Goals and Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 Osasuna in La Liga
5:02 PM6 minutes ago

4:57 PM11 minutes ago

It's over

Osasuna wins 2-3 to Sevilla, in a La Liga match, the locals despite having several clear opportunities, failed to get the goal that would give them the victory, giving a great game, which at times Sevilla managed to tie.
4:52 PM16 minutes ago

90+4'

Youssef En-Nesyri is shown a yellow card and Fernando Reges is sent off, despite being on the bench
4:47 PM21 minutes ago

90'

6 minutes of compensation are added
4:42 PM26 minutes ago

88'

Osasuna substitution, Pablo Ibáñez Lumbreras comes off for Lucas Torró.
Lucas Ocampos is shown the yellow card
4:37 PM31 minutes ago

85'

GOOOOL! from Osasuna, Abde Ezzalzouli broke down the right flank and crossed the ball to the left post, giving his club the lead back. 
4:32 PM36 minutes ago

81'

Osasuna substitution, Enrique Barja and Kike García for Abde Ezzalzouli and Ezequiel Ávila.
4:27 PM41 minutes ago

79'

GOAL! from Sevilla, Youssef En-Nesyri went down the middle and in front of goal, shooting into the right side of the net.  Marcos Acuña sees a yellow card
4:22 PMan hour ago

76'

Sevilla have regained the ball for a moment, being in front in search of the equalizer
4:17 PMan hour ago

71'

Osasuna substitution, Aimar Oroz and Jon Moncayola for Moi Gómez and Manuel Sánchez de la Peña.
4:12 PMan hour ago

68'

GOOOOL! by Osasuna, Fernando Reges scores an own goal, but in an unorthodox play, in a bad clearance by the goalkeeper he ended up leaving the ball and it hit his teammate and went into the goal.
4:07 PMan hour ago

65'

Enrique Barja sees a yellow card
4:02 PMan hour ago

63'

GOOOOL! Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj's shot from the edge of the box ties the game 
3:57 PMan hour ago

61'

Sevilla wants to break the goal, but the visiting defense clears the ball away
3:52 PMan hour ago

56'

Sevilla's striker is constantly on the Osasuna defense, looking for the goal to tie the match. Sevilla substitute Bryan Gil for Lucas Ocampos
3:47 PMan hour ago

51'

Sevilla are giving Osasuna quite a fight in this second half, coming close to scoring.
3:42 PMan hour ago

46'

Sevilla substitution, Ivan Rakitić and Erik Lamela for Suso and Marcos Acuña.
3:37 PM2 hours ago

45'

Second half of Osasuna's partial victory over Sevilla begins
3:32 PM2 hours ago

45+3'

The first half of Osasuna's partial victory over Sevilla comes to an end.
3:27 PM2 hours ago

45'

3 minutes of compensation are added
3:22 PM2 hours ago

40'

Sevilla are giving Osasuna a good fight, and the match is quite even. 
3:17 PM2 hours ago

35'

Sevilla are having great attack, but in defense they are having problems, making mistakes.
3:12 PM2 hours ago

30'

Sevilla look to counter those two strikes, but they can't break through the defense
3:07 PM2 hours ago

25'

The play is disallowed for out of place
3:02 PM2 hours ago

23'

Play is reviewed in VAR
2:57 PM2 hours ago

22'

GOOOOL! for Osasuna, Enrique Barja scores the second just a few minutes after the first, after a good team play in the center of the area and ended up pushing it.
2:52 PM2 hours ago

18'

GOOOOL! from Osasuna, David Garcia scores the first after a header to the left post, at the opposite post. 
2:47 PM2 hours ago

13'

Aimar Oroz receives a yellow card
2:42 PM2 hours ago

10'

Sevilla try to regain the ball, balancing the balance of possession
2:37 PM3 hours ago

5'

Osasuna tries to keep the ball, looking for a lethal counter attack 
2:32 PM3 hours ago

The match kicks off

The match between Sevilla and Osasuna is ready, at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, where you can see a stadium with many people.
2:27 PM3 hours ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this La Liga match at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
2:22 PM3 hours ago

