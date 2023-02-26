AC Milan vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the AC Milan vs Atalanta match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Atalanta of February 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on #Vamos.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Atalanta last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Juan Musso, José Palomino, Giorgio Scalvini, Rafael Tolói, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Matteo Ruggeri, Davide Zappacosta, Rasmus Höjlund, Jeremie Boga and Ademola Lookman.
AC Milan last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ciprian Tatarusanu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Fodé Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Charles De Ketelaere, Ismaël Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.
Atalanta Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Atalanta's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against AC Milan. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman (#11), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 12 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Jeremie Boga (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 13 games played. He got his third assist last game and could get his fourth on Saturday. Finally, forward Rasmus Höjlund (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's third highest scorer this season with 6 goals in 19 games played and we could see him get his seventh goal against AC Milan.
Atalanta in the tournament
The Atalanta soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the sixth position of the general table with 12 games won, 5 tied and 6 lost, getting 41 points . The game on Sunday will be very difficult as AC Milan is a good team, but Atalanta has the talent to fight with them. Their last game was on February 19, 2023, they lost 2-1 against Lecce at the Gewiss Stadium and that way they got their sixth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
AC Milan Players to Watch
There are three AC Milan players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Olivier Giroud (#9), he is the team's top scorer in Serie A with 7 goals in 21 games played and scored in the last game against Dinamo Zagreb. Another player is Rafael Leão (#17), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 23 is the team's highest assister in the Italian league with 5 assists in 22 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Ante Rebic (#12), he is the team's fourth highest scorer with three goals in just 14 games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who gives the team a change whenever he is on the field.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 13 games won, 5 tied and 5 lost, getting 44 points . AC Milan seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win every game possible and take advantage of every opportunity they have. Their last match was on February 18, 2023, ending in a 1-0 win against Monza at U-Power Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC Internazionale of Serie A.