Espanyol vs Mallorca LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
7:50 AM2 minutes ago

Warm-up:

Players from Espanyol and Mallorca are already warming up on the pitch for the LaLiga match later today.
7:43 AM9 minutes ago

Mallorca:

It has climbed to eighth position in the LaLiga standings. It is three points below Rayo Vallecano, sixth place and the last club in the region that grants places for international competitions next season. As a visitor, however, their performance is inferior. It is in the eleventh position in the ranking of this aspect of the Spanish League. Of the 33 points that it played in the condition of column two, it won 11 (three wins, two draws and six defeats). It scored eight goals and conceded 14.
7:36 AM15 minutes ago

Espanyol:

It has two points more than Cadiz, eighteenth-place -previously- placed and the first club in the relegation zone. At home, however, it shows a much inferior performance. It is second to last in the ranking of home teams in the Spanish League. Of the 33 points it has played at the RCDE stadium, it has won ten (two wins, four draws and five defeats). It has scored 14 goals and had its defense shut out 19 times.
7:30 AM22 minutes ago

Mallorca reserves:

Greif Hadzikadunic, G. González, Augustinsson, Grenier, Battaglia, Baba Sánchez, Morlanes, Abdon, Ángel Amath
7:22 AM29 minutes ago

Mallorca lineup:

Rajkovic, Pablo Maffeo, Valjent, Antonio Raílio, Nastasic, Jaume Costa, Kadewere, Dani Rodriguez, Inigo Galarreta, Kang-in Leee, Muriqi.
7:14 AM37 minutes ago

Espanyol reserves:

JOAN GARCÍA, CABRERA, CALERO,

JOSELU, GRAGERA, LAZO, PIERRE-GABRIEL, EDU EXPÓSITO, NICO, M.R., A. FERNÁNDEZ

7:12 AM40 minutes ago

Espanyol lineup:

Fernando Pacheco, Brian Oliván, Montes, Sergi Gomez, Óscar Gil; Denis Suarez, Sergi Darder, Vinicius Souza, Aleix VC; Javu Puado e Martin Braithwaite.
7:07 AMan hour ago

1 hour

There is a little less than an hour to go until Espanyol-Mallorca in LaLiga.
7:02 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the Espanyol vs Mallorca match on TV and in real time?

Espanyol-Mallorca
LaLiga 23rd round

Date: 25 February 2022

Time: 09 am ET

Venue: Estadio Cornellà-El Prat, Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain
Broadcast: Star+.

6:57 AMan hour ago

When is the Espanyol vs Mallorca match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Espanyol vs. Mallorca will kick off at 09 am ET, being played at the Estadio Cornellà-El Prat, in Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain, in the 23rd round of the Spanish League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
6:52 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE MALLORCA:

Rajkovic, Pablo Maffeo, Giovanni González, Antonio Raílio, José Copete, Jaume Costa, Kadewere, Dani Rodriguez, Inigo Galarreta, Kang-in Leee, Muriqi.
6:47 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE ESPANYOL:

Fernando Pacheco, Brian Oliván, José Gragera, Sergi Gomez, Óscar Gil; Denis Suarez, Sergi Darder, Vinicius Souza, Rubén Sánchez; Javu Puado e Martin Braithwaite.
6:42 AMan hour ago

RETROSPECT:

In the last 5 matches between RCD Espanyol vs RCD Mallorca, RCD Espanyol have won 2, drawn 1 and RCD Mallorca have won 2 games.

The last match between the teams was on 10/28/2022 at RCD Mallorca's home in La Liga. The score was 1-1. José Carlos Lazo Romero scored the goal for RCD Espanyol in the 70th minute. Vedat Muriqi scored the goal for RCD Mallorca in the 48th minute.

6:37 AMan hour ago

SCORERS:

José Luis Sanmartín Mato is the top scorer for RCD Espanyol with 11 goals scored in the 19 games played.

For RCD Mallorca, Vedat Muriqi is the top scorer with 9 goals scored in the 20 matches he has played.

