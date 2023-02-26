Bologna vs Inter: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bologna vs Internazionale Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bologna vs Internazionale match.
How to watch Bologna vs InternazionaleLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Bologna vs Inter live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Bologna vs Internazionale match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Bologna vs Internazionale of 26th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Chile: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 6:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 6:30AM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 7:30AM in Paramount+
Spain: 11:30AM in Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 6:30AM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 6:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Referee
Daniele Orsato will referee the match, with Valerio Colarossi and Pasquale Capaldo as assistants, and Valerio Marini in charge of VAR.
Probable Inter
The probable line-up for the match is: Onana, Skriniar, Acerbi and Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Brozovic and Dimarco; Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez
Probable Bologna
The probable Bologna team for the match is: Skorupski, Cambiaso, Lucumi, Sosa and Kyriakopoulos; Schouten, Dominguez, Orsolini, Ferguson and Soriano; Barrow.
Injuries
On the Bologna side Posch will be out injured, along with Arnautovic. Inter on the other hand have no absentees for the match, going with full strength.
Serie A
Inter are in second place with 47 points, 18 behind leaders Napoli, and three above Roma and Milan, and five above Lazio. Bologna are eighth with 32 points, tied with Juventus and nine points below Atalanta, and one above Torino, two above Udinese and three above Monza.
Last Matches: Internazionale
Inter on the other side comes from two wins and a draw in the last games. The draw was on Monday (13), 0-0 away to Sampdoria. On Saturday (18), the victory was over Udinese, at home, by 3-1, with Lukaku opening the scoring, Lovric equalizing, Mkhitaryan putting Inter in front and Lautaro closing the account. Finally, on Wednesday (22), the victory was 1-0 over Porto, with Lukaku scoring a goal in the Champions League.
Last Matches: Bologna
Bologna come into this game with two wins and one loss in their last games. The first victory was on February 5th, 2-1 away to Fiorentina, with Orsolini opening the scoring, Saponara equalizing and Posch scoring the winning goal for Bologna. At home, on Sunday (12), the defeat was 1-0 to Monza, with Donati scoring the goal. Finally, and again by 2-1 and away, the victory was over Sampdoria, with Soriano opening the scoring, Sabiri equalizing and Orsolini scoring to give Bologna the victory.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Serie A match: Bologna vs Inter Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.