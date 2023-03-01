Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
What time is Arsenal vs Everton match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Everton of March 01st, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Everton live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Arsenal vs Everton in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 220th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 109 wins for Arsenal, 46 draws and 65 wins for Everton.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 3 wins for Everton, 2 for Arsenal and 0 draws for both clubs, leaving the scales very even.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal, 4 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 2-0 Everton, 16 Jul, 2022, friendly
Arsenal 5-1 Everton, 22 May, 2022, English Premier League
Everton 2-1 Arsenal, 6 Dec, 2021, English Premier League
Arsenal 0-1 Everton, 23 Apr, 2021, England Premier League
How are Arsenal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-4 against Aston Villa, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leicester City 0-1 Arsenal, 25 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal, 18 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City, 15 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford, 11 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1-0 Arsenal, 4 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
How are Everton coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Arsenal, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Everton 0-2 Aston Villa, 25 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1-0 Leeds United, 18 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Everton, 13 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1-0 Arsenal, 4 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
West Ham United 2-0 Everton, 21 Jan, 2023, England Premier League
Watch out for this Arsenal player
The 21 year old English striker, Bukayo Saka has had a good performance, the attacker has played 24 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 9 goals in the Premier League and 8 assists with Arsenal, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Everton player
The English striker, 26-year-old Demarai Gray has performed well, the striker has played 19 games in total, 19 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals and 1 assist in the Premier League, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will look to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.