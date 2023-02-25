Birmingham vs Luton Town LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Birmingham vs Luton Town match live?
What time is Birmingham vs Luton Town match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Trainning
Luton
The 15-time Wales cap started the season managing the Hatters' fierce rivals, but his sacking at Hertfordshire and the second departure of Nathan Jones from Bedfordshire saw Edwards cross the county borders in November.
Their start has been successful, and at the weekend they sit in sixth position and are well on their way to matching the rankings last time out, when they occupied the last play-off spot in the division.
Despite ten Championship teams having scored on more occasions, and just one team-mate halfway to matching Carlton Morris's 12-goal tally, only Burnley and Sheffield have conceded fewer times than Luton, which could prove crucial to the game.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!