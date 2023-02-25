Leicester vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Leicester vs Arsenal live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups for Leicester vs Arsenal live corresponding to Date 24 of the Premier League 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the King Power Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Leicester vs Arsenal online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Leicester vs Arsenald match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
James Maddison, a must see player!
The Leicester midfielder is the top reference in the team's offense. Maddison is looking to continue his development in English football and be the cornerstone for The Foxes up front. This is one of the great figures of the English team and his contribution to his offense is vital for his team's aspirations in this Premier League. During this season, the player has participated in 19 games with his club where he has scored 9 goals and 5 assists.
How does Leicester get here?
Leicester continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in fifteenth position with 24 points, after 7 wins, 3 draws and 13 losses. The Foxes are located 4 points behind the teams that are fighting for relegation to the EFL Championship and that is the objective, to stay in first place. These come from falling against Manchester United. Some interesting names in this group are Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho and Tete, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise and win against Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka, a must see player!
The Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he has achieved good development within the London club and has become the top figure in the team's offense. Saka seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal in attack and take his team to the top of the elite. This is one of the promises of the English team and his offensive contribution is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 43 games where he got 7 assists and 12 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut for the team and has even scored 10 goals and 8 assists in 31 games this season so far.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are part of the top 5 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the Premier and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. The Londoners come to this duel looking for the 3 points to continue in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League. At the moment they are in first place with 54 units, after 17 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.
Where's the game?
The King Power Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Premier League 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 32,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Leicester vs Arsenal match, corresponding to Date 24 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The match will take place at King Power Stadium, at 10 o'clock.