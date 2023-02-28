Stoke City vs Brighton LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

2:09 PMa minute ago

All set

The players are ready in the locker room to take the field;
2:04 PM6 minutes ago

Special day for Dunk

Brighton's captain will be playing his 400th game for this team
Photo: Brighton
1:59 PM11 minutes ago

Today's matches in the FA Cup

Today in the FA Cup, in addition to Stoke City vs. Brighton, Leicester City vs. Blackburn, Fulham vs. Leeds United and  Bristol vs. Manchester City
Photo: Stoke City
1:54 PM16 minutes ago

Stoke City is already at the Bet365 Stadium

This is how the players arrived at their stadium before their FA Cup game

 

1:49 PM21 minutes ago

XI Brighton

This is Brighton's starting eleven as they look to reach the quarter-finals of the FA CUP.
Photo: Brighton
1:44 PM26 minutes ago

XI Stoke City

With this eleven will receive Brighton 
Photo: Stoke City
1:39 PM31 minutes ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Stoke City and Brighton will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
1:34 PM36 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Stoke City vs Brighton

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Stoke City vs Brighton as well as the latest information from the Bet365 Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
 
1:29 PM41 minutes ago

How to watch Stoke City vs Brighton?

If you want to watch Stoke City vs Brighton, you can follow the game live on ESPN +.

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

1:24 PMan hour ago

What time is Stoke City vs Brighton in FA Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the match between Stoke City and Brighton on February 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4.15 p.m.
Australia: 6.15 a.m. 
Bolivia: 3:15 p.m. 
Brazil: 4:15 p.m.
Chile: 4:15 p.m. 
Colombia: 2:15 p.m. 
Ecuador: 2:15 p.m. 
Spain: 8:15 p.m. 
United States (New York): 2:15 p.m. 
United States (Los Angeles): 11:15 a.m. 
India: 1:15 a.m. 
Japan: 4:15 a.m. 
Mexico: 1:15 p.m. 
Nigeria: 8:15 p.m. 
Paraguay: 4:15 p.m. 
Peru: 2:15 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:15 p.m.
1:19 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player at Brighton

Pascal Groos, a 31-year-old experienced midfielder who is now in his sixth season at Brighton. The German player has not scored since January 7 against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.
Photo: Getty Images
1:14 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player at Stoke City

Lewis Baker, 27 years old midfielder, has eight goals and five assists this season. He scored in the last February 21 where he contributed to his team's victory against Swansea City, although he has not been a starter since last February 4;
Photo: Getty Images
1:09 PMan hour ago

How is Brighton coming along?

Brighton come from losing their last game against Fulham and have two games in a row without a win. They have eliminated Liverpool in the previous round of the FA Cup. In the Premier League standings they are in eighth place with 35 points, just six points away from the European places;
1:04 PMan hour ago

How are Stoke City coming along?

Stoke City are coming off a loss in their last game against Milwall and have won two of their last four games. They are currently in tenth place in the EFL Championship with 40 points, just nine points above the relegation places.
12:59 PMan hour ago

Background

A total of 30 times Stoke City and Brighton have met with a favorable balance for Stoke City who have won 16 times, nine times Brighton have won, while 14 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2018 in the Premier League in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. These two teams already met in this round in the FA Cup occurred in 2011 in a match that ended with a 3-0 victory for Stoke City;
12:54 PMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium, a stadium built in 1997 with a capacity of 28,383 spectators.

Photo: Stoke City
12:49 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Stoke City and Brighton will meet in the last 16 of the FA Cup in search of a place in the quarter-final round.
 
12:44 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Stoke City vs Brighton in FA Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
