Goals and Highlights Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham on Premier League
10:30 AM24 minutes ago

10:29 AM25 minutes ago

END GAME!

Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 at New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.
10:26 AM29 minutes ago

+6

Six minutes of overtime in the match.
10:22 AM32 minutes ago

90'

We are on account of the overtime period at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
10:20 AM35 minutes ago

86'

Mykhailo Mudryk fires in a long shot. The ball goes out of play. The ball is out of play and it's a goal kick for Tottenham.
10:15 AM39 minutes ago

82' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!

TOTTENHAM! Harry Kane doubles the lead on the final play of the match and practically ends the game: 2-0 to Spurs.
10:15 AM40 minutes ago

82'

Heung-Min Son steps up to send the ball into the box.
10:10 AM44 minutes ago

76'

Richarlison controls the pass on the edge of the box, lifts his head and shoots a beautiful shot towards goal. It's a shame that the ball grazes the crossbar. The ball goes over the line and Chelsea have a goal kick.
10:05 AMan hour ago

70'

Raheem Sterling is fearless enough to get to the ball and fire a close-range header. The shot went towards the middle of the goal, but Fraser Forster had no trouble making the save, as the shot lacked power.
10:00 AMan hour ago

67'

The ball is pushed away after Raheem Sterling's attempt to dribble past the opposing player.
9:56 AMan hour ago

CHELSEA CHANGES

Saem: Ruben Loftus-Cheek e Hakim Ziyech.

Entram: Mason Mount e Denis Zakaria.

9:51 AMan hour ago

57'

Tottenham go ahead 1-0 against Chelsae with a goal from Skipp.

 

9:47 AMan hour ago

52'

Excellent play by Hakim Ziyech! He receives a precious pass on the edge of the box and tries a shot on goal, which goes wide left of the posts. The ball goes over the line and Tottenham have a goal kick.
9:45 AMan hour ago

50'

Reece James is obviously ignoring the Golden Rule: "Treat others as you would like to be treated." He drew a hard foul and the only option for Stuart Attwell was to whistle the foul.
9:44 AMan hour ago

48'

Joao Felix played with great ferocity and violated the rules with his entrance. Referee Stuart Attwell did not miss the play and blew the whistle.
9:43 AMan hour ago

46' - GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL

TOTTENHAM! Skipp opens the scoring for Tottenham after a rebound on the edge of the box: 1-0.
9:42 AMan hour ago

RESTARTS!

The ball is rolling for the second half of Tottenham-Chelsea.
9:23 AM2 hours ago

HALF TIME!

End of the first half for Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea in the Premier League.
9:22 AM2 hours ago

VAR!

After VAR review, the referee changes the color of Ziyech's card. He receives a yellow and is back in the match.
9:21 AM2 hours ago

RED CARD!

Ziyech receives the red card and is out of the game. Expelled!
9:14 AM2 hours ago

44'

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) beats his marker and fires a powerful shot from the edge of the box. Fraser Forster sees it coming late but manages to keep it out on the right side of the goal.
9:09 AM2 hours ago

39'

Richarlison (Tottenham) comes up with a dangerous overhand pass into the box and attempts the ideal shooting position for his teammates, but the move is intercepted by one of the defenders.
9:05 AM2 hours ago

35'

Chelsea gets tangled up in the defense and is forced to retreat to paramKepa.
9:02 AM2 hours ago

32'

Emerson Royal produces a great ball into the penalty area, looking for one of his teammates. The opposing defender manages to intercept and comfortably clear the danger.
8:58 AM2 hours ago

26'

Richarlison plays to Hojbjerg on the edge of the box. He finishes with a deflection and the ball hits the post! Tottenham almost didn't open the scoring.
8:55 AM2 hours ago

25'

Raheem Sterling sends a cross into the box, but the opposing defense quickly intercepts the ball.
8:50 AM2 hours ago

20'

Kane takes a long shot from outside the box, but misses the goal line.
8:48 AM2 hours ago

18'

Joao Felix breaks quickly and shoots from outside the area, but Forster keeps the ball.
8:47 AM2 hours ago

17'

Thiago Silva does not look good. He felt his left knee and is expected to leave the field for Fofana.
8:42 AM2 hours ago

12'

Hakim Ziyech tries to find one of his teammates with a pass from outside the area, but the opposing defense is quick to react and stop the attack.
8:41 AM2 hours ago

10'

Richarlison receives in the attack, tries to pass in the area, but is disarmed.
8:39 AM2 hours ago

08'

In the dispute with Thiago Silva, Romero falls in the area and asks for a foul. The referee orders the ball to go on.
8:37 AM2 hours ago

06'

The throw-in is to Joao Félix in the penalty area. He reaches out, but cannot reach the ball.
8:33 AM2 hours ago

02'

Emerson Royal advances with everything into the area, but the final pass is dominated by the opposing defense.
8:33 AM2 hours ago

01'

Sterling breaks into the box, makes contact, and is down. He calls for a penalty and the referee orders it to go ahead.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

START THE GAME!

The ball is rolling for Tottenham-Chelsea in the Premier League.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

5 minutes

5 minutes to start the game between Tottenham x Chelsea
8:17 AM3 hours ago

300 MATCHES

Ben Davies completes against Chelsea the milestone of 300 appearances for Chelsea. He will be a starter for Spurs.
8:12 AM3 hours ago

Tottenham reserves:

Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Pedro Porro, Danjuma, Sarr, Perisic, Lucas e Son.
8:12 AM3 hours ago

Tottenham Lineup:

Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison e Harry Kane.
8:11 AM3 hours ago

Death Threats

The bad moment of Chelsea, in 10th place in the English Championship, has been putting the newly hired manager Graham Potter in the hot seat. And the London team manager has revealed that he has not only been the target of pressure for better results, but even death threats.

