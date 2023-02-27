Swansea City vs Rotherham United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship
Photo: VAVEL

11:00 AM2 hours ago

10:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Swansea City vs Rotherham United?

The match between Swansea City vs Rotherham United ;will be played at 15:00 ET and can be followed on ESPN+

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

10:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Swansea City vs Rotherham United in EFL Championship?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Rotherham United

The team's top scorer is Chiedozie Ogbene, a 25-year-old Irish striker who has seven goals and two assists this season. However, he has not scored yet this year and the last time he scored was on December 10, 2022;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Swansea City player

Joel Piroe is the most outstanding of this team, as he has 12 goals and one assist this season. The former PSV player, who is only 23 years old, has not scored since February 4, when he scored a brace against Birmingham City;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
10:35 AM2 hours ago

How are Rotherham United coming along?

They are coming off a 2-1 win in their last game against Sunderland, although this was the team's only win in their last five games. They have only achieved two victories during this 2023. They are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table with 36 points, just five points clear of the relegation places;
 
10:30 AM2 hours ago

How are Swansea City coming along?

They have just lost their last match 1-3 against Stoke City and have two consecutive defeats in a row. They have won only one game out of the last seven they have played. They occupy the fifteenth position in the EFL Championship with 42 points, 11 above the relegation places and nine above the Playoff places;
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Background

Evenly balanced between these two teams, so much so that the difference is only one victory, 17 times Swansea City has won in this duel, while 16 times Rotherham United has won. The rest of the clashes, 20 in total, have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in July 2022 in the EFL Championship in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw;
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Swansea.com stadium, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 20532 spectators.

Photo: Swansea City
Photo: Swansea City
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Swansea City and Rotherham United meet in the match corresponding to the 34th round of the EFL Championship;
 
10:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Swansea City vs Rotherham United

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
