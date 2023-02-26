Tigres vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match
Image:VAVEL

3:00 PM4 hours ago

2:55 PM4 hours ago

2:50 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Chivas player

Victor Guzman, midfielder. Captain of the red and white team, since his arrival to the team he has demonstrated his quality and has already earned the captaincy, the player is already the top scorer of the team with 4 goals and the top passer with 2 assists, all this in 7 games played, undoubtedly a great addition that is to give much to the institution.
2:45 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Tigres player

Luis Quiñones, forward. At 31 years old he is one of the most experienced players on the team, his goalkeeping skills have made him stand out in a big way, for this tournament he is the second highest scorer of the club with 3 goals in 8 games, with the absence of Gingnac it will be essential to see how he connects with the striker.
2:40 PM4 hours ago

Last Chivas lineup

Jimenez, Calderon, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo, Guzman, Gonzalez, Alvarado, Cisneros, Rios, Cisneros.
2:35 PM4 hours ago

Last alignment Tigres

Guzman, Garza, Reyes, Samir, Angulo, Carioca, Pizarro, Gorriaran, Quiñones, Gignac, Ibanez.
2:30 PM4 hours ago

Background

Chivas 1-4 Tigres

Chivas 1-3 Tigres

Tigres 2-1 Chivas

Chivas 0-0 Tigres

Tigres 1-3 Chivas

2:25 PM4 hours ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Daniel Quintero. Assistants: Jorge Sanchez and Jessica Morales. Fourth Official: Martin Molina.
2:20 PM4 hours ago

Chivas in good momentum

Chivas seems to have finally found the style of play that was demanded, it is not common to see the red and white team with only one defeat in the middle of the tournament and that is thanks to the work of coach Paunovic, his beginning of the tournament was highly criticized, but as the days went by his results support him, it cannot be forgotten that the team suffered important injuries, Alexis Vega, the best Mexican player in the league, suffered a strange injury that has kept him away for several weeks and Macias, who was expected to be a key player in the project, Chivas has been able to recover from the bad news and has now accumulated five matches without losing, the double match day was very beneficial to the team, as they earned the six points in dispute, they face a great challenge against Tigres and a victory would increase the team's confidence.
2:15 PM4 hours ago

Tigres to maintain its undefeated record

Tigres has not yet been able to keep up with the competition and this is no surprise, Tigres was the team that spent the most money on reinforcements in the last market, being the team that spent the most on the continent and entered the world top, Tigres, having a great team with great players in each position, is obliged to fight for the league championship, something they have not achieved for several tournaments now, The team's performance has been acceptable, as in eight matchdays they have not been defeated, they are currently in second position with 5 wins and 3 ties, only their great rival Monterrey has more points, the last match against Atlas they won by the minimum difference, the absence of Gignac has weighed a little, but they have great players to replace him, Tigres is the favorite, as they have had positive results in the last few matches.
Good atmosphere at Tigres/Image: TigresOfficial
2:10 PM4 hours ago

Match of the day

The Liga MX reaches the halfway point of the tournament and brings us one of the most eagerly awaited clashes, Tigres will host Chivas in a game that will be very interesting, both in good momentum and at the top of the table, will be looking for the three points and thus continue climbing positions, a duel where there is always controversy and which is usually very intense and that is what is expected of this Saturday's duel.
2:05 PM5 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tigres vs Chivas live broadcast of the Liga MX 2023 match. The match will take place at the Estadio Universitario at 8:05 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo