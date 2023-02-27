Santos Laguna vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos Laguna vs Puebla match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Puebla Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Sunday, February 26
USA Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): Fox Deportes
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Puebla
A. Silva, G. Silva, D. Aguilar, E. Gularte, G. Ferrareis, P. Parra, F. Mancuello, D. de Buen, F. Waller, G. Martínez, M. Barragán
Last lineup Santos
C. Acevedo, O. Campos, J. Lozano, H. Rodríguez, M. Doria, R. López, A. Cervantes, A. López, J. Brunetta. H. Preciado y J. Correa.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
El árbitro central de este Santos vs Puebla será Brian Omar González; José Ibrahim Martínez, primera línea; Jesús Lorenzo Soto, segundo línea; Yonatan Peinado, cuarto asistente.
How does Puebla arrive?
On the other hand, the Puebla team is not having a good time without Nicolás Larcamón, its former coach. Now, the project is in the hands of coach Eduardo Arce, who has not been able to lift the team in this Clausura 2023. Currently, Puebla is at the bottom of the general table in 16th place (only above Querétaro and Mazatlán) with 7 points after two wins, one draw and five defeats, the most recent being last week's match against Cruz Azul at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, where the team from the capital took the victory after winning by a resounding score of 1-3.
How does Santos Laguna arrive?
The team from the Comarca Lagunera, coached by Eduardo Fentanes, has regained a bit of prominence in the last two tournaments, but has not been able to win the longed-for championship. Now, once again, the Laguneros have another opportunity and they want to make their home ground count in this tournament and turn the page on the previous match against Toluca. Despite having started the tournament on the right foot, the Torreón team is already on a five-game winless streak. At the moment, the Santos squad arrives at this match in 11th place in the general table with 9 points, the result of two wins, three ties and three defeats, the most recent against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, who returned home with a 5-0 victory.
Matchday 9
We continue with Liga MX! And today we resume Matchday 9 of this 2023 Closing Tournament. On this Sunday night, as usual, we will have a match and it promises to be attractive as Santos will host Puebla at home to break their winless streak and thus be able to take pure oxygen. Both teams are at the bottom of the general table, so a win would be great to climb up the standings in this tournament.
The match will be played at the Stadium Corona TSM
The Santos - Puebla match will be played at Corona TSM Stadium, in Torreon, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 pm (ET).
