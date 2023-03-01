Osasuna vs Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Osasuna vs Athletic live on TV.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Osasuna vs Athletic live, as well as the latest information from El Sadar Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Osasuna vs Athletic live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Osasuna vs Athletic can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Osasuna vs Athletic, match corresponding to the first leg semifinal of the Copa del Rey?
This is the kick-off time for the Osasuna vs Athletic match on March 1, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours
Athletic's last lineup
Unai Simón; De Marcos, Paredes, Yeray, Yuri; Sancet, Vesga; Iñaki Williams, Muniain, Berenguer; Guruzeta.
Osasuna's last line-up
Aitor Fernández; Moreno, Aridane, David García, Juan Cruz; Brašanac, Pablo Ibáñez, Aimar Oroz, Moncayola, Kike Barja, Kike García.
Athletic Statements
Ernesto Valverde spoke prior to this first clash: "It is the possibility of being able to move on to a final. The first one is tomorrow and we have to go all out". "We both have a lot of illusion, it's a great opportunity. The statistics are written in the present and if we want to go through to the final we will have to play two good matches. We have to manage the tension and passion of the match so as not to overdo it." "We are not going to speculate, we want to win. We have to get it out of our heads that there is a second leg. We're playing against a solid, consistent opponent with their own style. They are similar to us in many ways. It's an evenly matched tie because of the way we are both".
How are Athletic coming into the game?
Athletic arrives to this match after losing with a score of three goals to two against Girona, so they need a victory that puts them in the lead in this first round.
How does Osasuna arrive?
Osasuna arrives after defeating Sevilla three goals to two, so it arrives in a good mood and will seek to continue advancing in this Cup.
The match will be played at El Sadar Stadium.
The Osasuna vs Athletic match will be played at the El Sadar Stadium, located in Osasuna, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Osasuna vs Athletic, corresponding to the semifinal of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the Estadio El Sadar, at 15:00.