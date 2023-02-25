West Brom vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Key player - Middlesbrough
Boro's key man is none other than the scorer of the championship, Chuba Akpom has 19 goals and one assist this season.
Key player - West Brom
Jed Wallace is one of West Brom's most consistent players, he has 32 appearances in the season, has 5 goals and 6 assists this term.
Head to head: West Brom vs. Middlesbrough
This Saturday's match will be the 101st meeting between these two teams, the balance is in favor of Boro with 42 victories over West Brom's 34, and there have been 24 draws.
Middlesbrough aim to put Sheffield Wednesday under pressure
Boro are very close to the direct promotion positions, Middlesbrough are 4 points behind second place, so an away win will be important for their direct promotion chances.
West Brom want a win to revitalize them
The road to promotion has darkened a little for West Brom, after the arrival of the Spanish Carlos Corberan to the Albion bench, the team had a rise in their performance that led them to make a leap in quality and get into playoff positions, however, in recent days they have had a series of negative results, which today place them in tenth place, 5 points away from playoff positions.
Championship on fire
Burnley and Sheffield have slowed down in recent weeks, and this has been taken advantage of by Middlesbrough, one of the serious candidates to fight for direct promotion with the leaders. In the playoff zone, West Brom has lost ground in recent weeks, so they need the three points to avoid losing the option of fighting for the third promotion to the Premier League.
The Stadium
The Hawthorns is the home of West Brom. The stadium was opened in 1900 and has a capacity of 26287 spectators.
