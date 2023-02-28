Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers: LIVE Score Updates in FA Cup (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Blackburn's next matches
King Power Stadium
The King Power Stadium or Leicester City Stadium is a soccer stadium and the home team is Leicester City Football Club. It was inaugurated in July 2002, with a capacity of 32,261 spectators, making it the fourteenth stadium with the largest capacity in England.
Striker in contention
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City are two sides fighting to extend their Premier League run. Both teams have crossed interests. According to The Sun, Anthony Patterson is in the spotlight.
According to the media, Wolves and the Foxes are attentive to the progress of the young Sunderland goalkeeper.
Repeat offer
The case now of Leicester City, winner of the Premier 2015-2016, which has decided to cast its nets for a defender from Serie A. According to the Daily Mail, it remains in the footsteps of Torino's Perr Schuurs. The Dane was the target of a €26M bid, an amount that the English think to raise by €1M more.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for the warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers in FA Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers match in the FA Cup.
What time is Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers of February 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and How Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers and Live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 99th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 37 wins for Blackburn, 26 draws and 35 wins for Leicester.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 2 wins and 1 draw for both clubs, leaving the scales very even.
How is Leicester City coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Tottenham Hotspur, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
How are Blackburn Rovers doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-3 against Queens Park Rangers, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Watch out for this Leicester player
The Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho 26 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 5 games as a starter and 15 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 3 goals in the Premier League and 5 assists with Leicester, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to calls, having 2 goals in the FA Cup.
Watch out for this Blackburn player
The English striker, Bradley Dack, 29 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 29 games in total, 19 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals and 1 assist in the Premier League, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before the high caliber teammates, besides that he has already made his debut in the FA Cup.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers, match of the FA Cup. The match will take place at the King Power Stadium, at 14:45.
Sat., Mar. 4. Blackburn Rovers vs. Sheffield United, English Championship
Fri. 10 Mar. Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers, English Championship