Atlas vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:00 PM2 hours ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs America match for the Liga MX 2023.
4:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Atlas vs America match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Atlas vs America of February 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on ViX

Spain: 4:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Afizzionados, Canal 7, Azteca Deportes and ViX

Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

4:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Atlas vs America

The balance has been very even in the last five matches between these two clubs, with two wins on each side and a draw, remembering that this week marked the second anniversary of the red-and-black victory due to Federico Viñas' improper alignment.

América 0-0 Atlas, Apertura 2022 Liga MX

America 0-2 Atlas, Clausura 2022 Liga MX

Atlas 0-1 America, Apertura 2021 MX League

Atlas 3-0 America, Clausura 2021 MX League

America 1-0 Atlas, Apertura 2020 Liga MX

4:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player America

He has been criticized a lot, but Henry Martin usually responds with goals on the field and that was the case last game where he collaborated with a brace in the victory against Atletico San Luis, which has made him one of the top 10 scorers in the history of America and is the leading scorer in Liga MX with 9 goals.
Foto: Imago7
Image: Imago7
4:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Atlas

The lack of goals has been more than evident in the red and black team and that is why Julián Quiñones will have to be a more decisive player in the final zone of the field and have more balls to be able to change the course of the match in their favor.
4:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 3 Israel Reyes, 14 Néstor Araujo, 26 Salvador Reyes, 19 Miguel Layún, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 32 Leo Suárez.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Atlas

12 Camilo Vargas, 2 Hugo Nervo, 13 Gaddi Aguirre, 5 Anderson Santamaría, 26 Aldo Rocha, 6 Edgar Zaldívar, 14 Luis Reyes, 4 José Abella, 9 Julio Furch, 33 Julián Quiñones, 29 Brian Lozano.
4:25 PM2 hours ago

Working on their strength

Fernando Ortiz once again acknowledged that América is having a hard time in the final minutes where they are suffering too much and they will have to work hard during the course of this week so that they no longer have any complexities.

"We always go forward. Situations that we risk, I like to go forward and the opponent has chances. It's hard for us to close games at home or away, maybe. There is no problem in recognizing it, we have to work, even more so when we have an extra man, we have to know when to kill", he commented.

4:20 PM2 hours ago

América: keep flying

With three consecutive victories, the Águilas del América are already on a roll and have moved into the top three in the general classification, coming from a week of 9 points in three games; in addition, together with Tigres, they have yet to know what it is like to lose in the championship.
4:15 PM2 hours ago

Atlas: getting back on track

Contrary to their rival, the Rojinegros del Atlas have not won since date 2, their first match of the season against Mazatlán, and have three consecutive defeats without being able to score a goal, so they are already at the bottom of the general table and Benjamín Mora's project, after the departure of Diego Cocca, could be in dire straits in the event of another bad result in Liga MX.
4:10 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Atlas vs America match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
4:05 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Atlas vs America!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo