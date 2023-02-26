Toluca vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Toluca vs San Luis Live Score in Liga MX 2023
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs San Luis match for the Liga MX 2023.
What time is Toluca vs San Luis match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs San Luis of February 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Afizzionados and ViX Plus
Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Toluca vs San Luis
The record between these two teams has been very even in the last five matches, with two wins each side and one draw, and the Potosinos won the most recent time they played at the Nemesio Diez.
Atlético de San Luis 1-0 Toluca, Apertura 2022
Atlético de San Luis 0-1 Toluca, Clausura 2022
Toluca 1-2 Atlético de San Luis, Apertura 2021
Atletico San Luis 0-0 Toluca, Clausura 2021
Toluca 3-2 Atletico San Luis, Apertura 2021
Key Player San Luis
Mateo Klimowicz seems to be gradually adapting to Mexican soccer and last Saturday he scored his first goal at home, so he will be looking to take over the starting lineup and help the team to get victories.
Key player Toluca
Since Nacho Ambriz asked for him and he arrived to the team, the Chilean Jean Meneses has always responded on the field being a more than fundamental piece for the good performance of the Diablos Rojos, since the more he has the ball at his feet, the greater the probabilities of generating damage.
Last lineup San Luis
1 Marcelo Barovero, 20 Unai Bilbao, 26 José García, 29 Uziel García, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 13 Rodrigo Dourado, 8 Juan Manuel Sanabria, 16 Javier Güemez, 9 Léo Bonatini, 7 Jhon Murillo, 22 Mateo Klimowicz.
Last lineup Toluca
1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 21 Brayan Angulo, 17 Brian García, 23 Claudio Baeza, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 16 Jean Meneses, 32 Carlos González, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 19 Edgar López.
San Luis: getting back on track
Contrary to its rival, Atlético de San Luis needs to regain confidence due to the fact that they have not been able to win in the last three games and have fallen behind in the general table, so they will look to get back to doing what they did in the first games by having defensive order and being effective in the end zone.
Toluca: Concluding a perfect week
With two consecutive victories, both away, and a third a few weeks ago against Cruz Azul, it seems that Toluca is gradually picking up the rhythm it showed last season and will be looking to keep up the good pace in order to be in the top spots of the general table.
The Kick-off
The Toluca vs San Luis match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
