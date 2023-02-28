Preston vs Coventry City LIVE Stream and Score Updates in EFL Championship (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lineup Coventry
This is Coventry Lineup:
Lineup Preston
This is Preston's lineup
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Preston vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information from Deepdale Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Deepdale Stadium
It is a stadium located in Preston, England, a very nice stadium, being also one of the oldest in England, has a capacity for 22 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1878, will host the match between Preston vs Coventry City, a match that promises many goals and emotions.
What time is Preston vs Coventry City in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:45 PM
Brazil: 15:45 PM
Chile: 14:45 PM
Colombia: 13:45 PM
Ecuador: 13:45 PM
USA: 14:45 PM
Spain: 20:45 PM
Mexico: 13:45 PM
Paraguay: 14:45 PM
Peru: 14:45 PM
Uruguay: 14:45 PM
Venezuela: 14:45 PM
England: 19:45 PM
Australia : 04:45 PM
India: 23:45 PM
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee John Busby, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that will distribute 3 points that are of great importance for both teams.
Absences
In this match the only team that will have absentees will be Preston, since their player Robbie Brady was sent off last game and will not be able to play in this match, and Coventry City will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the closest.
Background
The record leans towards Preston as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 8 matches won by Preston, 5 draws and one match won by Coventry City, so tomorrow Preston will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in another round of the EFL Championship.
How does Coventry City arrive?
Coventry City is in the 11th position with 48 points and a record of 13 wins, 9 draws and 12 defeats, they just defeated Sunderland at home with a score of 2-1, if they win tomorrow they could reach the 8th position, so the importance of tomorrow's game promises goals and emotions.
How does Preston arrive?
Preston comes from defeating Wigan 2-1, arrives in 12th position with 45 points and a record of 12 wins, 9 draws and 12 defeats, will seek to continue adding units and move up in the overall table, a team that scores several goals, but also allows many goals against, if they win tomorrow could be up to 10th position.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Preston vs Coventry City match day 34 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Deepdale Stadium, at 13:45.