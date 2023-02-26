Salernitana vs Monza LIVE Score Updates (3-0)
10:52 AM2 minutes ago

87'

Donati of Monza is sent off for a double yellow card.
10:48 AM5 minutes ago

84'

Piatek got the keeper off his line, but unbelievably ended up flying it in.
10:45 AM9 minutes ago

80'

Petania's shot right into the hands of Memo Ochoa.
10:36 AM17 minutes ago

71'

SALERNITANA GOAL

Candreva with the shot that does reach the goal line for the 3-0 and this is already a goal.

10:32 AM22 minutes ago

66'

SALERNITANA GOAL

A rebound inside the penalty area is kicked by Kastanos to put the ball out of the goalkeeper's reach and increase the lead.

10:30 AM23 minutes ago

65'

Maggiore and Mazzochi

Sambia and Crnigoj come out

Salernitana changes.

10:21 AM33 minutes ago

55'

Ochoa made a double save to keep the ball out of his net.
10:16 AM37 minutes ago

52'

SALERNITANA GOAL

Lassana Coulibaly with a shot into the goalkeeper's top left corner to open the scoring 1-0.

10:10 AM43 minutes ago

46'

The second half begins between Salernitana and Monza.
9:54 AMan hour ago

HALF TIME

Salernitana 0-0 Monza
9:47 AMan hour ago

45'

7 more minutes will be added
9:42 AMan hour ago

40'

Ciurria with a header and a great save by Memo Ochoa under the three posts.
9:38 AMan hour ago

36'

Domen Črnigoj of Salernitana is cautioned.
9:30 AMan hour ago

29'

A strong clash of heads and the match is stopped for a few moments.
9:26 AMan hour ago

25'

Piatek with another header that went just wide.
9:19 AM2 hours ago

17'

Piatek's shot went wide and he missed the second.
9:16 AM2 hours ago

15'

Krzysztof Piatek's cross into the box is pushed wide.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

10'

Candreva with the drive and puts in the cross shot that goes wide.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

9'

Gianluca Caprari's shot from half distance goes wide.
9:06 AM2 hours ago

5'

The first minutes of the game were not very clear for both teams.
9:03 AM2 hours ago

0'

The game between Salernitana and Monza of Serie A begins.
8:47 AM2 hours ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes the game between Salernitana and Monza of Serie A will start.
8:47 AM2 hours ago

Monza substitutes

10 Mattia Valoti

 11 Franco Carboni

 26 Valentin Antov

 91 Alessandro Sorrentino

 47 Dany Mota

 61 Andrea Ferraris

 22 Filippo Ranocchia

 2 Giulio Donati

 16 Michele Di Gregorio

 37 Andrea Petagna

 60 Leonardo Colombo

 28 Andrea Colpani

 77 Marco D'Alessandro

 80 Samuele Vignato

 8 Andrea Barberis

8:42 AM2 hours ago

Salernitana substitutes

 11 Erik Botheim

 14 Diego Valencia

 10 Tonny Vilhena

 1 Vincenzo Fiorillo

 25 Giulio Maggiore

 9 Federico Bonazzoli

 41 Hans Nicolussi Caviglia

 8 Emil Bohinen

 33 Luigi Sepe

 66 Matteo Lovato

 29 Boulaye Dia

 30 Pasquale Mazzocchi

 39 Antonio Iervolino

8:37 AM2 hours ago

XI Monza

89 Alessio Cragno, 3 Pablo Marí, 5 Luca Caldirola, 55 Armando Izzo, 7 Jose Machin, 12 Stefano Sensi, 30 Carlos Augusto, 84 Patrick Ciurria, 9 Christian Gytkjaer, 17 Gianluca Caprari, 32 Matteo Pessina.
8:32 AM2 hours ago

XI Salernitana

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 98 Lorenzo Pirola, 5 Flavius Daniliuc, 3 Domagoj Bradaric, 6 Junior Sambia, 22 Domen Crnigoj, 18 Lassana Coulibaly, 20 Grigoris Kastanos, 23 Norbert Gyömber, 87 Antonio Candreva, 99 Krzysztof Piatek.
8:27 AM2 hours ago

They wear white

As the visiting team, Monza will wear its alternate uniform for this match.
8:22 AM3 hours ago

They have arrived

So it was that Salernitana arrived at their home ground to try to spring a surprise and take the three points.
8:17 AM3 hours ago

How are they doing?

Salernitana is in 16th place with 21 points, 4 points above relegation and Monza is in 11th place with 29 points.
8:12 AM3 hours ago

Are you leaving Salernitana?

A couple of rumors have surfaced in recent hours that Memo Ochoa's January performances were more than enough to attract the attention of teams like Milan and Inter ahead of the upcoming campaign.
8:07 AM3 hours ago

Start

Sunday's Serie A matchday continues when Memo Ochoa's Salernitana try to return to winning ways at the expense of Monza. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
8:02 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here Salernitana vs Monza Live Score in Serie A 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL US. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salernitana vs Monza match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
7:57 AM3 hours ago

What time is Salernitana vs Monza match for Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Monza of February 26th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 9:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

7:52 AM3 hours ago

Last games Salernitana vs Monza

A very short history in recent years and in different categories, although the only match of this campaign in the "first round" was won by Monza with a home win.

Monza 3-0 Salernitana, season 2022

Salernitana 1-3 Monza, season 2021 Serie B

Monza 3-0 Salernitana, season 202 Serie B

Salernitana 1-1 Monza, Coppa Italia Serie C

Monza 0-1 Salernitana, Coppa Italia Serie C

7:47 AM3 hours ago

Key Player Monza

He has had a good season scoring some important goals, so Gianluca Caprari will be the player to watch for this match, who should be supplied with balls to have options in front of the opponent's goal.
7:42 AM3 hours ago

Key player Salernitana

Due to a technical decision he did not start last Sunday, but it is expected that he can return to the goal for this game, remembering that Guillermo Ochoa was the team's MVP in the month of January due to his multiple saves, even though he has conceded many goals in his first duels.
Foto: Salernitana
7:37 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Monza

16 Michele Di Gregorio, 3 Pablo Marí, 55 Armando Izzo, 4 Marlon, 32 Matteo Pessina, 6 Nicolo Rovella, 84 Patrick Ciurria, 19 Samuele Birindelli, 37 Andrea Petagna, 47 Dany Mota, 17 Gianluca Caprari.
7:32 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Salernitana

33 Luigi Sepe, 5 Flavius Daniliuc, 98 Lorenzo Pirola, 2 Dylan Bronn, 22 Domen Crnigoj, 18 Lassana Coulibaly, 3 Domagoj Bradaric, 87 Antonio Candreva, 99 Krzysztof Piatek, 10 Tonny Vilhena, 9 Federico Bonazzoli.
7:27 AM3 hours ago

Monza: back to winning ways

Despite being one of the clubs promoted for this season, all indications are that they will save the category and, although they just lost to AC Milan by the minimum difference, it was only their first defeat in the most recent five matches, including a win against Juventus away.
7:22 AM4 hours ago

Salernitana: to take points at all costs

Salernitana already got into severe predicaments because this beginning of 2023 has been worthy to be forgotten and despite the change of coach the team did not get up and lost last week 2-0 vs Lazio; now against a team not among the top but still a complicated opponent, they will try to get back to winning ways at their stadium.
7:17 AM4 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Salernitana vs Monza match will be played at the Arechi Stadium, in Salernitana, italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
7:12 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Salernitana vs Monza!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo