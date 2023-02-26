PSV Eindhoven vs FC Twente: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Substitutes
FC Twente lineup
These are the XI players that will start the match:
🔵 Opstelling voor de wedstrijd tegen PSV
PSV Eindhoven lineup
These are the XI players that will start the match:
Silva starts! ⚡️
Referees
The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük.
Assistant Referee 1: Van Dongen
Assistant Referee 2: Brondijk
Fourth official: You.
Battle for victory
A great match between these two teams from the Netherlands is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of both teams in the Eredivisie.
Last showdown!
The last time these two teams met was on September 3, 2022 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-1 win for FC Twente at De Grolsch Veste. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
PSV Eindhoven and FC Twente have faced each other on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 2 times the winner was PSV Eindhoven, there were two draws and another time the winner was FC Twente.
Llegada PSV Eindhoven
El equipo de Eindhoven ya se encuentra en el estadio y está listo para su vigésimo tercer juego de la temporada 2022-2023.
Our home ❤️🤍
Welcome!
We are just under an hour before the game between PSV Eindhoven and FC Twente kicks off at the Philips Stadion. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it this morning? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
What time is the PSV Eindhoven vs FC Twente match for Eredivisie Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game PSV Eindhoven vs FC Twente of February 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:45 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:45 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:45 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:45 AM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:45 PM.
Mexico: 9:45 AM on Star+ and ESPN3.
Paraguay: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:45 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:45 AM on Star+.
FC Twente last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lars Unnerstall, Max Bruns, Mees Hilgers, Gijs Smal, Joshua Brenet, Mathias Kjølø, Anass Salah-Eddine, Sem Steijn, Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Virgil Misidjan and Vaclav Cerny.
PSV Eindhoven last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Walter Benítez, Armando Obispo, André Ramalho, Philipp Max, Philip Mwene, Joey Veerman, Érick Gutiérrez, Ibrahim Sangaré, Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons.
FC Twente players to watch
There are three FC Twente players that we should watch out for and that play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 7 goals in 22 games played and he scored in the last game against Vitesse. Another player is Gijs Smal (#5), he plays in the defensive position and at 25 years old he is the highest assister of the team with 6 assists in 22 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Vaclav Cerny (#7), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in just 20 games played. He has been a great player who brings change to the team whenever he steps onto the pitch.
FC Twente in the tournament
FC Twente had a good start to the season in the Eredivisie, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 22 of the tournament they have a total of 40 points with 11 games won, 7 tied and 4 lost. They are located in the fifth position of the general table and if they want to steal fourth place from PSV Eindhoven they will have to win the game. Sunday's game will be very difficult as PSV Eindhoven is one of the best teams in the Eredivisie and they have only lost five times in the entire tournament. Their last game was on February 19, 2023, they lost 2-0 against Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst and thus got their fourth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they are playing as a visitor, however they could surprise and win.
PSV Eindhoven Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to PSV Eindhoven's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against FC Twente. Midfielder Xavi Simons (#7) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 10 goals in 22 games and also the best assister with 6 assists. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Guus Til (#20), he plays in the midfielder position and is the second highest scorer of the team with 7 goals in 20 games played. He got his seventh last game against FC Emmen and could get his eighth on Saturday. Finally, midfielder Joey Veerman (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest assister on the team with 5 assists.
PSV Eindhoven in the tournament
The Eindhoven soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the Eredivisie (first soccer division of the Netherlands) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 13 games won, 4 tied and 5 lost, getting 43 points . PSV Eindhoven seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on February 19, ending in a 2-2 draw against FC Utrecht at the Stadion Galgenwaard and thus achieving their fourth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Philips Stadion is located in the city of Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It will host this match and has a capacity of 35,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 12, 1910 and is currently the home of PSV Eindhoven that plays in the Eredivisie.
PSV Eindhoven: Ismael Saibari, Armando Obispo, Olivier Boscagli, Joel Drommel, Guus Til, Boy Waterman, Érick Gutiérrez, Patrick van Aanholt, Richard Ledezma and Jordan Teze.
FC Twente: Irakli Yegoian, Manfred Ugalde, Max Bruns, Denilho Cleonise, Sam Karssies, Julio Pleguezuelo, Sander Sybrandy, Sem Steijn, Alfons Sampsted, Gijs Besselink, Issam El Maach and Mats Rots.