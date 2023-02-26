River Plate vs Arsenal: LIVE Score Updates in Liga Profesional (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Flabian and the law of the ex
Colombian Flabian Londoño, ex River, who is on loan at Arse, will have his third start today in the team of El Viaducto. The Colombian has not scored in the first division, so scoring at the Monumental and with a different shirt than River's would be something special for him.
Simon and De La Cruz, variants on the bench for Demichelis
Santiago Simon, after his good performance against Banfield, will be a substitute in the match against Arse. Another variant that Demichelis will have will be the Uruguayan Nicolas de la Cruz, who is trying to recover his soccer after the World Cup break.
River seeks to join the leaders
At the moment, there are four teams with 12 points, pending the outcome of Racing and Lanús, who play this Monday, a win for River would allow five teams to look down from the top with 12 points.
Colombian Borja waits on the bench
The coffee hummingbird will be a substitute against the Arse, as Demichelis will give the first start to Salo Rondón on the cross flank.
This is the Arse's XI
This is River's XI
Start of coverage
From now on we start our coverage of this game of the 5th round of the Argentine Professional League, River Plate at home receives Arsenal de Sarandí, everything that happens in this game we will tell you here on VAVEL.
Refereeing team
The referee will be Nicolás Ramírez.
Assistant 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso.
Assistant 2: Adrián Delbarba.
Fourth official: Pablo Giménez.
VAR: Héctor Paletta.
AVAR: Diego Verlotta.
Key Player- Arsenal
Striker Flabian Londoño, on loan from River Plate to Arsenal, will have a special match against Arsenal. The coffee player has not yet scored in the first team, so, if the law of the ex is activated, he would have the opportunity to score his first goal at the Monumental.
Key player - River
The magic at the feet of Nacho Fernandez has returned to River, having a player like Nacho in the Millonario squad is a guarantee.
Fernandez has scored two goals in four games for the crossed band.
Probable Lineups
River: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas or Jonathan Herrera, Enzo Díaz, Jonatan Maidana or Leandro González Pirez, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez/Rodrigo Aliendro/Agustín Palavecino; José Paradela, Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Pablo Solari and Salomón Rondón or Miguel Borja. DT: Martín Demichelis.
Arsenal: Alejandro Medina; Néstor Breitenbruch, Ignacio Gariglio, Maximiliano Centurión, Leonardo Marchi; Felipe Peña, Facundo Cardozo, Lautaro Guzmán, Flabian Londoño, Gonzalo Muscia; Luis Leal DT: Carlos Ruiz.
Arsenal seeks its first win
The team from Sarandí have yet to win in the current league, and the team coached by Carlos Ruíz has only one point to their name. A win at the Monumental, although visibly complicated, could be a great result that could boost the Arse.
River is still in the hunt for the lead
Millo team arrives after a narrow 1-0 win in Liga against Tigre. Demichelis' team has three wins and one loss in the championship. A win at home would allow them to stay close to the leader Lanús.
The Professional League plays its fifth matchday
The League of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético River Plate, which hosts Club Arsenal de Sarandí. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The Stadium
The Monumental de Núñez Stadium is located at the intersection of Figueroa Alcorta and Udaondo avenues in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1938 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 83214 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the River Plate vs Arsenal live broadcast, corresponding to match day 5 of the Argentinean Professional League. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Núñez, at 7:15 pm.