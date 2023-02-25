Goals and Highlights of Schalke 04 2-1 Stuttgart Bundesliga
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Schalke 04 2x1 Stuttgart today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
END GAME!

The referee blows the whistle. End of story. Schalke 04 beat Stuttgart 2-1 in the Bundesliga.
+5

Five minutes of overtime until the end of the game.
90'

We are on account of the period of additions.
85'

Borna Sosa positions the ball for a corner kick. He flicks the ball into the penalty box, but only finds the head of one of the opposing players, who pushes the danger away.
83'

Konstantinos Mavropanos calculated his run to reach the ball coming from a corner kick. His shot from the penalty spot, however, was too poor and went wide of the left post.
79'

Bruno Labbadia will make a change. Genki Haraguchi is replaced by Tiago Tomas.
72'

What a missed chance! The corner kick finds Moritz Jenz unmarked inside the box with the goal wide open, but somehow he mistimes his header and the ball grazes the right post.
66'

The rebound spins to Silas inside the area, but his shot with effect scraps the crossbar.
GOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL

And the ball is in the net! Borna Sosa (Stuttgart) puts in a ruthless effort.
51'

We are about to see a substitution. Josha Vagnoman (Stuttgart) for Waldemar Anton.
51'

51'

Borna Sosa (Stuttgart) receives a low pass on the edge of the box and shoots a good shot just under the crossbar. Ralf Fahrmann (Stuttgart) shows great skill in the reflex save. Corner kick. Stuttgart will have a go-ahead.
48'

Silas crosses the ball into the box, but one of the defenders clear the threat. The ball goes out of play and the linesman points to the corner flag. The ball is awarded to Stuttgart.
RESTARTS:

Schalke 04 2-0 Stuttgart in the Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
HALF TIME!

End of the first half. Schalke 04 go on to beat Stuttgart 2-0.
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL

Goal! Marius Bulter (Schalke) shows his skill in shooting and the ball travels into the back of the net!
32'

Tom Krauss picks up the rebound on the edge of the box and takes a shot, but Fabian Bredlow reaches for the ball and keeps it out of the goal.
31'

The free-kick is taken by Rodrigo Zalazar Martinez (Schalke). He scores with a good low shot to the bottom right corner. The goalkeeper makes a great save!
22'

Some neat passing and good movement by Stuttgart in producing short passes in an attempt to create an attacking opportunity.
17'

Genki Haraguchi sends a cross into the box, but the opposing defense quickly intercepts the ball. The ball goes out of play. Stuttgart takes a corner kick.
15'

Chris Fuhrich finds space on the edge of the box, but his shot goes just over the crossbar.
10' - GOOOOOOOAAAAAAL!

FROM SCHALKE 04! Drexler opens the scoring against Stuttgart early in the first half: 1-0.
09'

Deniz Aytekin blows the whistle and Silas is penalized for his attacking foul.
06'

The match is abandoned due to an offside position. Michael Frey is caught in an irregular position.
04'

Marius Bulter was unable to find any of his teammates inside the box, as his pass was blocked. Schalke have a chance to score from the corner kick.
START THE GAME!

Bola rolando para Schalke 04 x Stuttgart.
10 MINUTES!

The Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 and Stuttgart at the Veltins Arena is just a few minutes away. Stay tuned!
Stuttgart:

Their biggest win came against Köln, when they won 3 - 0 in round 21 when playing at home. Their biggest defeat was against Borussia Dortmund, when they lost 5 - 0 in the 11th round playing away from home.

Playing away from home, Stuttgart is in bad shape. It has an average of 0.4 points per away game, which makes Stuttgart 17th in the Bundesliga when playing away from home in the season so far.

SCHALKE:

Their biggest win came against Bochum, when they won 3-1 at home in round 6. Their biggest loss was against RB Leipzig, when they lost 1 - 6 in the 17th round at home.
Stuttgart reserves:

1 Müller, 4 Vagnoman, 7 Coulibaly, 10 Tomas, 11 Perea, 20 Pfeiffer, 23 Zagadou, 28 Nartey, 39 Kastanaras
Stuttgart lineup:

Bredlow, Anton, Endo, Mavropanos, Silas, Karazor, Haragucho, Ito, Führic, Sosa e Dias.
SCHALKE RESERVES:

Schwolow, Balanta, Greiml, Kaminski, Karaman, Latza, Mohr, Muller, Terodde.
SCHALKE LINEUP!

Fahrmann, Yoshida, Kraub, Zalazar, Bulter, Aydin, Drexler, Jenz, Král, Matriciani.
EQUAL SITUATIONS:

Schalke are in poor form in the competition, as they have managed to take 4 points from their last 5 games. Stuttgart is in bad form in the competition, as they managed to take 4 points from their last 5 games.
1 HOUR!

