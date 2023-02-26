Highlights: Vitesse vs Ajax in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you!
90'+7'
84'
75'
54'
52'
45'
45'+1'
32'
30'
24'
20'
13'
7'
0'
The 11
All names!#vitaja https://t.co/5nyec3gHMa pic.twitter.com/XS7re16GlT — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 26, 2023
Already
👕✔️#vitaja pic.twitter.com/syuwOeHuxC — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 26, 2023
Arrived
👊 https://t.co/9sIAsx5Od5 pic.twitter.com/WceywQcx5R — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 26, 2023
How and where to watch the Vitesse vs Ajax match live?
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Vitesse x Ajax match for Eredivisie?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Fans
Interview
Rensch: ‘Morgen gaat de focus op Vitesse’ #UEL #fcuaja pic.twitter.com/TekUJM9m0V — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 23, 2023
Antony
Happy birthday, @Antony00! 👊 pic.twitter.com/3jUczT89y5 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 24, 2023
Mauro
¡Feliz cumpleaños, Mauro Rosales! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/YZFWquoyS3 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 24, 2023
Ajax
And Ajax is going through a good recent phase in the domestic league, with four consecutive victories over Excelsior, Cambuur, RKC Waalwijk and Sparta Rotterdam, the latter by 4-0, in the last round.
Acting at home, the Amsterdam team started to build the score in the first half, with goals from Dusan Tadic and Kenneth Taylor. Then, in the second half, Tadic scored his second (and Ajax's third) and Mohammed Kudus closed the rout.
However, not everything was rosy during club week in Amsterdam. After all, last Thursday, in the second leg of the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League, the team lost to Union Berlin by 3-1. The result, combined with a goalless draw in the first leg, sealed the elimination of the Dutch team in the continental tournament.
In this way, Ajax now focuses all its strength on recovering in the Dutch, where it is looking for another conquest, and in the Dutch Cup, where it will play the quarterfinals against De Graafschap, next Thursday.
Therefore, a good result this weekend against Vitesse is fundamental. Otherwise, in case of Feyenoord's triumph in the round, things could get very complicated for Ajax.
Ajax are the second best visitors to the Eredivisie, with 24 points from 11 away games (seven wins, three draws and one defeat) and are trying to improve that record even further. For this, coach John Heitinga has players such as goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, defenders Edson Álvarez and Jurrien Timber, midfielders Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn, Kenneth Taylor and Mohammed Kudus, and forwards Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey , the team's top scorer in the Eredivisie, with 11 goals.
Vitesse
After spending time in the relegation zone, Vitesse managed to recover in this second half of the championship. In the last five rounds, there were two wins, two draws and one defeat.
However, in the last round, the club from Arnhem lost again and was defeated by 2-0 by Volendam, away from home. Vitesse conceded a goal in each half and had no reaction power.
Back at their stadium, the situation is not favorable facing the mighty Ajax. After all, the last victory over the Dutch capital rival was in 2018. Since then, there have been 11 games between the two teams, with eight wins and three draws.
But, if there is something that the team led by Phillip Cocu can cling to, it is that, in the last two meetings, there were two draws. Including an eventful 2-2 at Johan Cruijff Arena, home of Ajax, in the first round of the current edition of the Eredivisie.
Another goal for Vitesse should be to improve their performance at home. In ten games at home, they have won just ten points, with two wins, four draws and four defeats.
In order to try to surprise Ajax, Vitesse has players like goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, defenders Dominik Oroz and Maximilian Wittek, midfielders Million Manhoef, top scorer of the team in the Dutch, with six goals, Melle Meulensteen, Matus Bero and Gabriel Vidovic, and strikers Romaric Yapi, Mohamed Sankoh and Bartosz Bialek.
Eredivisie
In its current structure, the league was founded in 1956, two years after Dutch football moved from amateurism to professional football.
The Eredivisie, the top division of Dutch football, is contested by 18 teams, who face each other on a home and away basis. That way, there are 34 rounds in all in the first phase. At the end of the rounds of the qualifying phase, the first place is crowned champion and has a direct place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The runners-up then qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, while the third-placed team advances to the preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League.
Subsequently, teams placed between fourth and seventh play in the Eredivisie playoffs to see who qualifies for the preliminary round in the UEFA Conference League. At the bottom of the leaderboard, the bottom two are relegated directly to the Eerste Divisie, the second division of Dutch football. Finally, the team that stays in 16th place competes in the relegation playoffs against the teams that fight to rise from the Eerste Divisie.