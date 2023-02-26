Tigres vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Chivas live online
The match will be televised on TUDN.
Tigres vs Chivas can be tuned in from Vix+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Victor Guzman, midfielder. Captain of the red and white team, since his arrival to the team he has demonstrated his quality and has already earned the captaincy, the player is already the top scorer of the team with 4 goals and the top passer with 2 assists, all this in 7 games played, undoubtedly a great addition that is to give much to the institution.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Luis Quiñones, forward. At 31 years old he is one of the most experienced players on the team, his goalkeeping skills have made him stand out in a big way, for this tournament he is the second highest scorer of the club with 3 goals in 8 games, with the absence of Gingnac it will be essential to see how he connects with the striker.
90+1’ ⏱ | ATL 0️⃣ - 1️⃣ TIG | Entra Rayo a la cancha.@BancoAfirme.#SiempreContigo 👊 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/tmEeZDt4iM— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) February 19, 2023
Last Chivas lineup
Jimenez, Calderon, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo, Guzman, Gonzalez, Alvarado, Cisneros, Rios, Cisneros.
Last alignment Tigres
Guzman, Garza, Reyes, Samir, Angulo, Carioca, Pizarro, Gorriaran, Quiñones, Gignac, Ibanez.
Background
Chivas 1-4 Tigres
Chivas 1-3 Tigres
Tigres 2-1 Chivas
Chivas 0-0 Tigres
Tigres 1-3 Chivas
Arbitration quartet
Central: Daniel Quintero. Assistants: Jorge Sanchez and Jessica Morales. Fourth Official: Martin Molina.
Chivas in good momentum
Chivas seems to have finally found the style of play that was demanded, it is not common to see the red and white team with only one defeat in the middle of the tournament and that is thanks to the work of coach Paunovic, his beginning of the tournament was highly criticized, but as the days went by his results support him, it cannot be forgotten that the team suffered important injuries, Alexis Vega, the best Mexican player in the league, suffered a strange injury that has kept him away for several weeks and Macias, who was expected to be a key player in the project, Chivas has been able to recover from the bad news and has now accumulated five matches without losing, the double match day was very beneficial to the team, as they earned the six points in dispute, they face a great challenge against Tigres and a victory would increase the team's confidence.
Tigres to maintain its undefeated record
Tigres has not yet been able to keep up with the competition and this is no surprise, Tigres was the team that spent the most money on reinforcements in the last market, being the team that spent the most on the continent and entered the world top, Tigres, having a great team with great players in each position, is obliged to fight for the league championship, something they have not achieved for several tournaments now, The team's performance has been acceptable, as in eight matchdays they have not been defeated, they are currently in second position with 5 wins and 3 ties, only their great rival Monterrey has more points, the last match against Atlas they won by the minimum difference, the absence of Gignac has weighed a little, but they have great players to replace him, Tigres is the favorite, as they have had positive results in the last few matches.
Match of the day
The Liga MX reaches the halfway point of the tournament and brings us one of the most eagerly awaited clashes, Tigres will host Chivas in a game that will be very interesting, both in good momentum and at the top of the table, will be looking for the three points and thus continue climbing positions, a duel where there is always controversy and which is usually very intense and that is what is expected of this Saturday's duel.