Burnley vs Fleetwood Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

XI Fleetwood Town
Four changes with respect to the last game, with new additions of Andrew, Hayes, Earl and Robertson.
XI Burnley
With this eleven will receive Fleetwood Town;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Burnley and Fleetwood Town will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Burnley vs Fleetwood?
If you want to watch the Burnley vs Fleetwood match live it can be followed on TV through ESPN +
What time is the Burnley vs Fleetwood Town match in FA Cup?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Fleetwood Town
Shaun Rooney has six goals and three assists this season. The 26-year-old Scottish player arrived this season as a free agent after finishing his contract with St Johnstone and this campaign is proving to be the best of his career in front of goal, as he has reached the highest scoring figure in a season;
Watch out for this player at Burnley
Nathan Tella is the fourth top scorer in the EFL Championship with 12 goals and three assists. In addition, he has scored two goals in the FA Cup. The player who is on loan from Southampton has not scored since February 11 where he scored a hat trick;
How does Fleetwood Town arrive?
This team plays in League One, that is to say the third category of English football and comes after two consecutive victories. This team has six consecutive matches without losing. Right now in the League One table they occupy the eleventh position with 42 points, 15 points away from the Playoffs and 11 points ahead of the relegation places;
How are Burnley coming along?
Burnley beat Huddersfield 4-0 in their most recent encounter. They have now gone 14 consecutive matches unbeaten and have not lost since December 21 against Manchester United in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. They currently lead the EFL Championship table with 76 points, 12 points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United;
Background
Twice Burnley and Fleetwood Town have faced each other, both were friendly matches and both were won by Burnley in 2015 and 2019. Therefore this will be the first time that these two teams face each other in an official match;
Venue: The match will be played at Turf Moor, a stadium that was inaugurated in February 1883 and has a capacity of 21944 spectators.
Preview of the match
Burnley and Fleetwood Town will meet in the last 16 of the FA Cup in search of a place in the quarter-finals.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Burnley vs Fleetwood Town in FA Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.