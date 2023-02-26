Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
What time is Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount+
Spain: 1:30 AM (26 de febrero)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on Star +
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors, the presence of Óscar Romero stands out. The 30-year-old Paraguayan midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, with one goal and two assists in four games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has a total of 324 minutes.
Key player - Vélez Sarsfield
In Vélez Sarsfield, the presence of Walter Bou stands out. The 29-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has scored two goals in four games played, and has been a starter in three of them. He has a total of 206 minutes.
Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors history
If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 175 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on 89 occasions, while Velez Sarsfield has won on 45 occasions, leaving a balance of 41 draws.
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 171 matches, where the Xeneize has won 85 times, while the Fortín has won 45 times, for a total of 41 draws.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors arrives at this match after beating Platense 3-1 at La Bombonera, thus recovering from the defeat by Talleres and adding its second victory at the beginning of the championship, where it is expected to be fighting at the top of the table. Currently, El Xeneize is in seventh position with seven points from the four matches it has played.
Vélez Sarsfield
Velez Sarsfield is coming off a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Tucuman. El Fortín has had a regular start in the tournament and after starting the competition with a win against Gimnasia de La Plata, it has been three games without success and will have the opportunity to get back to winning ways in front of its people. Currently, the team is in 15th place in the standings with five points out of a possible 12.