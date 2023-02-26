Highlights: Vitesse vs Ajax in Eredivisie
Photo: Ajax

10:27 AM27 minutes ago

10:26 AM27 minutes ago

90'+7'

End of the game.
10:15 AM39 minutes ago

84'

Vitesse maintains possession of the ball for at least 10 minutes and fails to find the goal. Ajax is controlling the match.
10:07 AMan hour ago

75'

Yellow card for Owen Wijndal
9:55 AMan hour ago

54'

After Tadic's corner, Álvarez heads and Scherpen doesn't save! That is his first Eredivisie goal since May 15, 2022.
9:53 AMan hour ago

52'

Yellow card to Edson Álvarez
9:35 AMan hour ago

45'

The second half begins.
9:18 AM2 hours ago

45'+1'

End of first half.
9:08 AM2 hours ago

32'

Ajax goes on the counterattack, Klaassen receives and kicks. VAR arrives offside, but successfully validates the move. Ajax goal!
9:05 AM2 hours ago

30'

Rulli manages to save Ajax by tipping the ball in for a corner on the first attempt, but the corner kicks in perfectly and goes in Van Ginkel's head. Vitesse goal!
8:57 AM2 hours ago

24'

Ajax went on the counterattack, but Bergwijn held the ball a little too long, passed it to Kudus and he kicked it home.
8:55 AM2 hours ago

20'

Tadic goes on the attack, kicks and the ball hits the opponent's hand. Lots of complaints, but the referee doesn't score anything.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

13'

Promising attack by Ajax on the left. Wijndal gives the ball to Bergwijn, he shoots and finds Scherpen.
8:39 AM2 hours ago

7'

After the opening minutes without major threats, Ajax arrives for the first time! Berghuis crosses Isimat-Mirin's head and deflects for a corner.
8:32 AM2 hours ago

0'

Start the match.
7:36 AM3 hours ago

7:35 AM3 hours ago

7:34 AM3 hours ago

4:00 AM7 hours ago

How and where to watch the Vitesse vs Ajax match live?

If you want to watch the game Vitesse vs Ajax live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 AM7 hours ago

What time is Vitesse x Ajax match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game Vitesse x Ajax of 26th February 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

3:50 AM7 hours ago

3:45 AM7 hours ago

3:40 AM7 hours ago

3:35 AM7 hours ago

3:30 AM7 hours ago

AFC Ajax is in second place in the Dutch and in the hunt for leader Feyenoord. Currently, the team has 46 points, three less than the Rotterdam rival. So far, Ajax's campaign has 13 wins, seven draws and two defeats, with 63 goals scored (best attack in the Eredivisie) and 22 goals conceded.

And Ajax is going through a good recent phase in the domestic league, with four consecutive victories over Excelsior, Cambuur, RKC Waalwijk and Sparta Rotterdam, the latter by 4-0, in the last round.

Acting at home, the Amsterdam team started to build the score in the first half, with goals from Dusan Tadic and Kenneth Taylor. Then, in the second half, Tadic scored his second (and Ajax's third) and Mohammed Kudus closed the rout.

However, not everything was rosy during club week in Amsterdam. After all, last Thursday, in the second leg of the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League, the team lost to Union Berlin by 3-1. The result, combined with a goalless draw in the first leg, sealed the elimination of the Dutch team in the continental tournament.

In this way, Ajax now focuses all its strength on recovering in the Dutch, where it is looking for another conquest, and in the Dutch Cup, where it will play the quarterfinals against De Graafschap, next Thursday.

Therefore, a good result this weekend against Vitesse is fundamental. Otherwise, in case of Feyenoord's triumph in the round, things could get very complicated for Ajax.

Ajax are the second best visitors to the Eredivisie, with 24 points from 11 away games (seven wins, three draws and one defeat) and are trying to improve that record even further. For this, coach John Heitinga has players such as goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, defenders Edson Álvarez and Jurrien Timber, midfielders Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn, Kenneth Taylor and Mohammed Kudus, and forwards Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey , the team's top scorer in the Eredivisie, with 11 goals.

3:25 AM7 hours ago

Vitesse

SBV Vitesse is currently in 13th place in the Dutch Championship, with 23 points from 22 games. The campaign so far has five wins, eight draws and nine defeats, with 27 goals scored and 39 goals conceded.

After spending time in the relegation zone, Vitesse managed to recover in this second half of the championship. In the last five rounds, there were two wins, two draws and one defeat.

However, in the last round, the club from Arnhem lost again and was defeated by 2-0 by Volendam, away from home. Vitesse conceded a goal in each half and had no reaction power.

Back at their stadium, the situation is not favorable facing the mighty Ajax. After all, the last victory over the Dutch capital rival was in 2018. Since then, there have been 11 games between the two teams, with eight wins and three draws.

But, if there is something that the team led by Phillip Cocu can cling to, it is that, in the last two meetings, there were two draws. Including an eventful 2-2 at Johan Cruijff Arena, home of Ajax, in the first round of the current edition of the Eredivisie.

Another goal for Vitesse should be to improve their performance at home. In ten games at home, they have won just ten points, with two wins, four draws and four defeats.

In order to try to surprise Ajax, Vitesse has players like goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, defenders Dominik Oroz and Maximilian Wittek, midfielders Million Manhoef, top scorer of the team in the Dutch, with six goals, Melle Meulensteen, Matus Bero and Gabriel Vidovic, and strikers Romaric Yapi, Mohamed Sankoh and Bartosz Bialek.

3:20 AM8 hours ago

Eredivisie

The Dutch Championship, the Eredivisie, is the top division of football in the Netherlands, bringing together the best teams from the so-called Netherlands.

In its current structure, the league was founded in 1956, two years after Dutch football moved from amateurism to professional football.

The Eredivisie, the top division of Dutch football, is contested by 18 teams, who face each other on a home and away basis. That way, there are 34 rounds in all in the first phase. At the end of the rounds of the qualifying phase, the first place is crowned champion and has a direct place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The runners-up then qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, while the third-placed team advances to the preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League.

Subsequently, teams placed between fourth and seventh play in the Eredivisie playoffs to see who qualifies for the preliminary round in the UEFA Conference League. At the bottom of the leaderboard, the bottom two are relegated directly to the Eerste Divisie, the second division of Dutch football. Finally, the team that stays in 16th place competes in the relegation playoffs against the teams that fight to rise from the Eerste Divisie.

3:15 AM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Eredivisie match: Vitesse vs Ajax Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
