Tijuana vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Xolos vs Pachuca in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos vs Pachuca match in the Liga MX.
What time is Xolos vs Pachuca match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Xolos vs Pachuca of February 26th in several countries:
Mexico: 21:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:05 hours
Chile: 00:05 hours
Colombia: 21:05 hours
Peru: 21:05 hours
USA: 22:05 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:05 hours
Uruguay: 22:05 hours
Paraguay: 22:05 hours
Spain: 05:05 hours
Mexico: 21:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:05 hours
Chile: 00:05 hours
Colombia: 21:05 hours
Peru: 21:05 hours
USA: 22:05 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:05 hours
Uruguay: 22:05 hours
Paraguay: 22:05 hours
Spain: 05:05 hours
Where and how to watch Xolos vs Pachuca live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Azteca 7 and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Xolos vs Pachuca in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Xolos vs Pachuca in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Xolos and Tuzos have faced each other on 26 occasions, leaving 9 wins for the Borderers, 5 draws and 12 wins for the Tuzos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on one side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to Chivas Guadalajara, while the Borderers have 0 wins, a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for the visitors, as they have only two draws in the last 5 meetings.
Tijuana 1-2 Guadalajara, Sep 7, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-1 Tijuana, Apr 19, 2022, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Guadalajara, 20 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-0 Tijuana, Apr 17, 2021, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Guadalajara, 4 Oct, 2020, Liga MX
Tijuana 1-2 Guadalajara, Sep 7, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-1 Tijuana, Apr 19, 2022, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Guadalajara, 20 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-0 Tijuana, Apr 17, 2021, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Guadalajara, 4 Oct, 2020, Liga MX
How is Xolos coming?
The locals are coming off a 2-1 loss to América in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, so they can continue with the confidence in this start and manage to recover this match and get out of the draws.
América 2-1 Tijuana, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-1 Tijuana, 15 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 1-0 Atletico San Luis, 10 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-1 Tijuana, 3 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Pumas UNAM, 27 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
América 2-1 Tijuana, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-1 Tijuana, 15 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 1-0 Atletico San Luis, 10 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-1 Tijuana, 3 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Pumas UNAM, 27 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
How is Pachuca doing?
The visitors lost 2-1 against Toluca in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 1 draw, 1 loss and 3 wins.
Pachuca 1-2 Toluca, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 2-3 Pachuca, 16 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1-1 Guadalajara, 11 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
León 0-1 Pachuca, 4 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 2-1 Necaxa, 29 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1-2 Toluca, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 2-3 Pachuca, 16 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1-1 Guadalajara, 11 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
León 0-1 Pachuca, 4 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 2-1 Necaxa, 29 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Javier "Chofis" López, 28 year old Mexican forward, has been in charge of being the scorer of the blue and white team this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 7 games played as a starter and 1 as a substitute, in addition to 5 goals and 1 assist, so he will try to score this day and continue with the good streak.
Watch out for this Xolos player
Lisandro López, 33 year old Argentinean central defender has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the Xolos this season despite his position, his performance in the team has been good, in his first game played he scored the first goal of the season in a game as a starter, having a total of 8 and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account.