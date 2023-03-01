Sheffield vs Totenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to FA Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Sheffield Wednesday vs Totenham live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Sheffield Wednesday vs Totenham live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Bramall Lane. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sheffield vs Totenham live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Sheffield vs Totenham can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
Harry Kane, striker. English player of 29 years, is going through a great moment, the player has 20 goals in the season and certainly in Premier League, his scores have given the team the fourth place, now in the FA Cup will have to go out looking for the victory and the team knows that there are many possibilities is to advance, but they should not be confident and look for goals with the great player.
Watch out for this Sheffield player
Oliver McBurnie, striker. To fight for direct promotion in the Championship you need a great team with a great scorer and Sheffield United has it, it is the Scottish McBurnie, the striker is being the best scorer of the team with 11 goals in the season, now in the FA Cup they face a great team and will need to give a perfect game to advance to the next round.
That one meant a lot to the Bladesmen!@oli_mcburnie ❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/NKk8fOV4HQ— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 25, 2023
Latest Tottenham lineup
Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison.
Latest Sheffield lineup
Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe, Ndiaye, McBurnie.
Background
Tottenham 4-0 Sheffield
Sheffield 1-3 Tottenham
Sheffield 3-1 Tottenham
Tottenham 1-1 Sheffield
Sheffield 2-2 Tottenham
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Tottenham seeks a title
Tottenham had very good moments with Pochettino as coach, unfortunately the titles for the team did not come, the team went through a stage where it was not competitive and several coaches passed, now with the arrival of Antonio Conte, the team has taken a new air and remains in competition in three tournaments, is currently disputing the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Tottenham has all the tools to fight for a title, although the Premier League championship looks very distant and in the Champions League they are losing the series against Milan, the FA Cup is still a great possibility to win it and this Wednesday they will have to give a great game against a team in great moment.
Sheffield has had a great season
Sheffield wants to return to the Premier League and for this is giving a great season, the team is in its second consecutive season in the Championship after two seasons in the top flight, now the team looks much better and with a chance of promotion, as it occupies the second place, now the big question is, if the FA Cup really interests them or decide to give priority to the Championship, Sheffield has not faced a great contender in the FA Cup and Tottenham is a great test, beating them would take all the headlines in the newspapers, the team comes from a narrow victory over Watford and at home it will not be easy to beat them.
Intense FA Cup duel
The season is at its best with all the teams fighting for something, without a doubt in England every team has at least three chances to fight for a title, the cups are the most traditional and that is why in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Sheffield United and Tottenham will leave everything on the pitch to add a title that can give them strength in the near future.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Sheffield United vs Totenham, corresponding to the FA Cup 2023. The match will take place at Bramall Lane at 2:55 pm ET.