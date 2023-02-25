Birmingham vs Luton Town LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Foto: Luton Town

How and where to watch the Birmingham vs Luton Town match live?

If you want to watch the game Birmingham vs Luton Town live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Birmingham vs Luton Town match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham vs Luton Town of 25th February 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

Luton

Before a slight wobble of late, without a win in three, Luton had won the most in six games out of seven since Boxing Day when they hit the stride under former Watford boss Rob Edwards.

The 15-time Wales cap started the season managing the Hatters' fierce rivals, but his sacking at Hertfordshire and the second departure of Nathan Jones from Bedfordshire saw Edwards cross the county borders in November.

Their start has been successful, and at the weekend they sit in sixth position and are well on their way to matching the rankings last time out, when they occupied the last play-off spot in the division.

Despite ten Championship teams having scored on more occasions, and just one team-mate halfway to matching Carlton Morris's 12-goal tally, only Burnley and Sheffield have conceded fewer times than Luton, which could prove crucial to the game.

last games

Eustace added a point in his first league game as head coach of the Blues. In a cautious match, Juninho Bacuna and Maxime Colin had the best opportunities for the visitors, while John Ruddy proved to be a sure-footed pair of hands on his debut as Birmingham registered a third consecutive goal against Luton, having completed a league double over the Hatters in the 2021/22 Campaign.
Birmingham

Namely, Birmingham City does not have the same level as Luton Town. Just like last season, the West Midlands club shouldn't have many pretensions of high places in the table. But, in 2022/23, they want to maintain a more regular campaign and get as close as possible to the playoff zone.
Luton Town

Firstly, Luton Town kicks off the 2022/23 season. In the last, he finished in 3rd place in the championship, but failed to reach the Premier League. In addition, with a great campaign in the FA Cup, the team acquired new looks. In particular, almost eliminating the reigning European champions at that time, Chelsea.
Birmingham likely lineup

Ruddy; Colin, Trusty, Sanderson and Roberts; Placheta, James, Woods and Bacuna; Hogan and Deeney. Technician: John Eustace.
Luton Town likely starting lineup

Horvath; Bree, Burke and Osho; Bradley, Doughty, Berry and Campbell; Clark, Cornick and Adebayo. Technician: Nathan Jones.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Birmingham vs Luton Town Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
