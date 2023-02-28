Fulham vs Leeds: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in FA Cup 2023 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
A replay is ruled out in this round, if there is a tie in the 90 minutes, there will be extra time and if it remains, penalties will be taken, so it will be a great duel.
Leeds in trouble
Leeds United expects to be able to count on its available players, prior to the start there is doubt that the players, Dallas, Moreno, Cooper, Sinisterra, Forshaw and Struijk, Greenwood, is the only confirmed casualty and it is due to accumulation of cards.
Mitorvic is back
Fulham's star striker missed the previous two Premier League games, this is great news for the team as they look to progress safely through the round.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Leeds live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Fulham vs Leeds can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Rodrigo Moreno, playmaker. He is a skillful player who seeks to be a reference with Leeds after the departure of Rapinha, the striker had an extraordinary preseason, scoring on multiple occasions, and in the Premier League season, the player has scored on 10 occasions after 18 games played, undoubtedly a key player to avoid relegation.
Watch out for this Fulham player
Aleksandar Mitrovic, striker. Serbian player of 24 years old, his scoring ability has been demonstrated in recent seasons and now in the Premier League has been no exception, with 19 games played, the player has scored 11 goals and provided 1 assist, Fulham is at the top of the table and to stay, will need the goals of this player.
💬 On Mitro: "He will be available for tomorrow's match. He's a really important player but as you know, we are much more than just one player."#FULLEE pic.twitter.com/4rKUWQ0Bk9— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 27, 2023
Latest Leeds lineup
Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firmpo, Adams, McKennie, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Bamford.
Latest Fulham lineup
Leno, Teye, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Carlos.
Face to face
Leeds 2-3 Fulham
Fulham 0-0 Leeds
Fulham 1-2 Leeds
Leeds 4-3 Fulham
Leeds 3-0 Fulham
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Leeds in complications
Leeds United with their epic return to the Premier League caused a lot of expectation and in their first season in the Premier League they did very well, making it clear that they would be in the English first division for a long time, their second season for bad luck had complications and they were close to losing the category, the last days were the great miracle of the team, this new season they have not improved in a great way and once again they are involved in the relegation, The fight at the bottom is better than ever, since a victory changes many things among those at the bottom, Leeds has performed well in the FA Cup despite not having rivals that demanded great effort, in the Carabao Cup the team was eliminated by Wolves in the third round and practically the FA is the only trophy they can fight for, so they should take advantage of it no matter what happens in the Premier League.
Fulham takes giant strides
Fulham is in a spectacular moment of grace, since last season when in the Championship achieved the first position with 90 points and over 100 goals scored, no doubt the team maintains that confidence and that is why they did not need many changes as Nottingham Forest did, to be a fighting team in the Premier League, currently Fulham is positioned in sixth place with 39 points, their season has been better than Liverpool and Chelsea, Fulham in the Carabao Cup had bad fortune and in the second round lost to Crawley Town, but in FA Cup made its appearance in the third round and will not want to say goodbye so soon this time, no doubt the team has a great opportunity to transcend at world level achieving to be in the final stages and if anyone can do it is Fulham.
FA Cup returns
The FA Cup continues in its fifth round and brings us great duels that give us a glimpse of what will be the next rounds, this time Fulham will receive Leeds in a duel that a few years ago was Championship, for both teams a victory would be extraordinary and certainly is a great opportunity to grow their name, this could certainly be one of the most even duels of the round.