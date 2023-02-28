Leon vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Leon vs Monterrey live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Leon vs Monterrey can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
What time is the match of Leon vs Monterrey, matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Leon vs Monterrey match on February 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 21:00 hours
South Africa: 9:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Last Monterrey lineup
Esteban Andrada, Sebastián Vegas, Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo, Víctor Guzmán, Alfonso González, Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz, Germán Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori.
Leon's final lineup
Rodolfo Cota; Iván Moreno, Stiven Barreiro, Adonis Frías, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Paúl Bellón; Osvaldo Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, Lucas Romero; Víctor Dávila, Lucas Di Yorio.
Statements Monterrey
Victor Manuel Vucetich spoke before the match: "Matches are won in 90 minutes. The important thing is that the team worked the whole match with the conviction to get the result. It is a reward for the effort and perseverance that the team has been showing, with the dedication and mystique that is being generated, that is what I have to rescue". "We have to continue working with the aim of winning matches, seeking qualification, the Playoffs and the aspiration of the Championship. This is game by game and we live day by day. The team's mystique and desire is evident in every match and we will continue with that slogan." "We have to keep working with the players we have. We continue in the fight and confidence with the players and looking to be forceful." "The petition is something emotional, just an emotion, people want that, but that desire is not there right now, the championship is a long way off, we can't get carried away by that emotion, we let ourselves be carried away by the moment and live this moment, but the participation towards a championship is a long way off." "We still have to qualify and then the playoffs, first we will see how we enter the playoffs, I think we are going in parts and we don't have to put pressure on ourselves because of what people may think, and I think we are very aware of that". "I don't know if we are the rival to beat, we must continue working with the aim of winning games, going to the Liguilla and winning the championship, we are not putting obstacles in our way but the day to day we are living".
Statements by Leon
Nicolas Larcamon spoke about how Angulo arrived: "For months now (the injury) has kept him far from the level he could have, it seems that his previous club (Chivas) pressured him for the recovery that apparently he should have due to the demands of that club, especially to have him on the field because of the specific weight he had and I believe that this caused Jesus not to be at the conditional levels (sic) that we need".
How is Monterrey coming?
Necaxa beat Necaxa in an intense, back-and-forth match in which the Rayos almost tied the game, so they will be looking to have a good game and make it three points tonight.
How will León arrive?
León arrives after a scoreless draw against Juárez at the Olímpico Benito Juárez. Larcamon's team has not had a good start and needs to make it three out of three to aspire to the final phase.
The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.
The León vs Monterrey match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium, located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Leon vs Monterrey, corresponding to Day 9 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Camp Nou Stadium at 22:00.