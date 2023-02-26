Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups in Bundesliga (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
XI Bayern Munich
Sommer, Stanisic, Pavard, de Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Müller, Musiala, Choupo-Moting.
1 hour
In 1 hour it will start The match between Bayern Munich and Unión Berlin, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match, will be available on the Internet. follow here in VAVEL
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin?
The match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin can be followed on television via ESPN+
What time is the match Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Union Berlin
Sheraldo Becker, a 28-year-old forward who is a Suriname international. He has a total of eight goals and seven assists this season, seven of them in the Bundesliga. However, this attacker has not scored aú n during this 2023 and does not score in an official match since November 9.
Watch out for this player at Bayern Munich
Jamal Musiala is one of the youngest stars in the world today who is on the radar of Europe's top teams. The 19-year-old midfielder has 10 goals this season, seven assists, three goals in the DFB Pokal in the three matches he has played and in the highest European competition, the UEFA Champions League, he has not scored yet, but he has provided two assists. He has not scored since February 5, when he scored against Wolfsburg to contribute to his team's victory;
How is Union Berlin coming along?
Unió n Berlí n arrives after eliminating Ajax in the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League and already knows that they will face Royale Unió n in the round of 16. They are coming off a goalless draw against Schalke 04 and have now gone nine consecutive matches without defeat. Their last defeat was on November 13, 2022 where they lost 4-1 against Freiburg. In this 2023 Bundesliga they have only dropped two points and that was in the most recent match, they are the revelation this season in the German league and are third in the standings with 43 points, although tied with the same points as the second and first, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, respectively. They are also still alive in the DFB Pokal, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals in April.
How are Bayern Munich coming along?
Bayern Munich lost their last match 3-2 against Borussia Borussia Mönchengladbach in a match where they were down a player for most of the game due to the red card of Upamecano. They also went down to ten men in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, but managed to win in Paris thanks to Coman's goal. The Bavarians have lost only one match out of the last 22 they have played and are currently in first place in the Bundesliga standings with 43 points, but tied on points precisely against Uniãoacute;n Berlín and Borussia Dortmund, plus three and four points behind are Freiburg and Leipzig, respectively lurking;
Background
A total of seven times Bayern Munich and Uni & oacute; n Berlí n have met with a favorable balance for the M & oacute; nich that have won four times, while three times the meeting has ended in a draw. Unión Berlin have not beaten Bayern Munich on any occasion. The last time they met was in September 2022, when the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Becker and Kimmich scoring. Two of the three duels that have been played at the Allianz Arena have been won by Bayern Munich;
Venue: The match will be played at the Allianz Arena, a stadium located in Munich, which was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity of 75024 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bayern Munich and Unió n Berlí n are measured in the match corresponding to the 22nd round of the Bundesliga;
