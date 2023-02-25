Goals and highlights: Vizela 0-2 Benfica in Primeira Liga
Image: VAVEL 

5:29 PMan hour ago

Upcoming games

Benfica returns to the field on Friday (3), in front of Famalicão, while Vizela faces Estoril, on Saturday (4).
5:29 PMan hour ago

How it looks

Benfica increases its advantage in the lead and reaches 59 points. Vizela is 10th, with the same 26.
5:28 PMan hour ago

96'

END OF TALK
5:24 PMan hour ago

94' GOAL BENFICA

João Mário displaces Buntic and converts on the left side
5:23 PMan hour ago

92' PENALTY

Grimaldo dribbles Lacava, who leaves his foot and the midfielder is fouled
5:19 PMan hour ago

90'

+6
5:19 PMan hour ago

89' Substitution in Benfica

In: João Neves

Out: Chiquinho

5:18 PMan hour ago

87'

Chiquinho receives medical attention after feeling his thigh
5:16 PMan hour ago

86' Red card for Vizela

Anderson, for the second yellow
5:12 PMan hour ago

82' Substitutions in Benfica

In: Rafa Silva and Musa

Out: Gonçalo Ramos and Neres

5:06 PMan hour ago

75' Substitutions in Vizela

In: Matheus Pereira and Etim

Out: Kike and Osmaji

5:01 PM2 hours ago

69' Substitution in Vizela

In: Alex Méndez

Out: Claudemir

4:57 PM2 hours ago

64' WAS THE TIE

Samu crosses low. Osmaji scores with a first touch and the ball hits the post. Kiko picks up the rebound, shoots a cross and Vlachodimos closes the angle well to avoid the tie
4:50 PM2 hours ago

60' Yellow card for Vizela

Claudemir
4:50 PM2 hours ago

60' Substitutions in Vizela

In: Ortiz

Out:  Guzzo

4:49 PM2 hours ago

59' Substitution in Benfica

In: Chiquinho

Out: Gonçalo Guedes

4:44 PM2 hours ago

52'

Nuno Moreira takes advantage of an error on the ball and shoots a cross. Vlachodimos gets tangled in holding and ends up rebounding. Nuno picks up the rest and plays to the middle. Osmajic finishes, but feels after the entrance of Bah. Players ask for a penalty
4:39 PM2 hours ago

49'

Grimaldo tries a cross and the ball explodes in Igor Julião
4:36 PM2 hours ago

45'

The first one ends
4:16 PM2 hours ago

46'

The first one ends
4:16 PM2 hours ago

45'

+1
4:13 PM2 hours ago

42' Yellow card for Benfica

António Silva
4:10 PM2 hours ago

38' GOAL BENFICA

Gonçalo Guedes shoots on a counterattack, threads Neres into the area. The Brazilian dribbles Buntic and rolls into the middle. João Mário arrives knocking to the bottom of the goal
4:09 PM2 hours ago

34' ALMOST

Antonio Silva gets back to Vlachodimos. The goalkeeper shoots in the chest, Osmajic catches the rest, but is disarmed. However, the defense can not keep away and Nuno Moreira isolates
4:03 PM3 hours ago

32'

Benfica pressures the ball out of the home team
3:57 PM3 hours ago

25' WOW

Kiko invades the area at speed, is face to face with Vlachodimos, who saves with his foot
3:48 PM3 hours ago

18' Yellow card for Benfica

Otamendi
3:47 PM3 hours ago

16' Yellow card for Vizela

Guzzo
3:46 PM3 hours ago

16'

Gonçalo Guedes plays the ball to his namesake Ramos. The striker finishes outside the net
3:46 PM3 hours ago

13'

Gonçalo Ramos pedals ahead of the marker on the right side, finds Grimaldo in the middle, who opens with Aursnes. The midfielder raises in the area, overdoes the force and sends off
3:40 PM3 hours ago

9'

Gonçalo Guedes finds space and sends it over the goal
3:37 PM3 hours ago

5'

Otamendi tries a reversal, but Igor Julião makes the interception
3:33 PM3 hours ago

2'

Grimaldo takes a chance from the left, the ball deflects off the defense and is awarded a corner
3:30 PM3 hours ago

00'

The referee blows the whistle
3:27 PM3 hours ago

⏱️

Teams on the field
3:21 PM3 hours ago

⏱️

The moment of the arrival of the Eagles
3:20 PM3 hours ago

⏱️

Vizela at home
3:13 PM3 hours ago

⏱️

Stage for later
2:55 PM4 hours ago

Benfica reserves

Samuel Soares, Morato, Gilberto, Lucas Veríssimo, Tengstedt, Chiquinho, Rafa, Musa and João Neves
2:54 PM4 hours ago

Benfica lineup

Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Aursnes; David Neres, João Mário, Guedes; Gonçalo Ramos
2:52 PM4 hours ago

