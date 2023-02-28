Preston vs Coventry City LIVE Stream and Score Updates in EFL Championship (0-0)
Image: Preston

2:05 PM5 minutes ago

Lineup Coventry

This is Coventry Lineup:

2:00 PM10 minutes ago

Lineup Preston

This is Preston's lineup

2:00 PM10 minutes ago

Already warming up

The two teams warm up and begin the warm-up work for the start of the match, and the whistle is about to blow.
1:55 PM15 minutes ago

Already in the stadium

The two teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room to warm up, other players reconnoiter the field before entering the dressing room.
1:50 PM20 minutes ago

Fans

Gradually the fans arrive at Deepdale Stadium, a good entry is expected for this match in the EFL Championship.
1:45 PM25 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Preston vs Coventry City in the EFL Championship

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Preston vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information from Deepdale Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:40 PM30 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Preston vs Coventry City in the EFL Championship?

The match between Preston vs Coventry City will be played at 13:45 in Mexico and can be followed on Star+.


If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:35 PM35 minutes ago

Deepdale Stadium

It is a stadium located in Preston, England, a very nice stadium, being also one of the oldest in England, has a capacity for 22 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1878, will host the match between Preston vs Coventry City, a match that promises many goals and emotions.

1:30 PM40 minutes ago

What time is Preston vs Coventry City in the EFL Championship?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 AM

Bolivia: 14:45 PM

Brazil: 15:45 PM

Chile: 14:45 PM

Colombia: 13:45 PM

Ecuador: 13:45 PM

USA: 14:45 PM

Spain: 20:45 PM

Mexico: 13:45 PM

Paraguay: 14:45 PM

Peru: 14:45 PM

Uruguay: 14:45 PM

Venezuela: 14:45 PM

England: 19:45 PM

Australia : 04:45 PM

India: 23:45 PM

1:25 PMan hour ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee John Busby, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that will distribute 3 points that are of great importance for both teams.

 

1:20 PMan hour ago

Absences

In this match the only team that will have absentees will be Preston, since their player Robbie Brady was sent off last game and will not be able to play in this match, and Coventry City will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the closest.
1:15 PMan hour ago

Background

The record leans towards Preston as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 8 matches won by Preston, 5 draws and one match won by Coventry City, so tomorrow Preston will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in another round of the EFL Championship.
1:10 PMan hour ago

How does Coventry City arrive?

Coventry City is in the 11th position with 48 points and a record of 13 wins, 9 draws and 12 defeats, they just defeated Sunderland at home with a score of 2-1, if they win tomorrow they could reach the 8th position, so the importance of tomorrow's game promises goals and emotions.
1:05 PMan hour ago

How does Preston arrive?

Preston comes from defeating Wigan 2-1, arrives in 12th position with 45 points and a record of 12 wins, 9 draws and 12 defeats, will seek to continue adding units and move up in the overall table, a team that scores several goals, but also allows many goals against, if they win tomorrow could be up to 10th position.
1:00 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Preston vs Coventry City match day 34 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Deepdale Stadium, at 13:45.
