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Bynoe-Gittens; Haller.
4:35 AM3 hours ago

Dortmund's situation

Adeyemi and Duranville, with thigh injuries, Kamara, knee, Moukoko, ankle, and Morey, in transition, are Edin Terzic's casualties.
4:30 AM3 hours ago

Speak up, Matarazzo!

"BVB has a very good attacking team. We need a solid defense, it will be a challenge to defend it. But there will also be times and phases when we can contribute our strengths. That's what we are focusing on. Of course it's always a challenge against Dortmund, especially in our current situation. I expect an intense game in front of a packed stadium. I expect us to fight and be competitive. We do everything so that our performance is also converted into results. We approach the game with full strength and energy. The game starts 0-0. It must be clear to everyone that we can also win the game.

Dortmund has always served us in the past. Of course, the game can deliver a liberating blow, because few will believe in us. Every series ends at some point - in both directions. We want to take advantage of this opportunity.

All the players in the squad can support at any time and contribute their experience. Everyone plays an important role, whether you play or not. Thomas Delaney can give his opinion, even if he is out, or Grischa Prömel or Sebastian Rudy, even if he hasn't played in the last few games. That's very important for us."

4:25 AM3 hours ago
Photo: Hoffenheim
Photo: Hoffenheim
4:20 AM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Hoffenheim

Baumann;  Kabak, Bicakcic, Brooks; Kaderabek, Geiger, Delaney, Angelino; Baumgartner; Bebou, Kramaric.
4:15 AM4 hours ago

Hoffenheim's situation

Pellegrino Matarazzo will be without Larsen, with groin problems, Prömel, ankle, Justin Che, knee and adductor, and Skov, calf. Thomas Delaney and Tom Bischof are doubts.
4:10 AM4 hours ago

Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have won six in a row and, thanks to the last one, have climbed to second place, equal to leader Bayern Munich in points: 43.
4:05 AM4 hours ago

Hoffe

Hoffenheim are not enjoying the best of seasons. Without a win in four games, the blue and white team is situated in 15th position, with 19 points, the same as Bochum, the team located in the relegation playoff.
4:00 AM4 hours ago

Eye on the game

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund live this Saturday (25), at the PreZero Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 22th round of the competition
3:55 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo