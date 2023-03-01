Heerenveen vs Feyenoord LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Image: Feyenoord

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:53 PM2 minutes ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up prior to the start of the match.
1:48 PM7 minutes ago

At home

Heerenveen is already at home, the team will be looking to score goals and give a blow on the table.
1:43 PM12 minutes ago

They arrived at

Feyenoord is already at the stadium, they will go all out to get the win that will give them the advantage.

1:38 PM17 minutes ago

It won't be long now!

With less than an hour to go before kick-off, both teams will be looking to have a good game and score goals to take the lead.
1:33 PM22 minutes ago

Watch out for this player

Feyenoord have to pay close attention to striker Hooijdonk, the player will look to generate danger and look for as many goals as necessary to get home advantage.
1:28 PM27 minutes ago

Watch out for this player

Santiago Giménez is the player to watch for Feyenoord, the striker will be looking to add more goals and put his team in the lead to qualify for the semifinal.
1:23 PM32 minutes ago

What a tip

Heerenveen come into this match after beating NAC two goals to one, giving a great game.
1:18 PM37 minutes ago

Keep an eye on this

Feyenoord comes into this match after beating NEC on penalties, in regular time the score was tied at four goals, however Feyenoord won five goals to three.
1:13 PM42 minutes ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute update on the match between Heerenveen and Feyenoord, and we'll share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
1:08 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for Heerenveen vs Feyenoord live streaming.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Heerenveen vs Feyenoord live, as well as the latest information from the Abe Lenstra Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
1:03 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Heerenveen vs Feyenoord live online

The match will be broadcasted on FuboTV channel.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord can be tuned in from the live streams of the FuboTV App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:58 PMan hour ago

What time is the match of Heerenveen vs Feyenoord, match corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Dutch Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Heerenveen vs Feyenoord match on March 1, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 1:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 1 p.m. 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00

12:53 PMan hour ago

Latest Feyenoord lineup

Wellenreuther, Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman, Wieffer, Kökcü, Jahanbakhsh, Dilrosun, Idrissi, Gimenez.
12:48 PMan hour ago

Last Heerenveen lineup

Mous, Van Ewijk, Bruma, Bochniewicz, Köhlert, Haye, Al Hajj, Olsson, Sahraoui, Nunnely, Van Hooijdonk 
12:43 PMan hour ago

Feyenoord Statement

Arne Slot spoke ahead of this match: "I expect the same energy from my players tomorrow as in the last few weeks." "That result gave a distorted picture. The Heerenveen team has undergone a number of changes during the winter break and now you see that the team is getting more in tune with each other. They are once again a formidable opponent for us, especially as they have already made it very difficult for us twice this season."
12:38 PMan hour ago

How are Feyenoord coming along?

Feyenoord beat Fortuna Sittard four goals to two, so they are in good spirits and will be looking for a good game to continue advancing in the Cup. Feyenoord will be looking to keep on winning and reach the final in search of lifting the long-awaited cup, the team is having a great season and will be looking to advance to the semifinals of this competition.

12:33 PMan hour ago

How does Heerenveen arrive?

Heerenveen comes to this duel after being beaten four goals to one by Waalwijk, so in this match they will be looking for goals and points to advance to the next round.

12:28 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Abe Lenstra Stadium.

The match Heerenveen vs Feyenoord will be played at the Abe Lenstra Stadium, located in Heerenveen, Netherlands. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
12:23 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Heerenveen vs Feyenoord live stream, corresponding to the Quarter-Finals of the Dutch Cup. The match will take place at the Abe Lenstra Stadium at 14:00.
VAVEL Logo