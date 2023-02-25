Goals and Highlights of Schalke 04 2-1 Stuttgart Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
10 MINUTES!
Stuttgart:
Playing away from home, Stuttgart is in bad shape. It has an average of 0.4 points per away game, which makes Stuttgart 17th in the Bundesliga when playing away from home in the season so far.
SCHALKE:
Stuttgart reserves:
Stuttgart lineup:
SCHALKE RESERVES:
SCHALKE LINEUP!
Where and how to watch Schalke 04 vs Stuttgart on TV and in real time?
Premier League Round 22
Date: 25 February 2022
Time: 1:30 pm ET
Venue: Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Webcast: OneFootball.
When is the Schalke 04 vs Stuttgart match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Stuttgart:
Probable Schalke 04:
In their last match, Stuttgart won 3 - 0 against Köln with goals from Gil Dias in the 9th minute, Borna Sosa in the 59th minute, and Tanguy Coulibaly in the 74th minute.
Stuttgart:
Controlling the ball for 48% of the time, Stuttgart built up a greater number of opportunities to score (18 to 11) and led the rate of shots on target (7 to 4). They scored for the first time in the ninth minute. Gil Dias scored from a pass by Haraguchi. In the second half, Sosa, in the 14th minute, scored again. In the 29th minute, after an assist from Endo, Coulibaly completed the job.
SCHALKE 04:
Progress obtained after the warning signal was triggered by the 6-1 defeat at home against Leipzig. The most significant draw was precisely on Sunday, February 19. In the capital, it prevented Union Berlin from taking the sole lead in the Bundesliga. Clearly, it was the result they wanted. It didn't look for a goal. They only took two shots, two of which were on target. The hosts also created far less than usual. They developed nine chances for shots. Four went in the direction of the Schalke goal. They stopped at goalkeeper Fahrmann.
Schalke are currently bottom of the Bundesliga with only 12 points, far behind second worst Hertha Berlin. Schalke's team will remain at the bottom of the competition even if they win.
Stuttgart has gone six rounds without a win in the Bundesliga. They have lost four and equalized twice. The streak of success in the tournament ended on Saturday, February 18. Still, the team is on the edge of the relegation zone, with the same number of points as Hoffenheim and Bochum.
Schalke 04 are slight favorites, even at home. The ball starts rolling for Schalke 04-Stuttgart at 1:30 pm ET, at the Veltins Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.