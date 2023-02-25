Espanyol vs Mallorca LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
1 hour
Where and how to watch the Espanyol vs Mallorca match on TV and in real time?
LaLiga 23rd round
Date: 25 February 2022
Time: 09 am ET
Venue: Estadio Cornellà-El Prat, Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain
Broadcast: Star+.
When is the Espanyol vs Mallorca match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE MALLORCA:
PROBABLE ESPANYOL:
RETROSPECT:
The last match between the teams was on 10/28/2022 at RCD Mallorca's home in La Liga. The score was 1-1. José Carlos Lazo Romero scored the goal for RCD Espanyol in the 70th minute. Vedat Muriqi scored the goal for RCD Mallorca in the 48th minute.
SCORERS:
For RCD Mallorca, Vedat Muriqi is the top scorer with 9 goals scored in the 20 matches he has played.
Talking about goal passes, Brian Oliván Herrero leads with 5 goal passes for the home team and Kangin Lee has 4 goal passes for the visiting team in the current La Liga season.
Mallorca:
It took only 20 minutes to overcome the opponent's defensive blockade for the first time. Kadewere's goal from Muriqi's assist. The scenario was even more favorable with the expulsion of Trigueiros in the next minute, which left Villarreal outnumbered for most of the match. Even with ten men, the Yellow Submarine equalized in the 43rd minute with Morales. However, they barely had time to celebrate. In the 45th minute, after receiving a pass from Maffeo, Rodriguez scored the second goal for the hosts.
In the final phase, again Villarreal drew level. They did it in the fifth minute with Chukwueze. However, it didn't resist for long. Rodriguez, at 11 minutes, and Muriqi, at 18 minutes, scored the goals that guaranteed the victory of Mallorca, which thus advanced to 31 points (nine wins, four draws and nine losses). It moved up to eighth position in the LaLiga table. It is three points below Rayo Vallecano, sixth place and the last club in the region that grants places for international competitions next season. As a visitor, however, their performance is inferior. It is in the eleventh position in the ranking of this aspect of the Spanish League. Of the 33 points that it played in the condition of column two, it won 11 (three wins, two draws and six defeats). It scored eight goals and conceded 14.
Espanyol
The result was much better than the performance. Elche, despite their gigantic technical limitations that made it take 20 rounds to get their first win of the tournament, had control of the round for slightly less time (46%), yet created far more shooting chances (19 to 11) and led the rate of correct shots in the match (5 to 4).
The opportunity for Espanyol's victory was opened in the 36th minute with the expulsion of Carmona. With Elche outnumbered, they took advantage of the situation to score in the 47th minute through Darder, who received an assist from Melamed. This took Elche to 24 points (five wins, nine draws and eight losses), moving them up to thirteenth in the LaLiga standings when the tie-breaker criteria are taken into account.
TIME AND PLACE!
Espanyol narrowly escaped losing two precious points in their fight to remain in La Liga's elite division on Sunday, February 19. Playing away from their home ground in front of an Elche sunk to the bottom of LaLiga and with relegation to the Second Division almost certain, they relied on an injury-time goal to win 1-0.
The Malloca made the most of their home advantage in the clash with Villarreal on Saturday, February 18, and put another three points in their account. They beat the Yellow Submarine 4-2. It was their fifth consecutive win in LaLiga at the Visit Mallorca stadium. The score was compatible with his superior performance throughout the encounter. It had the pelota for 45% of the time, created more chances to finish (13 to 8) and led the rate of shots on target (5 to 4).
Mallorca have great favoritism, despite not being playing at home. The match is on for Espanyol-Mallorca at 9:00 (ET) at the Estadio Cornellà-El Prat in Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain.