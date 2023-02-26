Goals and Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 Osasuna in La Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM broadcast.
We hope you enjoyed the Sevilla vs Osasuna La Liga broadcast. Continue to visit the VAVEL website to keep up to date with all the information that comes up throughout the day.
It's over
Osasuna wins 2-3 to Sevilla, in a La Liga match, the locals despite having several clear opportunities, failed to get the goal that would give them the victory, giving a great game, which at times Sevilla managed to tie.
90+4'
Youssef En-Nesyri is shown a yellow card and Fernando Reges is sent off, despite being on the bench
90'
6 minutes of compensation are added
88'
Osasuna substitution, Pablo Ibáñez Lumbreras comes off for Lucas Torró.
Lucas Ocampos is shown the yellow card
Lucas Ocampos is shown the yellow card
85'
GOOOOL! from Osasuna, Abde Ezzalzouli broke down the right flank and crossed the ball to the left post, giving his club the lead back.
81'
Osasuna substitution, Enrique Barja and Kike García for Abde Ezzalzouli and Ezequiel Ávila.
79'
GOAL! from Sevilla, Youssef En-Nesyri went down the middle and in front of goal, shooting into the right side of the net. Marcos Acuña sees a yellow card
76'
Sevilla have regained the ball for a moment, being in front in search of the equalizer
71'
Osasuna substitution, Aimar Oroz and Jon Moncayola for Moi Gómez and Manuel Sánchez de la Peña.
68'
GOOOOL! by Osasuna, Fernando Reges scores an own goal, but in an unorthodox play, in a bad clearance by the goalkeeper he ended up leaving the ball and it hit his teammate and went into the goal.
65'
Enrique Barja sees a yellow card
63'
GOOOOL! Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj's shot from the edge of the box ties the game
61'
Sevilla wants to break the goal, but the visiting defense clears the ball away
56'
Sevilla's striker is constantly on the Osasuna defense, looking for the goal to tie the match. Sevilla substitute Bryan Gil for Lucas Ocampos
51'
Sevilla are giving Osasuna quite a fight in this second half, coming close to scoring.
46'
Sevilla substitution, Ivan Rakitić and Erik Lamela for Suso and Marcos Acuña.
45'
Second half of Osasuna's partial victory over Sevilla begins
45+3'
The first half of Osasuna's partial victory over Sevilla comes to an end.
45'
3 minutes of compensation are added
40'
Sevilla are giving Osasuna a good fight, and the match is quite even.
35'
Sevilla are having great attack, but in defense they are having problems, making mistakes.
30'
Sevilla look to counter those two strikes, but they can't break through the defense
25'
The play is disallowed for out of place
23'
Play is reviewed in VAR
22'
GOOOOL! for Osasuna, Enrique Barja scores the second just a few minutes after the first, after a good team play in the center of the area and ended up pushing it.
18'
GOOOOL! from Osasuna, David Garcia scores the first after a header to the left post, at the opposite post.
13'
Aimar Oroz receives a yellow card
10'
Sevilla try to regain the ball, balancing the balance of possession
5'
Osasuna tries to keep the ball, looking for a lethal counter attack
The match kicks off
The match between Sevilla and Osasuna is ready, at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this La Liga match at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Sevilla's upcoming matches
The home side are coming off a 2-0 loss to PSV in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sat., Mar. 4. Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla FC, Spanish Primera Division
Thu., Mar. 9 Sevilla FC vs Fenerbahçe, UEFA Europa League (first leg)
Sat., Mar. 4. Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla FC, Spanish Primera Division
Thu., Mar. 9 Sevilla FC vs Fenerbahçe, UEFA Europa League (first leg)
The XI of Osasuna
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, duel corresponding to La Liga.
📍 ALINEACIÓN#SevillaFCOsasuna pic.twitter.com/CtcgPfSLnP— C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) February 26, 2023
Sevilla's XI
This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, duel corresponding to La Liga.
🚨 XI #SevillaFCOsasuna ⤵— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) February 26, 2023
Bono - Jesús Navas, Gudelj, Nianzou, Bryan Gil - Fernando, Gueye, Rakitic, Óliver Torres, Lamela - En-Nesyri.#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas pic.twitter.com/lCUdQwe7bZ
Osasuna's upcoming matches
The visitors are coming off a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in their last match, but still have several games left.
