Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Final EFL Carabao Cup (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

10:51 AM3 minutes ago

Arrival

This is how the Red Devils arrived at the legendary Wembley on Sunday.
10:47 AM7 minutes ago

Change of plans

From being in the relegation zone, Newcastle became one of the revelation teams this season after the purchase of the Saudi Arabian side who, without big-name but good quality signings, have returned to competing in England.
10:42 AM12 minutes ago

With morale soaring

Manchester United are coming off the back of a shock elimination of Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League and they will be looking to build on their fine campaign with their first title on Sunday.
10:37 AM17 minutes ago

Start

The first English soccer final of the year kicks off when Manchester United takes on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
10:32 AM22 minutes ago

10:27 AM27 minutes ago

10:22 AM32 minutes ago

Last games Manchester United vs Newcastle United

The Red Devils have dominated the series in the last five games with three wins and two draws, but the last two draws are the most recent scorelines.

Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2022

Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League 2021

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League 2021

Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United, Premier League 2021

Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United, Premier League 2021

10:17 AM37 minutes ago

Key Player Newcastle United

He arrived as one of the team's bomb signings, but the Swede Alexander Isak has not been able to adapt and show everything he did at Real Sociedad, however, there is no doubt about his talent and that at any moment he could be the man who makes the difference for this game.
10:12 AM42 minutes ago

Key player Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is living a sweet moment and in love with the goal, so the Red Devils will have to exploit him to be one of the keys that can give them the championship, the first in 2023 for them.
Foto: Eurosport
Image: Eurosport
10:07 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Newcastle United

22 Nick Pope, 4 Sven Botman, 5 Fabian Schär, 33 Dan Burn, 2 Kieran Trippier, 7 Joelinton, 32 Elliot Anderson, 36 Sean Longstaff, 14 Alexander Isak, 10 Allan Saint-Maximin, 24 Miguel Almiron.
10:02 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Manchester United

1 David de Gea, 6 Lisandro Martinez, 2 Victor Lindelöf, 23 Luke Shaw, 20 Diogo Dalot, 27 Wout Weghorst, 17 Fred, 15 Marcel Sabitzer, 10 Marcus Rashford, 49 Alejandro Garnacho, 8 Bruno Fernandes.
9:57 AMan hour ago

Collective work

While Rashford is living a great moment, Erik ten Hag did not want to forget that there are also more names for the good performance that the Red Devils are showing in recent weeks.

"Yes, Marcus [Rashford] is getting into the right positions, but we can't forget about the team, that's why I want to highlight the work of Bruno [Fernandes], who came up again with two great assists. Fred's pass was also beautiful. We have many players capable of putting in good passes, so we can play good soccer, but we must follow the rules," he commented at the press conference.

9:52 AMan hour ago

Newcastle United: their first title

Newcastle United had not reached this final for decades and had not played any trophy match for many years. Based on good signings and a team based on teamwork, they have done great things and will try to give joy to their fans after such a long time. In the Quarterfinals they defeated Leicester City and in the Semifinals they beat Southampton 3-1 on aggregate.
9:47 AMan hour ago

Manchester United: for the first title in 2023

After their Playoffs game against Barcelona in the Europa League, now it is time to turn the page and focus on the first title they could win in 2023 in the EFL Carabao Cup, where they will try to reflect the good pace they have and crown themselves, remembering that they defeated Charlton 3-0 in the Quarterfinals and in the Semifinals they beat the modest Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate.
9:42 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
9:37 AMan hour ago

