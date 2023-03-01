Heerenveen vs Feyenoord LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up prior to the start of the match.
At home
Heerenveen is already at home, the team will be looking to score goals and give a blow on the table.
They arrived at
Feyenoord is already at the stadium, they will go all out to get the win that will give them the advantage.
It won't be long now!
With less than an hour to go before kick-off, both teams will be looking to have a good game and score goals to take the lead.
Watch out for this player
Feyenoord have to pay close attention to striker Hooijdonk, the player will look to generate danger and look for as many goals as necessary to get home advantage.
Santiago Giménez is the player to watch for Feyenoord, the striker will be looking to add more goals and put his team in the lead to qualify for the semifinal.
What a tip
Heerenveen come into this match after beating NAC two goals to one, giving a great game.
Keep an eye on this
Feyenoord comes into this match after beating NEC on penalties, in regular time the score was tied at four goals, however Feyenoord won five goals to three.
We are back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute update on the match between Heerenveen and Feyenoord, and we'll share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Latest Feyenoord lineup
Wellenreuther, Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman, Wieffer, Kökcü, Jahanbakhsh, Dilrosun, Idrissi, Gimenez.
Last Heerenveen lineup
Mous, Van Ewijk, Bruma, Bochniewicz, Köhlert, Haye, Al Hajj, Olsson, Sahraoui, Nunnely, Van Hooijdonk
Feyenoord Statement
Arne Slot spoke ahead of this match: "I expect the same energy from my players tomorrow as in the last few weeks." "That result gave a distorted picture. The Heerenveen team has undergone a number of changes during the winter break and now you see that the team is getting more in tune with each other. They are once again a formidable opponent for us, especially as they have already made it very difficult for us twice this season."
How are Feyenoord coming along?
Feyenoord beat Fortuna Sittard four goals to two, so they are in good spirits and will be looking for a good game to continue advancing in the Cup. Feyenoord will be looking to keep on winning and reach the final in search of lifting the long-awaited cup, the team is having a great season and will be looking to advance to the semifinals of this competition.
How does Heerenveen arrive?
Heerenveen comes to this duel after being beaten four goals to one by Waalwijk, so in this match they will be looking for goals and points to advance to the next round.
The match will be played at the Abe Lenstra Stadium.
The match Heerenveen vs Feyenoord will be played at the Abe Lenstra Stadium, located in Heerenveen, Netherlands. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
