Highlights: Empoli 0-2 Napoli in Serie A 2022-2023

Summary!
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Empoli 0-2 Napoli match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
3 more minutes are added.
85'
Both teams begin to withdraw their players and it seems that it will be everything.
75'
Napoli dominates the ball and continues looking for the third.
65'
Napoli does not give up spaces and is the absolute owner of the game. The win is not distant.
60'
Goal disallowed against Napoli for offside.
55'
Good start to the game, Napoli is looking for the third and is already putting pressure on his rival from the start.
Napoli hits twice!
Victor Osimhen's shot for Napoli's second:
45'
Start of the second half.
The first one!
The bad luck of Ardian Ismajili who clears the ball badly and scores into his own goal:
Halftime
We go to halftime with a partial victory for Napoli by 2 goals to nil.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
35'
Absolute dominance of Napoli who will go to rest with the game in their pocket.
28'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Victor Osimhen's shot for Napoli's second.
17'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLL!!! Shot that bounces off Ardain Ismajili and gets into his own goal. Empoli own goal.
10'
Strong start for the Napolitano who seeks to open the scoring quickly.
0'
The match begins at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of Calcio Italiano.
Napoli lineup!
These are the Napoli headlines for today's game:
I NOSTRI 11:
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
#ForzaNapoliSempre
Empoli lineup!
These are the eleven that will start for Empoli for today's game:
Alle 18.00 al Castellani la sfida contro il Napoli: ecco la nostra formazione
EMPOLI: Vicario; Henderson, Satriano, Marin, Ebuehi, Haas, Luperto, Ismajli, Baldanzi, Parisi, Piccoli
Referee
Giovanni Ayroldi will be the central referee for the duel between Empoli and Napoli in Serie A 2022-2023.
Napoli appears!
Napoli are already at the Stadio Carlo Castellani for today's game:
Siamo in campo
#EmpoliNapoli
#ForzaNapoliSempre
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/FSlmWSlXtK
Here is Empoli!
The Empoli players are already in their stadium for today's match:
TEAM ARRIVAL
L'arrivo degli azzurri al Castellani; alle 18.00 #EmpoliNapoli
L’arrivo degli azzurri al Castellani; alle 18.00 #EmpoliNapoli pic.twitter.com/E7OaEEibLY
Last duel!
The last duel between both teams was in the first round of Serie A 2022-2023, where Napoli prevailed at home with a 2-0 victory with goals from Hirving Lozano and Piotr Zielinski.
Head to head
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Empoli and Napoli kicks off at the Stadio Carlo Castellani. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Empoli vs Napoli live from the series at 2022-2023!
Where and how to see Empoli vs Napoli online and live from the Serie A at 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Empoli vs Napoli match in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours in ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours in Star+
Chile: 14 hours in Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours in ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours in ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 12 hours in Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours in Dazn
Mexico: 11 hours in ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours at Star+, ESPN
Peru: 12 hours in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours in ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours in ESPN, Star+
Tommaso Baldanzi, a must see player!
Empoli's midfielder is one of the most important figures on the team, he seeks and manages to get into some UEFA competition next season. During this season he has played 15 games, where he got 4 goals. Now, its main objective is to consecrate itself as an important piece of the team lead and continue showing its great level throughout the season.
How does Empoli get here?
Empoli's team appears to this series A duel with the aim of continuing to climb positions and approach the upper part of the table. At the moment, the club has made several additions, being those of Razvan Marin, Martín Satriano, Emanuel Vignato, Guglielmo Vicario and Sebastian Walukiewicz the most prominent. The Italian team march in the second place of its league with a record of 6 wins, 10 draws and 7 losses for a total of 28 units and will try to surprise in Italy to continue far from the descent positions and stay in First . Empoli hopes to get some point in front of the Napoli to continue moving away from the bottom of the table. These arrive with a positive streak of 4 consecutive games adding points.
Hirving Lozano, a must see player!
The wing of the Napoli seeks to remain one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestators of the offensive and reaches this duel after the championship started in great way Team offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the pitch and be better coupled with players like Victori Osimhen and Khvicha Kvarathskhelia to form a lethal striker. At the moment march with 4 assists and 4 goals in 28 games in all the competitions of your team.
How does Napoli arrive?
The Napoli team will be visited to Frankfurt in duel between two of the UEFA Champions League at the moment. The Napoli marches in a very good way with 5 victories and only 1 defeat, which managed to keep group A above Liverpool due to goals difference. In this season, the team has made several movements being those of Khvicha Kvarathskhelia, Giovanni Simeone and Min-Jae Kim, the most prominent. The Napoli is playing several tournaments so it hopes to have a healthy and strong squad throughout the regular season. The GLI Azurri participates in the Champions, Coppa de Italy and Series A. With 62 points achieved, the Napoli reaches this duel as the absolute leader of Serie A with a record of 20 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat and will try to continue With the good impetus in this campaign to get into the next round.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Carlo Castellani located in the city of Monza will be the headquarters of this duel between two teams that seek to follow their season of the series at 2022-2023. This stadium has capacity for 16,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1965.
Welcome!
Good morning to all Vavel readers! Welcome to the Empoli vs Napoli Live match transmission, corresponding to the duel of day 24 of the series at 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Stadio Carlo Castellani, at 12 pm.