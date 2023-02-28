Stoke City vs Brighton LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The players are ready in the locker room to take the field;
Special day for Dunk
Brighton's captain will be playing his 400th game for this team
Today's matches in the FA Cup
Today in the FA Cup, in addition to Stoke City vs. Brighton, Leicester City vs. Blackburn, Fulham vs. Leeds United and Bristol vs. Manchester City
Stoke City is already at the Bet365 Stadium
This is how the players arrived at their stadium before their FA Cup game
XI Brighton
This is Brighton's starting eleven as they look to reach the quarter-finals of the FA CUP.
XI Stoke City
With this eleven will receive Brighton
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Stoke City and Brighton will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Stoke City vs Brighton?
If you want to watch Stoke City vs Brighton, you can follow the game live on ESPN +.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Stoke City vs Brighton in FA Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the match between Stoke City and Brighton on February 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4.15 p.m.
Australia: 6.15 a.m.
Bolivia: 3:15 p.m.
Brazil: 4:15 p.m.
Chile: 4:15 p.m.
Colombia: 2:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.
Spain: 8:15 p.m.
United States (New York): 2:15 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11:15 a.m.
India: 1:15 a.m.
Japan: 4:15 a.m.
Mexico: 1:15 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:15 p.m.
Peru: 2:15 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:15 p.m.
Watch out for this player at Brighton
Pascal Groos, a 31-year-old experienced midfielder who is now in his sixth season at Brighton. The German player has not scored since January 7 against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.
Watch out for this player at Stoke City
Lewis Baker, 27 years old midfielder, has eight goals and five assists this season. He scored in the last February 21 where he contributed to his team's victory against Swansea City, although he has not been a starter since last February 4;
How is Brighton coming along?
Brighton come from losing their last game against Fulham and have two games in a row without a win. They have eliminated Liverpool in the previous round of the FA Cup. In the Premier League standings they are in eighth place with 35 points, just six points away from the European places;
How are Stoke City coming along?
Stoke City are coming off a loss in their last game against Milwall and have won two of their last four games. They are currently in tenth place in the EFL Championship with 40 points, just nine points above the relegation places.
Background
A total of 30 times Stoke City and Brighton have met with a favorable balance for Stoke City who have won 16 times, nine times Brighton have won, while 14 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2018 in the Premier League in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. These two teams already met in this round in the FA Cup occurred in 2011 in a match that ended with a 3-0 victory for Stoke City;
Venue: The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium, a stadium built in 1997 with a capacity of 28,383 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stoke City and Brighton will meet in the last 16 of the FA Cup in search of a place in the quarter-final round.
