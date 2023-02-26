River Plate vs Arsenal: LIVE Score Updates in Liga Profesional (0-0)
Photo: River Plate Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:59 PM9 minutes ago

Flabian and the law of the ex

Colombian Flabian Londoño, ex River, who is on loan at Arse, will have his third start today in the team of El Viaducto. The Colombian has not scored in the first division, so scoring at the Monumental and with a different shirt than River's would be something special for him. 
4:55 PM12 minutes ago

Simon and De La Cruz, variants on the bench for Demichelis

Santiago Simon, after his good performance against Banfield, will be a substitute in the match against Arse. Another variant that Demichelis will have will be the Uruguayan Nicolas de la Cruz, who is trying to recover his soccer after the World Cup break. 
4:50 PM18 minutes ago

River seeks to join the leaders

At the moment, there are four teams with 12 points, pending the outcome of Racing and Lanús, who play this Monday, a win for River would allow five teams to look down from the top with 12 points. 
4:45 PM23 minutes ago

Colombian Borja waits on the bench

The coffee hummingbird will be a substitute against the Arse, as Demichelis will give the first start to Salo Rondón on the cross flank. 
4:43 PM25 minutes ago

This is the Arse's XI

4:42 PM26 minutes ago

This is River's XI

4:41 PM27 minutes ago

Start of coverage

From now on we start our coverage of this game of the 5th round of the Argentine Professional League, River Plate at home receives Arsenal de Sarandí, everything that happens in this game we will tell you here on VAVEL.
1:00 PM4 hours ago

Stay tuned for River Plate vs Arsenal live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Arsenal live, as well as the latest information from the Monumental of Nunez Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:55 PM4 hours ago

How to watch River Plate vs Arsenal live?

The match between River Plate vs Arsenal, you can watch it live on TV, on TyC Sports Internacional.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 
12:50 PM4 hours ago

Refereeing team

The referee will be Nicolás Ramírez.

Assistant 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso.

Assistant 2: Adrián Delbarba.

Fourth official: Pablo Giménez.

VAR: Héctor Paletta.

AVAR: Diego Verlotta.

12:45 PM4 hours ago

Key Player- Arsenal

Striker Flabian Londoño, on loan from River Plate to Arsenal, will have a special match against Arsenal. The coffee player has not yet scored in the first team, so, if the law of the ex is activated, he would have the opportunity to score his first goal at the Monumental.
12:40 PM4 hours ago

Key player - River

The magic at the feet of Nacho Fernandez has returned to River, having a player like Nacho in the Millonario squad is a guarantee. 
Fernandez has scored two goals in four games for the crossed band.
Photo: River Plate Twitter
Photo: River Plate Twitter
12:35 PM5 hours ago

Probable Lineups

River: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas or Jonathan Herrera, Enzo Díaz, Jonatan Maidana or Leandro González Pirez, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez/Rodrigo Aliendro/Agustín Palavecino; José Paradela, Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Pablo Solari and Salomón Rondón or Miguel Borja. DT: Martín Demichelis.

Arsenal: Alejandro Medina; Néstor Breitenbruch, Ignacio Gariglio, Maximiliano Centurión, Leonardo Marchi; Felipe Peña, Facundo Cardozo, Lautaro Guzmán, Flabian Londoño, Gonzalo Muscia; Luis Leal DT: Carlos Ruiz.

12:30 PM5 hours ago

Arsenal seeks its first win

The team from Sarandí have yet to win in the current league, and the team coached by Carlos Ruíz has only one point to their name. A win at the Monumental, although visibly complicated, could be a great result that could boost the Arse.
12:25 PM5 hours ago

River is still in the hunt for the lead

Millo team arrives after a narrow 1-0 win in Liga against Tigre. Demichelis' team has three wins and one loss in the championship. A win at home would allow them to stay close to the leader Lanús. 
12:20 PM5 hours ago

The Professional League plays its fifth matchday

The League of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético River Plate, which hosts Club Arsenal de Sarandí. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
12:15 PM5 hours ago

The Stadium

The Monumental de Núñez Stadium is located at the intersection of Figueroa Alcorta and Udaondo avenues in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina). 
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1938 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 83214 spectators.
Photo: Archivo
Photo: Archivo
12:10 PM5 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the River Plate vs Arsenal live broadcast, corresponding to match day 5 of the Argentinean Professional League. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Núñez, at 7:15 pm.
VAVEL Logo