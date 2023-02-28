Merry Crewsmas to all!

The Columbus Crew suffered a heart-breaking 4-1 loss to the defending Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia Union last Saturday. Upon arriving back home in Columbus, they did not come back with their heads down, but with their heads held high. "I am happy with my team and the game. The score says we got crushed, But i am happy with how my team played. The Game of Futbol is all about making mistakes and how how learn and rebound and build back stronger" coach Wilfried Nancy said following the match last Saturday.

The Moment has come that all Crew fans have been waiting for since last October. Its Crewsmas time! This Saturday, The Black & Gold will be back in action to defend Lower.com Field against DC United in the home opener of the 2023 season.

This week in the buildup to the home opener, all the senses were heighten. Throughout the city you can feel, see, and taste the electricity and excitement for the Crew to play at home.

Saturday is sure to have tons of emotion. The Black & Gold welcome back Pedro Santos and DC United. Also being welcomed back for the first time is mid-fielder Alex Matan. "For Me, I'm excited to be playing at Lower.com because i miss the Nordecke" said Matan. Since coming back from Romania, Matan has showed improvement in his playing. Under the guidance of the coaching staff Matan will surely become a household name this season.

Last season D.C. fired their coach midway through the season and brought in a former player, and Manchester United great Wayne Rooney. During the offseason Rooney looked to implement his style of playing for his team. This week presents a different task for the Crew. " The difference between Philly and D.C. is D.C. plays more patient with the ball. They can play short and they can play long." When talking about Wayne Rooney as a coach, Nancy said "I have a lot of Respect for Rooney as a player, but more respect as a coach. I have showed lots of videos of Rooney Offensively and defensively as well."

Not only is there tons of excitement for the players and fans, but also for the new man in charge. "I came in the morning and I was unable to find my locker room. I'm really bad finding my destination, so i use GPS, but I'm really happy and excited because this job is really amazing," said Nancy when being asked about his emotions heading into the home opener.

With all the exciting changes in and around the team this year, this Crewsmas is surely one to be remembered.

Gates open at Lower.com at 5:30pm with pre-game festivities and activities followed by kick off at 7:30. Just in case you can't make the match, you can catch it on Apple Tv' MLS season pass as well as every team around the league with no blackouts.