"As much as I've had support, I've received some not particularly nice emails that want me to die and my kids to die. So obviously that's not nice to receive" - Potter revealed

7:40 AM3 hours ago

Chelsea reserves:

Bettinelli, Badiashile, Fofana, Gallagher, Mount, Zakaria, Madueke, Mudryk e Aubameyang.
7:37 AM3 hours ago

Chelsea Lineup

Kepa, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Enzo Fernandes, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Joao Felix, Ziyech e Havertz.
7:32 AM3 hours ago

1 hour

There is a little under an hour to go before the ball starts rolling for the London derby: Tottenham vs Chelsea.
4:00 AM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Tottenham-Chelsea on TV and in real time?

Tottenham-Chelsea
Premier League Round 25

Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Time: 09:30 AM (ET)

Venue: New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: Star+.

3:55 AM7 hours ago

When is the Tottenham vs Chelsea match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Tottenham-Chelsea match will start at 10:30 am (local time), being played at New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, in the 25th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
3:50 AM7 hours ago

PROBABLE CHELSEA;

Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fernandez; Mudryk, Felix, Sterling; Havertz
3:45 AM7 hours ago

PROBABLE TOTTENHAM:

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
3:40 AM7 hours ago

HINDSIGHT AND ISSUES:

Spurs have not won any of their last eight games with the Blues. Despite the fourth place in the standings, with 42 points, the team lives ups and downs. Of the last six games, the team has won three and lost another three, despite winning two consecutive games in the last two rounds. Coach Antonio Conte will not be on the field, as he is recovering from surgery. Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris will also be out of action, as will Bissouma and Uruguayan Bentancur.
3:35 AM7 hours ago

25 round!

See all matches of the 25th round of the Premier League 22/23:

24/02:

  • Fulham x Wolverhampton (17h, no estádio Craven Cottage)

25/02:

  • Everton x Aston Villa (12h, no estádio Goodison Park)
  • Leicester City x Arsenal (12h, no estádio King Power Stadium)
  • Leeds United x Southampton (12h, no estádio Elland Road)
  • West Ham x Nottingham Forest (12h, no estádio Olímpico de Londres)
  • Bournemouth x Manchester City (14h, no estádio Vitality Stadium)
  • Crystal Palace x Liverpool (16h, no estádio Selhurst Park)

26/02:

  • Tottenham x Chelsea (10h, no estádio Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
3:30 AM7 hours ago

CHELSEA:

Not even the millionaire investments in reinforcements have been enough to improve Chelsea's results. The Blues have now reached five matches without a win. Three draws and two defeats. One of them in the Champions League. In the continental tournament, they were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund, in Germany. The other matches were in the Premier League.

On Saturday, February 18, they were beaten, at Stamford Bridge, by Southampton, bottom of the competition. It showed again what has become a chronic problem, the lack of quality in the finishing. Having kept the ball 61% of the time, they developed more than twice as many shooting opportunities (17 to 8). However, there was equality in the rate of correct shots. There were five for each side.

Foto: Chelsea

 

3:25 AM7 hours ago

TOTTENHAM:

Tottenham also had a London opponent on the previous day of the Premier League. Facing West Ham, which is fighting to avoid relegation, Tottenham imposed the rule of the field winning 2-0. The score was even modest in view of the wide dominance they had in the match. They had the ball 57% of the time, and developed 16 opportunities for shots. They sent half a dozen of them towards the opponent's goal.

It opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the final phase. Emerson Royal scored off a pass from Davies. In the 27th minute, it was Son's turn to score. This time Harry Kane was the waiter. Defensively, there were no major problems. West Ham had six shots throughout the match. Only one of them required the intervention of goalkeeper Forsters.

3:20 AM8 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Tottenham vs Chelsea is in the 25th round of the Premier League.

Spurs haven't won any of their last eight matches against the Blues. Despite the fourth place in the standings, with 42 points, the team lives ups and downs. Of the last six games, the team has won three and lost three others, despite winning two consecutive games in the last two rounds. Coach Antonio Conte will not be on the field, as he is recovering from surgery. Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris will also be out of action, as will Bissouma and Uruguayan Bentancur.

Graham Potter's team is in mid-table and needs to find a good sequence if it wants to continue dreaming of qualifying for European competitions. Moreover, they have only won one of their ten games in 2023. The team could go six games without a win, which has not happened for ten years. Moreover, the team has drawn three in a row and lost the last one at home to Southampton. Azpilicueta, Kante and Pulisic will be unavailable for the match.

Tottenham are overwhelming favorites, especially because they are playing at home. The match is at 09:30 am ET, at New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England.

3:15 AM8 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Tottenham vs Chelsea live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match and a classic between two teams in England: on one side the mighty Tottenham, which is living a great phase in the English Championship, being the current fourth place of the tournament, being only behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United. On the other hand, Chelsea is in the opposite situation, being 10th and still dreaming, even with remote chances, of international competitions next season. Both teams face each other in the 25th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 10th and 4th places of the English Championship takes place at New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, at 9:30 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
