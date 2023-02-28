Bristol City vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

All set! We're just under an hour away from the start of the FA Cup fifth round match between Bristol and Manchester City, and both teams are on a good run of form in their recent matches. Both teams are coming off a good run in their last few matches, can either team capitalize on a win today? Follow our coverage on VAVEL Mexico.
Everything you need to know about this FA Cup fourth round game is on VAVEL USA.

 

How to watch Bristol City vs Manchester City Live in TV channel in USA

If you want to watch the game Bristol City - Manchester City live on TV, your options are: ESPN +. If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Bristol City vs Manchester City match for FA Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Bristol City vs Manchester City match on February 28 in several countries:

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

USA: 15:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX

Ecuador: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Paraguay: 15:00 hours

Spain: 21:00 hours

Last lineup Manchester City

Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland
Last lineup Bristol City

O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring; James, Williams; Sykes, Scott, Mehmeti; Bell.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for this Bristol City vs Manchester City match will be Andre Marriner; Adam Nunn, first row; Sam Lewis, second row; James Linington, fourth assistant.
How is Manchester City coming along?

On the other hand, Manchester City, managed by the Spaniard Pep Guardiola, is having a good season so far in the Premier League and is very close to the top with two points behind the leader, Arsenal. They are also in European competition positions, specifically in the Champions League.

The Citizens continue to have championship aspirations in their home league, in the Champions League and in this FA Cup. They are currently in second place in the Premier League with 55 points, with 17 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats. In their most recent home league match, Manchester City achieved a convincing 4-1 victory in their visit to Bournemouth. As for the FA Cup, in the fourth round they faced Arsenal where they also accumulated a 1-0 win with a goal by Nathan Aké Kane in the 64th minute.

How is Bristol City coming along?

The Robins, managed by Nigel Pearson, finished the first half of the season with regular numbers and are in the mid-table of England's second division, specifically in 13th place in the Championship with 44 points, product of 11 wins, 11 draws and 11 defeats so far this season. After returning to soccer in January, they have had a great unbeaten streak and have not known defeat so far this year 2023 both in their local league and in the FA Cup. In their most recent match, Bristol City achieved a home win by the minimum over Hull City with a goal scored from the penalty spot. In the cup competition, they also recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Club Albion.

FA Cup Fifth Round

We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, at the beginning of this week, we will have a very attractive match in the fifth round of the FA Cup in England, the oldest soccer tournament. Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium will witness the clash between Bristol City and Manchester City. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to achieve another triumph in this competition. Will the home side or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Ashton Gate

The Bristol City - Manchester City match will be played at Ashton Gate Stadium, in Bristol, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
 
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FA Cup match: Bristol City vs Manchester City Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I'll be your host for this game.

