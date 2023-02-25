Everton vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Aston Villa match for the Premier League.
What time is the Everton vs Aston Villa match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Aston Villa of February 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Aston Villa latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
Everton latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Aston Villa Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Aston Villa's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Everton. The player Ollie Watkins (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 7 goals in 22 games played and he scored one goal last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Everton multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Douglas Luiz (#6), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 5 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 24 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Leon Bailey (#31) the 25-year-old who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals in 22 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Aston Villa in the tournament
Aston Villa had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the eleventh position of the general table after 8 games won, 4 drawn and 11 lost, together with 28 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Aston Villa's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to tenth place, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 18, it resulted in a 4-2 defeat against Arsenal at Villa Park and thus they recorded their 11th loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Everton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Aston Villa. The player Demarai Gray (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 21 games played and he scored a goal in the last game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Next up is Alex Iwobi (#17), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has achieved 6 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 1 goal in the tournament so we could see him score on Saturday. Finally, Dwight McNeil (#7) the 22-year-old who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals in 21 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the sixteenth position of the general table after 5 wins, 6 draws and 12 losses, together with 21 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Everton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game resulted in a victory against Leeds United, they won 1-0 at Goodison Park and thus they get their fifth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Goodison Park is located in the city of Liverpool, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 39,000 spectators and is the home of Everton Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1892 and cost £30 million.