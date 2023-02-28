Bristol City vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
How is Manchester City coming along?
The Citizens continue to have championship aspirations in their home league, in the Champions League and in this FA Cup. They are currently in second place in the Premier League with 55 points, with 17 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats. In their most recent home league match, Manchester City achieved a convincing 4-1 victory in their visit to Bournemouth. As for the FA Cup, in the fourth round they faced Arsenal where they also accumulated a 1-0 win with a goal by Nathan Aké Kane in the 64th minute.
How is Bristol City coming along?
FA Cup Fifth Round
The match will be played at the Stadium Ashton Gate