Wed., Mar. 1. Osasuna vs Athletic Club, Copa del Rey (first leg)
Mon., Mar. 6. Osasuna vs Celta Vigo, Spanish Primera Division
Wed., Mar. 1. Osasuna vs Athletic Club, Copa del Rey (first leg)
Mon., Mar. 6. Osasuna vs Celta Vigo, Spanish Primera Division
Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium
The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium is a sports complex of the Sevilla Football Club, located in the Nervión district of Seville, Spain. It was inaugurated on September 7, 1958, with a capacity of 43,864 spectators. Its name is a tribute to the illustrious former president of the club, Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.
Playing a good game
At the pre-match press conference, Jorge Sampaoli highlighted the strengths of the opponent:
"It is an opponent that has very good collective commitment, is combative, strong, with good ball stopping. Factors that make them where they are today, in a very valid league position and in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey". And making clear what they have to do to have a chance of winning: "We have to play an extremely good match, with a lot of game evolution, good starts and restarts, be in control and generate situations".
"It is an opponent that has very good collective commitment, is combative, strong, with good ball stopping. Factors that make them where they are today, in a very valid league position and in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey". And making clear what they have to do to have a chance of winning: "We have to play an extremely good match, with a lot of game evolution, good starts and restarts, be in control and generate situations".
Alarm bells go off
The bad news continues for Mexico's Jesús Manuel Corona, who seemed to have recovered after an injury that prevented him from playing in the World Cup, but recently suffered a pain in training and will have to undergo a new medical evaluation.
"I have to evaluate Tecatito now, he was scheduled to train today with the group, apparently he felt a little pain and we prefer him to rest. I have to talk to the doctor now to see why he had that pain," said coach Jorge Sampaoli at a press conference.
"I have to evaluate Tecatito now, he was scheduled to train today with the group, apparently he felt a little pain and we prefer him to rest. I have to talk to the doctor now to see why he had that pain," said coach Jorge Sampaoli at a press conference.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this match on the 23rd matchday of La Liga.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Sevilla vs Osasuna in La Liga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sevilla vs Osasuna match in the La Liga.
What time is Sevilla vs Osasuna match for La Liga?
This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Osasuna of February 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 22nd meeting between both clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 13 wins for Sevilla, 5 draws and 3 wins for Osasuna.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 2 wins and 1 draw for both clubs, leaving the scales very even.
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 25 Jan, 2023, Copa del Rey
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 12 Aug, 2022, Spanish Primera División
Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla FC, 5 Feb, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 2-0 Osasuna, 30 Oct, 2021, Spanish Primera Division
Osasuna 0-2 Sevilla FC, 22 Feb, 2021, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 25 Jan, 2023, Copa del Rey
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 12 Aug, 2022, Spanish Primera División
Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla FC, 5 Feb, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 2-0 Osasuna, 30 Oct, 2021, Spanish Primera Division
Osasuna 0-2 Sevilla FC, 22 Feb, 2021, Spanish First Division
How is Sevilla coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against PSV Eindhoven, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sevilla FC, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla FC, 19 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 2-0 Mallorca, 11 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla FC, 5 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sevilla FC, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla FC, 19 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 2-0 Mallorca, 11 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla FC, 5 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
How is Osasuna coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Sevilla, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid, Feb 18, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Valladolid 0-0 Osasuna, 12 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 1-1 Osasuna, 4 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 0-1 Atlético Madrid, 29 Jan, 2023, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 25 Jan, 2023, Spanish Copa del Rey
Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid, Feb 18, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Valladolid 0-0 Osasuna, 12 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 1-1 Osasuna, 4 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 0-1 Atlético Madrid, 29 Jan, 2023, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla FC, 25 Jan, 2023, Spanish Copa del Rey
Watch out for this Sevilla player
The Spanish striker, Óliver Torres of 28 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 20 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 3 goals in La Liga and 2 assists with Sevilla, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Osasuna player
The Argentine striker, 29-year-old Ezequiel Avila has performed well, the striker has played 21 games in total, 19 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals and 2 assists in La Liga, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and stand out against high caliber teammates.