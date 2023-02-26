Salernitana vs Monza LIVE Score Updates (3-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
87'
84'
80'
71'
Candreva with the shot that does reach the goal line for the 3-0 and this is already a goal.
66'
A rebound inside the penalty area is kicked by Kastanos to put the ball out of the goalkeeper's reach and increase the lead.
65'
Sambia and Crnigoj come out
Salernitana changes.
55'
52'
Lassana Coulibaly with a shot into the goalkeeper's top left corner to open the scoring 1-0.
46'
HALF TIME
45'
40'
36'
29'
25'
17'
15'
10'
9'
5'
0'
Minutes away
Monza substitutes
11 Franco Carboni
26 Valentin Antov
91 Alessandro Sorrentino
47 Dany Mota
61 Andrea Ferraris
22 Filippo Ranocchia
2 Giulio Donati
16 Michele Di Gregorio
37 Andrea Petagna
60 Leonardo Colombo
28 Andrea Colpani
77 Marco D'Alessandro
80 Samuele Vignato
8 Andrea Barberis
Salernitana substitutes
14 Diego Valencia
10 Tonny Vilhena
1 Vincenzo Fiorillo
25 Giulio Maggiore
9 Federico Bonazzoli
41 Hans Nicolussi Caviglia
8 Emil Bohinen
33 Luigi Sepe
66 Matteo Lovato
29 Boulaye Dia
30 Pasquale Mazzocchi
39 Antonio Iervolino
XI Monza
XI Salernitana
They wear white
Sempre meno a #SalernitanaMonza ⏳⚽️⚪️🔴#ACMonza #Monza #SerieATIM #DAZN pic.twitter.com/KjQQRnvrTd— AC Monza (@ACMonza) February 26, 2023
They have arrived
🏟️ Here we are 🇱🇻#SalernitanaMonza #macteanimo #forzagranata pic.twitter.com/uoruWVsM5B— US Salernitana 1919 (@OfficialUSS1919) February 26, 2023
How are they doing?
Are you leaving Salernitana?
Start
Tune in here Salernitana vs Monza Live Score in Serie A 2023
What time is Salernitana vs Monza match for Serie A 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 9:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Salernitana vs Monza
Monza 3-0 Salernitana, season 2022
Salernitana 1-3 Monza, season 2021 Serie B
Monza 3-0 Salernitana, season 202 Serie B
Salernitana 1-1 Monza, Coppa Italia Serie C
Monza 0-1 Salernitana, Coppa Italia Serie C