Sevilla's upcoming matches

The home side are coming off a 2-0 loss to PSV in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.    
Sat., Mar. 4. Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla FC, Spanish Primera Division    
Thu., Mar. 9 Sevilla FC vs Fenerbahçe, UEFA Europa League (first leg)
2:17 PM3 hours ago

The XI of Osasuna

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, duel corresponding to La Liga.
2:12 PM3 hours ago

Sevilla's XI

This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, duel corresponding to La Liga.
2:07 PM3 hours ago

Osasuna's upcoming matches

The visitors are coming off a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in their last match, but still have several games left.
Wed., Mar. 1. Osasuna vs Athletic Club, Copa del Rey (first leg)    
Mon., Mar. 6. Osasuna vs Celta Vigo, Spanish Primera Division
2:02 PM3 hours ago

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium

The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium is a sports complex of the Sevilla Football Club, located in the Nervión district of Seville, Spain. It was inaugurated on September 7, 1958, with a capacity of 43,864 spectators. Its name is a tribute to the illustrious former president of the club, Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.
1:57 PM3 hours ago

Playing a good game

At the pre-match press conference, Jorge Sampaoli highlighted the strengths of the opponent: 
"It is an opponent that has very good collective commitment, is combative, strong, with good ball stopping. Factors that make them where they are today, in a very valid league position and in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey". And making clear what they have to do to have a chance of winning: "We have to play an extremely good match, with a lot of game evolution, good starts and restarts, be in control and generate situations".
1:52 PM3 hours ago

Alarm bells go off

The bad news continues for Mexico's Jesús Manuel Corona, who seemed to have recovered after an injury that prevented him from playing in the World Cup, but recently suffered a pain in training and will have to undergo a new medical evaluation.
"I have to evaluate Tecatito now, he was scheduled to train today with the group, apparently he felt a little pain and we prefer him to rest. I have to talk to the doctor now to see why he had that pain," said coach Jorge Sampaoli at a press conference.
1:47 PM3 hours ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
1:42 PM3 hours ago

Fans

The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this match on the 23rd matchday of La Liga.
1:37 PM4 hours ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
1:32 PM4 hours ago

Tune in here Sevilla vs Osasuna in La Liga

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sevilla vs Osasuna match in the La Liga.
1:27 PM4 hours ago

What time is Sevilla vs Osasuna match for La Liga?

This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Osasuna of February 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
1:22 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna live

The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
1:17 PM4 hours ago

Antecedents

This will be the 22nd meeting between both clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 13 wins for Sevilla, 5 draws and 3 wins for Osasuna.
1:12 PM4 hours ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 2 wins and 1 draw for both clubs, leaving the scales very even.
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 25 Jan, 2023, Copa del Rey
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 12 Aug, 2022, Spanish Primera División
Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla FC, 5 Feb, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 2-0 Osasuna, 30 Oct, 2021, Spanish Primera Division
Osasuna 0-2 Sevilla FC, 22 Feb, 2021, Spanish First Division
1:07 PM4 hours ago

How is Sevilla coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against PSV Eindhoven, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sevilla FC, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla FC, 19 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 2-0 Mallorca, 11 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla FC, 5 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
1:02 PM4 hours ago

How is Osasuna coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Sevilla, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid, Feb 18, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Valladolid 0-0 Osasuna, 12 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 1-1 Osasuna, 4 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 0-1 Atlético Madrid, 29 Jan, 2023, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 25 Jan, 2023, Spanish Copa del Rey
12:57 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Sevilla player

The Spanish striker, Óliver Torres of 28 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 20 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 3 goals in La Liga and 2 assists with Sevilla, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
12:52 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Osasuna player

The Argentine striker, 29-year-old Ezequiel Avila has performed well, the striker has played 21 games in total, 19 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals and 2 assists in La Liga, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and stand out against high caliber teammates.
12:47 PM4 hours ago
12:42 PM4 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sevilla vs Osasuna La Liga match. The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 15:00.
