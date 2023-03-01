Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Manchester United and West Ham kicks off at Old Trafford. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Manchester United vs West Ham live from the FA Cup 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs West Ham online and live from the FA Cup 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Manchester United vs West Ham match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
US (ET): 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Peru: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Marcus Rashford, a must see player!
The Manchester United winger is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to return to being among the British elite, he may have many more minutes to show their quality and help the team fight for one of the places in UEFA competitions for next year. During last season he played 32 games, where he got 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 25 goals and 9 assists in 38 games played.
How does the Man U get here?
Manchester United comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in third position, 8 points behind leader Arsenal with 49 units, after 15 victories, 4 draws and 5 losses. United started the season in a good way but fell into a difficult streak, however, now they march with 3 consecutive victories in their last games, making the team start to climb positions trying to get into the fight for the title. Those directed by Erik ten Hag arrive this season with new additions, being those of Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony, the most outstanding. The second round of the Premier has been a pleasant surprise for the team, winning the Carabao Cup title by beating Newcastle in the final and advancing to the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, eliminating Barcelona in the previous round. The team will try to continue advancing in the FA Cup and Europa League, in addition to continuing to be in the Top 3 of the Premier League.
Michail Antonio, a must see player!
The West Ham forward is going through a great moment with his team, being one of the most promising players within the Jamaican team and his team. During last season he played 47 games, where he contributed 13 goals and 11 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help West Ham get among the great English powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Michail will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight to be the team's top reference and to be one of the pillars on offense. At the moment, he marches with 7 goals and 4 assists in 31 games played.
How does the West Ham arrive?
The Hammers started the 2022-2023 Premier League season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket spots for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in seventh place with 56 points, after 16 wins, 8 draws and 14 losses. With this, the team qualified for the UEFA Conference League Playoffs round, in this round, the English left Viborg of Denmark out by an aggregate score of 6 to 1. With this victory the team got their ticket to the Phase of Groups and there they fell into Group B together with Anderlecht, FCSB and Silkeborg. The team managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the Conference League where they will face AEK Larnaca. Some interesting names in this group are Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornlas, Lucas Paqueta and Manuel Lanzini, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. West Ham has not had a good season in the Premier and is in sixteenth place with 23 units after 6 wins, 5 draws and 13 losses.
Where's the game?
Old Trafford located in the city of Manchester will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this FA Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 74,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs West Ham match, corresponding to the first leg of the 2022-2023 FA Cup Round of 16. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 1:45 p.m. sharp.