Talking about goal passes, Brian Oliván Herrero leads with 5 goal passes for the home team and Kangin Lee has 4 goal passes for the visiting team in the current La Liga season.

6:32 AMan hour ago

Mallorca:

In their last match, RCD Mallorca won 4 - 2 against Villarreal with goals from Tinotenda Kadewere in the 20th minute, Daniel José Rodríguez Vázquez in the 45th, 56th, and Vedat Muriqi in the 63rd minute.

It took only 20 minutes to overcome the opponent's defensive blockade for the first time. Kadewere's goal from Muriqi's assist. The scenario was even more favorable with the expulsion of Trigueiros in the next minute, which left Villarreal outnumbered for most of the match. Even with ten men, the Yellow Submarine equalized in the 43rd minute with Morales. However, they barely had time to celebrate. In the 45th minute, after receiving a pass from Maffeo, Rodriguez scored the second goal for the hosts.

In the final phase, again Villarreal drew level. They did it in the fifth minute with Chukwueze. However, it didn't resist for long. Rodriguez, at 11 minutes, and Muriqi, at 18 minutes, scored the goals that guaranteed the victory of Mallorca, which thus advanced to 31 points (nine wins, four draws and nine losses). It moved up to eighth position in the LaLiga table. It is three points below Rayo Vallecano, sixth place and the last club in the region that grants places for international competitions next season. As a visitor, however, their performance is inferior. It is in the eleventh position in the ranking of this aspect of the Spanish League. Of the 33 points that it played in the condition of column two, it won 11 (three wins, two draws and six defeats). It scored eight goals and conceded 14.

6:27 AMan hour ago

Espanyol

In their last match, RCD Espanyol won 0 - 1 against Elche CF with a goal by Sergi Darder in the 90th minute.

The result was much better than the performance. Elche, despite their gigantic technical limitations that made it take 20 rounds to get their first win of the tournament, had control of the round for slightly less time (46%), yet created far more shooting chances (19 to 11) and led the rate of correct shots in the match (5 to 4).

The opportunity for Espanyol's victory was opened in the 36th minute with the expulsion of Carmona. With Elche outnumbered, they took advantage of the situation to score in the 47th minute through Darder, who received an assist from Melamed. This took Elche to 24 points (five wins, nine draws and eight losses), moving them up to thirteenth in the LaLiga standings when the tie-breaker criteria are taken into account.

Photo: Espanyol

 

6:22 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Espanyol x Mallorca is valid for the 23rd round of the Spanish League.

Espanyol narrowly escaped losing two precious points in their fight to remain in La Liga's elite division on Sunday, February 19. Playing away from their home ground in front of an Elche sunk to the bottom of LaLiga and with relegation to the Second Division almost certain, they relied on an injury-time goal to win 1-0.

The Malloca made the most of their home advantage in the clash with Villarreal on Saturday, February 18, and put another three points in their account. They beat the Yellow Submarine 4-2. It was their fifth consecutive win in LaLiga at the Visit Mallorca stadium. The score was compatible with his superior performance throughout the encounter. It had the pelota for 45% of the time, created more chances to finish (13 to 8) and led the rate of shots on target (5 to 4).

Mallorca have great favoritism, despite not being playing at home. The match is on for Espanyol-Mallorca at 9:00 (ET) at the Estadio Cornellà-El Prat in Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain.

6:17 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to Espanyol vs Mallorca live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a match between two La Liga teams: on one side Espanyol, which is not living a good phase in the Spanish League, being the current 13th place and only two points away from the relegation zone. Five teams separate Espanyol from the relegation zone: Celta de Vigo, Real Valladolid, Getafe, Almeria, and Cadiz. On the other hand, Mallorca, living the opposite moment, being the 8th place and has many pretensions in the tournament, still dreaming of a place in European competitions next season. Both teams face each other in the 23rd round of La Liga 2022/23. The match between the 8th place and the 13th place of the Spanish League takes place at the Estadio Cornellà-El Prat, in Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain, at 10am (local time). Follow everything about the duel between the Spaniards here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
