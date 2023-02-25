Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos
Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Terzic!
The fact that Hoffenheim are now at the bottom of the table was not expected. We know the potential of the players. Every week will do the new coach more good. They can be really dangerous.
Apart from the known absences (Morey, Duranville, Moukoko, Adeyemi), everyone else is ready to play. Haller benefited from the break against Hertha. We also won the two games in which Karim was suspended. There are enough quality options that can compensate (his absence) in the same way.
"It's good that our fans can enjoy this phase and can't wait to get back. We are happy that things are going so well now, but that doesn't automatically mean that we will win the next games. We keep working hard."
Probable lineup for Dortmund
Dortmund's situation
Speak up, Matarazzo!
Dortmund has always served us in the past. Of course, the game can deliver a liberating blow, because few will believe in us. Every series ends at some point - in both directions. We want to take advantage of this opportunity.
All the players in the squad can support at any time and contribute their experience. Everyone plays an important role, whether you play or not. Thomas Delaney can give his opinion, even if he is out, or Grischa Prömel or Sebastian Rudy, even if he hasn't played in the last few games. That's very important for us."