Vizela reserves

Luiz Felipe, Ivanildo, Matheus Pereira, Lacava, Méndez, Rashid, Pedro Ortiz, Tomás and Etim
2:47 PM4 hours ago

Vizela lineup

Buntic; Igor Julião, Bruno Wilson, Anderson, Kiki Afonso; Claudemir, Raphael Guzzo; Kiko Bondoso, Samu, Nuno Moreira; Osmajic
2:42 PM4 hours ago

Video Refereeing

VAR: António Nobre

AVAR: Nélson Pereira

2:37 PM4 hours ago

Field Referee

Referee: Nuno Almeida

Assistant Referee 1: André Campos

Assistant Referee 2: Pedro Felisberto

Fourth official:Marcos Brazão

2:32 PM4 hours ago

How and where to watch the Vizela vs Benfica match live?

If you want to watch the game Vizela vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:27 PM4 hours ago

What time is Vizela vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Vizela vs Benfica of 25th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5:30 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 4:30 pm: No transmission

Brazil 5:30 pm: ESPN2,Star+

Chile 4:30 pm: No transmission

Colombia 2:30 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 2:30 pm: No transmission

USA 2:30 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 9:30 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:30 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 4:30 pm: No transmission

Peru 2:30 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 5:30 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 4:30 pm: No transmission

2:22 PM4 hours ago

Speak up, Schmidt!

"I expect a difficult game. Vizela has been doing well this season, we already had a first impression in the first round encounter, in the home game, where we scored (the winning goal by 2-1) in the last seconds. They have confirmed several times this season that they believe in themselves, they have a lot of individual quality, speed, and we are looking for solutions. It's not easy to play against Vizela, especially at their home ground.

Last week they played with a line of four defenders, but they can have different approaches. We are used to it, we don't know exactly how the opponents will play against us. They often change their approach because of us. But we are prepared for both possibilities, a defense of four or five players. We expect a tough game. In the last game, against Boavista, the story of the game wasn't perfect for us, because we didn't score and the opponent scored in the first opportunity they had. We showed that we always believe in ourselves and we managed to score at the end. We have to be prepared for the history of the game and we are confident that we can win.

Rafa is well, he always suffers a lot of fouls, but there is no physical problem. We have 13 games left to be champions, at the beginning of the season it was 34. The pressure hasn't increased, but it is there. We have to win almost every game, we want to give the championship to the fans, we work hard for this. Every game is very important for us to get points, and we will need a lot of them to be champions. We are in a good situation because we have everything in our hand, we are the only team depending on ourselves. We have to focus on the 90 minutes. We know how difficult it is to win games, especially away from home. Vizela is a very good team and we will do everything to win the game and get the three points".

2:17 PM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Luis, Chiquinho; Rafa Silva; João Mário, Aursnes, Gonçalo Ramos.
2:12 PM4 hours ago

Benfica's situation

Julian Draxler is no longer an Eagle athlete. The German signed a contract with Sporting. On the other hand, Roger Schmidt will not be able to count on Osama Rashid, injured.
2:07 PM4 hours ago

Speak up, Tulipa!

"This is a game against the first ranked team, plus one at our home. We have the same ambition as when we face any opponent. It's a team that brings a lot of people to the stadium, but we don't run away from our thinking. We want to score points.

When we start a game, every team has its plan. Sometimes it is executed and doesn't deviate much from what was thought, other times there are readjustments of the games and of the same plan. This is a thought that is gaining consistency as a team that wants to impose itself in the game. When we impose ourselves, it's the opponent who follows behind. We don't always succeed, but we don't want to run away from who we are. 

We are going to face an opponent that has great defensive variables. They keep a good grip on the sides and force us to close the space in the middle. If we can't control the opponent in the defensive midfield, they can control us, but we want to do the opposite, we want to contain Benfica's offensive avalanche, taking care to try to control the game. We will try to have the ball and make the opponent, in their pressure, lose organization and some units to go after our game".

2:02 PM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for Vizela

Buntic; Anderson, Wilson, Fernandes, Igor Julião; Rashid, Claudemir, Afonso; Moreira, Osmajic, Bondoso.
1:57 PM5 hours ago

Vizela's situation

Manuel Tulipa is still without his captain, Raphael Guzzo. The midfielder was injured in the game against Chaves, still in the first half.
1:52 PM5 hours ago

Benfica

Absolute leader, Benfica has 56 points, five more than second-place Porto. With an 88% success rate, the Eagles are unbeaten in seven games.
1:47 PM5 hours ago

Vizela

Coming in a sequence of two draws, the last results being two losses and one win, Vizela is in ninth place with 26 points. The blue and white team has a score of 41%.
1:42 PM5 hours ago

Eye on the game

Vizela vs Benfica live this Saturday (25), at the Vizela Stadium at 2:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 22th round of the competition
1:37 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Vizela vs Benfica Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