There is one hour left until Schalke 04-Stuttgart at the Veltins Arena in the Bundesliga.
Where and how to watch Schalke 04 vs Stuttgart on TV and in real time?

Schalke 04-Stuttgart
Premier League Round 22

Date: 25 February 2022

Time: 1:30 pm ET

Venue: Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Webcast: OneFootball.

When is the Schalke 04 vs Stuttgart match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Schalke 04-Stuttgart will start at 1:30 pm ET, being played at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in the 22nd round of the German Bundesliga. The match will be broadcast by the streaming service OneFootball. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Stuttgart:

Fabian Bredlow, Anton, Mavropanos, Hiroki Ito, Borna Sosa; Wataru Endo, Karazor, Genki Haraguchi, Gil Dias, Silas Mvumpa, Chris Fuhrich.
Probable Schalke 04:

Ralf Fahrmann, Joey Muller, Yoshida, Jenz, Aydin; Alex Kral, Eder Balanta, Drexler, Zalaza
SCORERS:

Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde and Dominick Drexler are the top scorers for Schalke 04. The first two have three league goals, while Dominick has two. On the Stuttgart side, Serhou Guirassy has six goals, Chris Fuhrich has four and Wataru Endo has three.
 
PREVIOUS GAMES:

In their last match, Schalke 04 drew 0 - 0 against Union Berlin

In their last match, Stuttgart won 3 - 0 against Köln with goals from Gil Dias in the 9th minute, Borna Sosa in the 59th minute, and Tanguy Coulibaly in the 74th minute.

Stuttgart:

Stuttgart went six rounds without a win in the Bundesliga. There were four defeats and two equalizations. This streak of success in the tournament ended on Saturday, February 18. At the Mercedes-Benz Arena, they beat Cologne 3-0, a team that had not lost a single game since the resumption of the Bundesliga, which was interrupted for a little over two months due to the World Cup in Qatar and the traditional winter break.

Controlling the ball for 48% of the time, Stuttgart built up a greater number of opportunities to score (18 to 11) and led the rate of shots on target (7 to 4). They scored for the first time in the ninth minute. Gil Dias scored from a pass by Haraguchi. In the second half, Sosa, in the 14th minute, scored again. In the 29th minute, after an assist from Endo, Coulibaly completed the job.

SCHALKE 04:

The last time Schalke gave their fans the opportunity to celebrate a victory was on November 9. At the Veltins Arena, they beat Mainz 1-0. They returned to the field seven more times. They suffered three defeats and picked up four draws in Bundesliga encounters. All four equalizations were without movement on the scoreboard. A sign of evolution in the defensive system.

Progress obtained after the warning signal was triggered by the 6-1 defeat at home against Leipzig. The most significant draw was precisely on Sunday, February 19. In the capital, it prevented Union Berlin from taking the sole lead in the Bundesliga. Clearly, it was the result they wanted. It didn't look for a goal. They only took two shots, two of which were on target. The hosts also created far less than usual. They developed nine chances for shots. Four went in the direction of the Schalke goal. They stopped at goalkeeper Fahrmann.

Foto: Schalke 04

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Schalke 04 x Stuttgart is valid for the 22nd round of the Bundesliga.

Schalke are currently bottom of the Bundesliga with only 12 points, far behind second worst Hertha Berlin. Schalke's team will remain at the bottom of the competition even if they win.

Stuttgart has gone six rounds without a win in the Bundesliga. They have lost four and equalized twice. The streak of success in the tournament ended on Saturday, February 18. Still, the team is on the edge of the relegation zone, with the same number of points as Hoffenheim and Bochum.

Schalke 04 are slight favorites, even at home. The ball starts rolling for Schalke 04-Stuttgart at 1:30 pm ET, at the Veltins Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Welcome and welcome to the Schalke 04 vs Stuttgart live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match between two teams in Germany: On one side the 14th-placed Vfb Stuttgart, which is in a terrible phase in the Bundesliga and can enter the relegation zone of the Bundesliga in case of defeat, since Stuttgart is the second team out of the relegation zone, but has the same number of points as Hoffenheim and Bochum, with 19. On the other side, Schalke 04, which is living an even worse moment, being at the bottom of the Bundesliga and fighting to not fall. However, the team has four points less than the second-last, which puts it in a very undesirable position. Both teams face each other in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga 2022/23. The match between the 14th-placed and 18th-placed teams takes place at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at 14:30 (local time). Follow everything about the duel between the Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
