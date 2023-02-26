Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Liga Profesional Match
11:00 AM8 hours ago

Tune in here Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the José Amalfitani Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
10:55 AM8 hours ago

How to watch Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:50 AM8 hours ago

What time is Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors of February 25th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount+
Spain: 1:30 AM (26 de febrero)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on Star +

10:45 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors, the presence of Óscar Romero stands out. The 30-year-old Paraguayan midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, with one goal and two assists in four games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has a total of 324 minutes.

10:40 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Vélez Sarsfield

In Vélez Sarsfield, the presence of Walter Bou stands out. The 29-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has scored two goals in four games played, and has been a starter in three of them. He has a total of 206 minutes.

10:35 AM8 hours ago

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 175 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on 89 occasions, while Velez Sarsfield has won on 45 occasions, leaving a balance of 41 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 171 matches, where the Xeneize has won 85 times, while the Fortín has won 45 times, for a total of 41 draws.

10:30 AM8 hours ago

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors arrives at this match after beating Platense 3-1 at La Bombonera, thus recovering from the defeat by Talleres and adding its second victory at the beginning of the championship, where it is expected to be fighting at the top of the table. Currently, El Xeneize is in seventh position with seven points from the four matches it has played.

10:25 AM8 hours ago

Vélez Sarsfield

Velez Sarsfield is coming off a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Tucuman. El Fortín has had a regular start in the tournament and after starting the competition with a win against Gimnasia de La Plata, it has been three games without success and will have the opportunity to get back to winning ways in front of its people. Currently, the team is in 15th place in the standings with five points out of a possible 12.

10:20 AM8 hours ago

The match will be played at the José Amalfitani Stadium

The Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium, located in the Liniers neighborhood in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1951, has a capacity for 49,450 spectators.
10:15 AM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
